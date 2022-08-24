A football player at Central Methodist University in Fayette is shot and killed after a dispute with a roommate. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the shooting took place at an off-campus house on North Linn Street around 6:30 last night. A junior at CMU, Torrance Evans, from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed by his roommate. The roommate has been identified as a fellow football player, Kundarrius Taylor, 23, also of Memphis. The Patrol says Taylor turned himself into police when they arrived on the scene.

1 DAY AGO