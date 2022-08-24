ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden County, FL

Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident in Gadsden County Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report on Tuesday at 4:25 p.m., a sedan traveling west on County Road 270A just east of the intersection with Thomas Smith Farm Road attempted to navigate a left bend in the roadway.

The sedan exited the road to the right before attempting to over correct to the left. The vehicle crossed both lanes of travel as the sedan began to rotate clockwise.

According to the report, the sedan struck several trees on the south shoulder of the road.

A 23-year-old male passenger of Chattahoochee was ejected from the sedan. The driver – a 37-year-old female of Chattahoochee – was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital via emergency medical services with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Dothan, Alabama in critical condition.

