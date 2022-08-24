Is Tulare County the new animal cruelty capital of North America? The brutality of rooster fighting in our rural areas has become widespread. Recent legislation passed by Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Municipal Code 10.38.010) limits the number of roosters an individual can have to 10 birds. Up to 25 roosters can be kept if the owner obtains a license to run an animal facility, these “animal facilities” are subject to regular inspection. This municipal code does not pertain to commercial ranches which produce eggs or meat for sale, these are regulated by the USDA. It also does not limit the number of chickens. People raising chickens to feed their families are not affected. People who engage in legitimate poultry husbandry with roosters as a hobby are not affected by this code as individuals can have up to 10 birds.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO