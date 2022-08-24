Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Football player at CMU in Fayette shot and killed, one in custody
A football player at Central Methodist University in Fayette is shot and killed after a dispute with a roommate. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the shooting took place at an off-campus house on North Linn Street around 6:30 last night. A junior at CMU, Torrance Evans, from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed by his roommate. The roommate has been identified as a fellow football player, Kundarrius Taylor, 23, also of Memphis. The Patrol says Taylor turned himself into police when they arrived on the scene.
One man shot in Northaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Northaven on Friday morning, the the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown. Details are still coming in at this time and WREG will update as more information becomes […]
localmemphis.com
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 9 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 9. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thomas Street near Firestone Avenue and on Danny Thomas Boulevard near Vance Avenue. Memphis police said impaired...
Man arrested after shootout near Germantown High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 24-year-old Derrion Leonard is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse and neglect. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Arthur Road, around the corner from […]
WLBT
DA: Man stabbed himself while killing acquaintance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man, who stabbed himself, is charged with first-degree murder in killing of acquaintance. Investigators said that around 11 a.m. on April 16, Robinson visited the victim’s house in Orange Mound after stopping at an AutoZone store to buy two knives. According to the...
Man shot dead near airport, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead near the airport. Officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Christine Circle just after 9 p.m. One man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Regional One Hospital...
Woman attacks neighbor over outfit: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after investigators say she wasn’t very neighborly with the woman across the street. For one Memphis woman, a fight with a neighbor all started with what she was wearing earlier this month outside her home. “With the sports bra and the shorts set to go with it,” […]
Man accused of using fake checks to steal $13K from Whitehaven bank
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man allegedly made off with thousands of dollars after depositing several fake checks at a Whitehaven Regions Bank. Kevin Butler, 21, is facing forgery and theft of property charges. According to Memphis Police, a banker working at the Regions at East Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard filed a police […]
Shots fired, crash at Southeast Memphis car dealership
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after Memphis police said he fired shots near a deputy and then crashed into a car dealership parking lot. An overnight officer on routine patrol in the area of Raines and Shelby Drive in Hickory Hill heard shots fired around 4 a.m., MPD Assistant Chief Crowe said. […]
Suspect on the run after shots fired at police working crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested one person and are looking for another man after shots were fired at several officers working a two-vehicle crash in Parkway Village. Investigators said the individuals responsible for the shooting were involved in the accident at Goodlette and Chuck and asked to leave the scene because they were yelling […]
Stolen truck leads to shots fired during chase: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A case of a stolen vehicle reportedly ended with shots being fired and an attempted murder charge. Memphis Police responded to a report of shots fired at Quintell Avenue and Robbiedon Street on August 9. The victim reportedly told police he had spotted his girlfriend’s Arkansas tags on a Honda Accord. Police […]
Workplace romance leads to shots fired at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A workplace romance at an East Memphis hotel led to shots fired inside the building Tuesday evening. It happened at the DoubleTree Memphis Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m. Police said initially the call came across as an active shooter but that wasn’t the case. A hotel manager told officers 36-year-old Antonio […]
Woman, 3 children robbed at gunpoint: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person accused of robbing a woman and her three small children at gunpoint. Police say the robbery happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar Crossing Apartments on Blue Crane Lane off of Dunn Avenue. According to police, the suspect approached the woman […]
Wolfchase shooting suspects captured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested two people they say opened fire at Wolfchase Mall last week. Joshua Smith and ben Winston will appear before a Shelby County Judge later this morning. The victim told investigators the two are brothers and that he used to be friends with Smith. He says the pair confronted him […]
Man found covered in blood charged with murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man who he thought was responsible for stealing his car. Stephen S. Robinson, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Shelby County Jail. Police said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. […]
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into car lot on Winchester after early morning gunshots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after an interesting Friday morning. Memphis police say a man was arrested after shots were fired in the early morning hours near Winchester Road. Deputy chief Don Crowe said a Ridgeway station officer was patrolling an area that’s considered a hot...
Lomax, Davis’ evolution on the court from enemies to brothers
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WREG) — It’s no doubt the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team is gelling on and off the court. “We got a lot of guys that’s just, you know, willing to learn, nobody’s cocky,” said Tigers forward Deandre Williams. “I was kind of surprised how easily we bonded, like it seemed like we are […]
actionnews5.com
‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing. Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars. The Mayor says 750 people have...
WBBJ
MISSING: 13-year-old Jacob Chilton, Munford/Tipton Co. area
MUNFORD, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Tipton County area. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Chilton has been missing since August 19. Chilton is 5’7″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near...
actionnews5.com
Suspect caught on camera running from scene of downtown Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of firing shots in downtown Memphis last weekend. MPD says officers responded to a shots fired call on South Front Street around 12:57 a.m. Sunday where officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers but no victim.
