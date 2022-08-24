ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nadler topples Maloney, ending fellow House Democrat’s 30-year tenure

By Danielle Muoio Dunn
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3IWn_0hSl6Ska00

NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler successfully defended his seat in Manhattan’s newly drawn 12th Congressional District, capping off a competitive Democratic primary that pushed the 30-year member of the House of Representatives into a faceoff against his crosstown colleague, Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

The result ended a cutthroat campaign that forced two powerful committee chairs to duke it out for their final years in Congress. The new district combines Manhattan’s West Side — which has reliably backed Nadler for decades — with the East Side that Maloney has represented for just as long. Suraj Patel, a 38-year-old attorney, positioned himself as a fresh alternative to his septuagenarian rivals.

The race — one of the most closely watched in New York this cycle — effectively ends Maloney’s long career in politics, sending the 76-year-old fixture home after 30 years in the House of Representatives. First elected in 1992 when she defeated a Republican incumbent, Maloney rose to prominence through her fight for expanded health care access for 9/11 first responders and campaigned on her promise to champion stronger abortion protections.

In declaring victory Tuesday night, Nadler reflected on the ordeal of being thrown into a new district decades into his congressional tenure.

“It might have been so much easier to move away from this community and represent a different part of the city,” he said. “I have lived here for my entire adult life. I love the people of this community and what they represent. Why would I want to be any place else?”

Nadler vowed to fight a rise in extremism, citing the Jan. 6 insurrection and stating the Supreme Court “bulldozed our rights” after overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I know how overwhelming these challenges can feel,” Nadler said. “I know that when confronted with fights as massive as those that [come] before us, it can feel impossible to do anything but surrender. But here is the thing — I’m a New Yorker. ... We New Yorkers just don’t know how to surrender.”

Nadler’s supporters gathered Tuesday night at the campaign’s watch party at Cafe Arte, an Italian restaurant on the Upper West Side. They audibly cheered when the Associated Press declared him the victor, roughly 40 minutes after polls had closed. City Comptroller Brad Lander, City Council Member Erik Bottcher and former Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger were among the dozens gathered.

“A lot of people here just have known and loved Jerry a long time and feel very passionate about him,” said Lander, who campaigned with him this weekend at the famed Zabar’s grocery store.

Less than four miles away at Maloney’s campaign event, backers booed Nadler as he declared victory on news station NY1, with one calling him a “traitor.” Some were surprised to learn from his remarks that Maloney had already conceded, as she had yet to take the stage.

Maloney officially conceded an hour after Nadler’s remarks, calling her rival a “distinguished member of Congress.” In her concession, Maloney touted her work securing health benefits for 9/11 responders and funding for the Second Avenue Subway extension that benefited her district.

“I am proud to have followed in the footsteps and stand on the shoulders of the strong New York women who opened doors and took on the tough battles,” Maloney said, referencing former New York Reps. Shirley Chisholm and Geraldine Ferraro.

“I’m really sad that we no longer have a woman representing Manhattan in Congress, and we cannot and we must not give up. The fight continues,” she continued.

The clash of congressional titans began when New York’s House lines were redrawn this spring, following population shifts recorded in the 2020 Census. Nadler and Maloney found themselves in a matchup neither of them wanted, with Patel depicting both as out-of-step relics.

The change dates back to 2014, when voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow an independent panel to draw the district lines, in an effort to remove politics from the process. But the state’s redistricting commission couldn’t agree on a set of maps earlier this year, resulting in the Democrat-controlled state Legislature drawing the new districts for New York’s 26 House seats and 213 state legislative seats.

In April, New York’s top court rejected the new lines, finding that lawmakers failed to follow the “prescribed constitutional procedure” for drawing maps and that those they created “were drawn with an unconstitutional partisan intent.”

Ultimately, the process was left to a Republican judge in small, upstate Steuben County and special master Jonathan Cervas, a Carnegie Mellon University fellow. The end results scrambled New York’s political landscape, resulting in a race that at least one longtime incumbent was certain to lose.

Polling was scant throughout the race, but the few independent surveys showed Nadler in the lead.

He secured key endorsements from the New York Times editorial board and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Nadler leaned on his record overseeing two Trump impeachments, and his Upper West Side base is known for reliably high turnout. He also sought to appeal to Jewish voters by reminding them he is the only remaining Jewish congressmember in New York City’s House delegation.

“There is nothing like the turnout on the West Side,” Messinger said, even if it was somewhat blunted by the primary being scheduled in late August.

Maloney, chair of the Oversight and Reform Committee, sought to turnout women voters who concerned about the Supreme Court’s curtailment of abortion protections. She leaned into her gender in the final weeks of campaigning, running an ad that states, “You cannot send a man to do a woman’s job.” Maloney earned the backing of NOW NYC, Gloria Steinem and EMILY’s List.

Maloney and Nadler have feuded throughout the summer, sparring over who deserves credit for helping fund the Second Avenue subway, a long-delayed project that benefited the Upper East Side.

Maloney, 76, has also insinuated on the campaign trail that Nadler — who one year her junior — may not serve a full term. Nadler has at times appeared less vibrant than his competitors, stumbling in his opening remarks for the NY1 debate and sitting while they stood for the 90-minute televised faceoff. But he was seen hitting the pavement in recent days, talking to voters throughout the district.

Meanwhile, Patel has repeatedly attacked Maloney’s past skepticism on vaccines — a position that entailed her promoting debunked studies linking autism to vaccinations. Maloney has since expressed “regret” for “any statement I ever made asking a question about vaccines” and said she helped work on Covid-19 vaccine distribution.

Despite the divisiveness, all three were relatively aligned on policy issues.

During the NY1 debate, they voiced similar positions on topics from climate change to subway safety. They also agreed on expanding the conservative-leaning Supreme Court during a WPIX debate.

But Nadler has sought to distinguish himself on the basis of his voting record. He readily points out he opposed the U.S. invasion into Iraq and the post-Sept. 11 Patriot Act — both of which Maloney supported — while embracing the Iran nuclear deal, which she opposed.

Nadler and Maloney drew headlines for their comments on whether President Joe Biden should pursue a second term. When asked during a debate, Nadler said it was “too early to say,” while Maloney said she “doesn’t believe he’s running for reelection.”

In a bit of irony, it was the younger candidate clamoring for generational change who found himself slamming the older incumbents for not voicing more support for the sitting Democratic president. (They later changed their tune on the matter.)

Comments / 27

Jacks
3d ago

Nadler is a real problem for this Country. He has been in way to long & was sorry to see he won!

Reply(2)
35
Mike
3d ago

The people who voted for him? Thank you for continuing to suck at/in life. Please tell me your names?

Reply
23
Elisabeth Sharrai
3d ago

We need to pray for Nadler. He is old and will meet his Maker one day. He needs salvation before he dies. What he's done on earth won't save him.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Ruth Messinger
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Shirley Chisholm
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Geraldine Ferraro
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result

Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#House#Democratic#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Country
Iraq
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

'Utter hypocrisy': Ted Cruz blasts Democrats criticizing immigrants in their cities

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams for their “utter hypocrisy” over concerns of illegal immigrants being bused to their cities. “The mayor of [Washington,] D.C., Muriel Bowser, has said that the 6,000 illegal immigrants that Texas has put on buses and sent up to D.C. has created a crisis and it is unacceptable and has to stop. Now, that is just 6,000,” Cruz explained on his Verdict podcast. “We ought to send 600,000 — 600,000 would be roughly one-sixth of the number of illegal immigrants who have come in under Joe Biden.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
15K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy