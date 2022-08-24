ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

AZFamily

2-year-old boy found outside covered in animal feces in Surprise

The lower fees are the result of over a billion dollars in federal aid. The Arizona Supreme Court denied a final appeal and a voter initiative that was originally ruled to be qualified was tossed from the November ballot. AZ head of schools hopeful is OK with disgraced politician working...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Goodyear police looking for woman accused of stealing purses by smashing car windows

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police are looking for a woman who allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses to commit credit card fraud. Officers say it happened at least three times between April and June at two separate parking lots in the city. The burglaries were reported at the YMCA parking lot near Thomas and Litchfield Park and the Lifetime Fitness near Bullard and McDowell. Police say the suspect would then purchase items, including Visa gift cards with the victims’ stolen credit cards at Fry’s and Target locations in Avondale and Goodyear.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Man dies after being shot during a fight at south Phoenix business

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after police say he was shot by an acquaintance at a business in south Phoenix Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona explosion survivor: "Today has got to be better than yesterday"

CHANDLER — Glenn Jordan was working alone inside All American Eyeglass Repair when he heard the boom and saw the flash. "I remember getting hit in the head," Jordan told ABC15 Investigator Melissa Blasius on the one year anniversary of the Chandler strip mall explosion. "My thought is that I'm on fire, so I just went back to that third-grade thing: stop, drop, and roll."
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of pretending to be a cop, illegally detains man

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and illegally detained a man at a convenience store last week. On Sunday, just before midnight, security guards called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the guards showed them surveillance video from Friday of someone following their patrol car and stopping a man at a Circle K near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown. Video shows 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper wearing a tactical vest and putting the man in handcuffs and searching him, investigators say.
PHOENIX, AZ
insideedition.com

Circle K Clerk Hit in Face With Brick During Robbery in Arizona: Cops

Cops say a convenience store clerk was hit in the face with a brick when robbers came in and demanded a code to the cash register. Police in Phoenix are trying to identify a suspect who they say went into a Circle K around 2 a.m. one morning with another person and attempted to rob the place. They say she struck the clerk on the ground until she was given the pin number. Investigators say the suspects stole cash and other items from the store. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
KTAR.com

Woman hospitalized in critical condition following shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in Phoenix Tuesday night, authorities said. The incident happened before 7:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Myrtle Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said. The person involved in the shooting left the area before police arrived, but...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Data: Eviction filings in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Eviction Labs at Princeton University tracks eviction filings across the country. Its data is limited to states and cities that publish eviction filing data in such a way that they can collect it and it only contains eviction filings from January 2020 forward. Phoenix is one of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman gets 30-month prison sentence for mailing meth

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after she, her boyfriend, and others mailed and transported methamphetamine from Phoenix into Wisconsin. U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Krista Sparks, 28, to 30 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute more than 50...
AZFamily

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Tempe Fry's Food & Drug

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a suspect who shot a man in front of a Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug in Tempe on Monday evening. Police say just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at the grocery store near Southern and Mill avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
CHANDLER, AZ

