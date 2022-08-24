ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County

TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
hbsdealer.com

A big day at Ganahl Lumber

The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
animalpetitions.org

Stop Forcing Roosters to Kill Each Other

Goal: Enact stricter regulations on chicken ownership to help curb the surge in cruel cockfighting operations. Rooster fighting has become an increasingly popular method of entertainment in rural communities and Tulare County, California might just be the new epicenter. Several large scale operation cockfighting rings have been busted in Tulare County this past year, and it is likely that many more exist.
KGET

Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
KGET

CHP: Men stopping drivers on CA freeways asking for assistance is a scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Office is now warning drivers of a scam that has been happening on state freeways and now happening in Kern County. The Bakersfield CHP Office has been receiving reports from drivers of being stopped by a man who steps in front of their vehicles and then […]
CBS LA

Newsom announces $209 million in state funds for permanent housing in LA

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with city officials, announced that Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing as a way to address the crisis of homelessness in the state. Seven sites around LA will be converted into permanent housing, with the city contributing an additional $157 million in matching funds to the program. In total, 15 permanent housing sites and 1,235 units will be created through the second round of funding. The funds are part of $694 million for the program, announced by the state, which will provide 2,500 more...
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
Santa Barbara Edhat

Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County

Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
crimevoice.com

Kings County: Weekend multi-agency human trafficking crackdown leads to 12 arrests

Over the course of a weekend in late August, a multi-agency operation aimed at cracking down on human trafficking in Kings County led to the arrests of twelve people. From Friday to Sunday, August 19 to 22, personnel from multiple agencies and organizations — the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, the California DOJ, the FBI, and the advocacy group Breaking The Chains — set out to curb the spread of human trafficking and child exploitation in Kings County.
kvta.com

Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii

Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
thesungazette.com

Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Aug. 27

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Alfalfa is being swathed, raked, and baled. Corn can be found in various stages of development. Some corn is still being irrigated while other fields have been green chopped for silage. Silage fields that have been harvested are being fertilized and prepped for winter crops. Cotton continues to bloom and progress. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Martinique, and France. Bean fields are being treated for weed and insect pests.

