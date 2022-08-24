Read full article on original website
Related
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: Capitol of animal cruelty
Is Tulare County the new animal cruelty capital of North America? The brutality of rooster fighting in our rural areas has become widespread. Recent legislation passed by Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Municipal Code 10.38.010) limits the number of roosters an individual can have to 10 birds. Up to 25 roosters can be kept if the owner obtains a license to run an animal facility, these “animal facilities” are subject to regular inspection. This municipal code does not pertain to commercial ranches which produce eggs or meat for sale, these are regulated by the USDA. It also does not limit the number of chickens. People raising chickens to feed their families are not affected. People who engage in legitimate poultry husbandry with roosters as a hobby are not affected by this code as individuals can have up to 10 birds.
thesungazette.com
Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County
TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
thesungazette.com
Visalia sees third Mountain Mike’s Pizza
VISALIA – Trips to Mountain Mike’s Pizza just got a whole lot easier with the recent opening of a third pizzeria in Visalia, taking over where the former Ryan’s Place Restaurant used to be. This third installment of Mountain Mike’s Pizza has officially opened for business as...
thesungazette.com
Tulare County Animal Services carries on through ruff times
TULARE COUNTY – Despite the chaos of increasing call volume and intake numbers at Tulare County Animal Services, the staff is holding the line while finding homes for hundreds of stray animals. In the past year, Tulare County Animal Services has seen the need for their services disproportionately rise...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesungazette.com
Rescue horses find greener pastures at CVYR
WOODLAKE – Crown Valley Youth Ranch is trailblazing a horse-rescue program that will simultaneously rehabilitate horses and counsel children. The ranch is expecting their first rescue horse in two weeks. Crown Valley Youth Ranch (CVYR) is a 501c(3) nonprofit ministry that has mentored children 6-18 years old since 2016...
thesungazette.com
California eats the bill for VUSD meal program
VISALIA – Parents of students won’t have to worry about sparing any change for their child’s school lunches with California’s updated school meal program taking effect for the first time this school year. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) will now supply their students with both breakfast...
thesungazette.com
Arthur Adam Eaton, 73
Arthur Adam Eaton of Visalia, Calif. passed away on Aug. 14, 2022. He was 73 years old. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Chapel of Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.
thesungazette.com
Geraldine Munger, 73
Geraldine Munger of Visalia, Calif., passed away on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 73 years old. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesungazette.com
Visalia community committee accepts apps to fill vacancies
VISALIA – Visalians with an interest in pursuing a career in government or desiring some more community involvement could potentially gain some experience by applying for a seat with the city of Visalia Citizens Advisory Committee. Two positions are open for the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) and interested parties...
thesungazette.com
Sharon Ann Bulger, 1938–2022
Sharon Ann Bulger passed away on July 31, 2022. She was 84 years old. Sharon was born March 18, 1938. Sharon became an antique collector and dealer early on in her life. She started a shop in Long Beach, Calif., before moving to Exeter, Calif., where she continued with her love of the antiques/collectibles business.
thesungazette.com
Jimmy D. Razer, 78
Jimmy D. Razer of Visalia Calif. passed away on Aug. 14, 2022. He was 78 years old. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Chapel of Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.
thesungazette.com
Willie Mae Lasquite, 90
Willie Mae Lasquite of Exeter, Calif. passed away on Aug. 7, 2022 at the age of 90 years old. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Chapel of Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesungazette.com
State grants funding for Tooleville, Exeter water connection
Exeter receives $7 million to begin the eight year trek to connect Tooleville residents to Exeter’s clean water. EXETER– After receiving funding from the Department of Water Resources, the city of Exeter can finally begin the process of connecting its water system to the community of Tooleville whose residents continue to struggle with water quality and supply issues.
thesungazette.com
Donna Darlene Hamburger, 69
Donna Darlene Hamburger of Exeter Calif. passed away on Aug. 16, 2022. She was 69 years old. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Aug. 27
SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Alfalfa is being swathed, raked, and baled. Corn can be found in various stages of development. Some corn is still being irrigated while other fields have been green chopped for silage. Silage fields that have been harvested are being fertilized and prepped for winter crops. Cotton continues to bloom and progress. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Martinique, and France. Bean fields are being treated for weed and insect pests.
thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Miners clip the Hawks wings
The Miners came off a win against Sierra last Thursday while the Hawks were coming off a loss to Porterville. The Miners were crisp in warmups as they rotated through combinations and they carried that energy into the game. The Hawks brought hustle though and kept up with the Miners in points. It was only after losing their second set that they also lost their stamina. That opened the door for the Miners to rack up the points in the fourth set and secure an overall win.
thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Cavaliers victorious in first home game
VISALIA – In their first home game of the season, the Central Valley Christian Cavaliers pulled off a 3-1 win over the Monache Marauders. After trading kills in the first set and pulling ahead in the second set, the Cavaliers fell to the Marauders in the third set, but came back for a huge 25-14 win in the fourth set.
thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Tigers snatch win from Cardinals
DELANO – The Delano High School Tigers defeated the Lindsay High School Cardinals in four sets on Aug. 22. The Cardinals put up a strong fight, even running away with the score and winning the second set, but the Tigers came back and won the final two sets. Both...
Comments / 0