Woman being sought after convenience store robbery in south Phoenix
Police need the public's help identifying one of two women they say robbed a convenience store in south Phoenix.
2-year-old boy found outside covered in animal feces in Surprise
The lower fees are the result of over a billion dollars in federal aid. The Arizona Supreme Court denied a final appeal and a voter initiative that was originally ruled to be qualified was tossed from the November ballot. AZ head of schools hopeful is OK with disgraced politician working...
Man shot by Glendale PD after he allegedly kills own father, shoots at officers
GLENDALE, AZ — A suspect was shot by police after he allegedly shot and killed his father in Glendale, leading to an hours-long SWAT situation and shooting involving police overnight Thursday. Glendale police say they got their first call from who they believe was the suspect, who allegedly said...
Goodyear police looking for woman accused of stealing purses by smashing car windows
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police are looking for a woman who allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses to commit credit card fraud. Officers say it happened at least three times between April and June at two separate parking lots in the city. The burglaries were reported at the YMCA parking lot near Thomas and Litchfield Park and the Lifetime Fitness near Bullard and McDowell. Police say the suspect would then purchase items, including Visa gift cards with the victims’ stolen credit cards at Fry’s and Target locations in Avondale and Goodyear.
Guns, sword, fentanyl pills, and more confiscated at west Phoenix home
DPS detectives with the Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) served a search warrant at a home near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dies after being shot during a fight at south Phoenix business
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after police say he was shot by an acquaintance at a business in south Phoenix Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52.
Arizona explosion survivor: "Today has got to be better than yesterday"
CHANDLER — Glenn Jordan was working alone inside All American Eyeglass Repair when he heard the boom and saw the flash. "I remember getting hit in the head," Jordan told ABC15 Investigator Melissa Blasius on the one year anniversary of the Chandler strip mall explosion. "My thought is that I'm on fire, so I just went back to that third-grade thing: stop, drop, and roll."
Man shot at Phoenix bus stop; police investigating apparent string of shootings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop early Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near 23rd and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. His condition is currently unknown....
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in west Phoenix: police
During the fight, investigators say the gun went off, striking the man who brought the gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The second man who was injured was taken to a hospital.
Phoenix man accused of pretending to be a cop, illegally detains man
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and illegally detained a man at a convenience store last week. On Sunday, just before midnight, security guards called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the guards showed them surveillance video from Friday of someone following their patrol car and stopping a man at a Circle K near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown. Video shows 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper wearing a tactical vest and putting the man in handcuffs and searching him, investigators say.
Circle K Clerk Hit in Face With Brick During Robbery in Arizona: Cops
Cops say a convenience store clerk was hit in the face with a brick when robbers came in and demanded a code to the cash register. Police in Phoenix are trying to identify a suspect who they say went into a Circle K around 2 a.m. one morning with another person and attempted to rob the place. They say she struck the clerk on the ground until she was given the pin number. Investigators say the suspects stole cash and other items from the store. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Woman hospitalized in critical condition following shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in Phoenix Tuesday night, authorities said. The incident happened before 7:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Myrtle Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said. The person involved in the shooting left the area before police arrived, but...
Data: Eviction filings in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Eviction Labs at Princeton University tracks eviction filings across the country. Its data is limited to states and cities that publish eviction filing data in such a way that they can collect it and it only contains eviction filings from January 2020 forward. Phoenix is one of...
Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
Phoenix woman gets 30-month prison sentence for mailing meth
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after she, her boyfriend, and others mailed and transported methamphetamine from Phoenix into Wisconsin. U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Krista Sparks, 28, to 30 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute more than 50...
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a suspect who shot a man in front of a Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug in Tempe on Monday evening. Police say just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at the grocery store near Southern and Mill avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
Phoenix woman victim of social media trend encouraging people to steal cars
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At the beginning of the month, we first warned you about a national TikTok trend with viral videos showing people how to steal certain cars with just a USB cord. Now, it appears the crime trend has made it to Arizona. “It is costing me a...
Security guard shoots, kills man outside Phoenix nightclub in case of self-defense, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after reportedly being shot by a security guard outside a downtown Phoenix nightclub Sunday night. And police are investigating it as a case of self-defense. Police were called to the area of Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8:30 p.m. and...
Arizona Man Drove Wrong Way For 10+ Miles Before Crashing Into Trooper
The man told police he had taken shots and a couple of drinks at a party.
