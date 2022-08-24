Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week (Aug. 18-20)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week for Aug. 18-20 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Aug. 29. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email mitch@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.

THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Sean Kagen, Cathedral Catholic LB/RB: Kagen had 17 tackles, two sacks and a rushing touchdown in an opening week win over Mater Dei Catholic.

Madden Faraimo, Cathedral Catholic LB/DB: Faraimo had 12 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in Saturday's win over Mater Dei Catholic.

Parker Awad, Edison QB: Awad completed 15 of 17 passes against Venice, finishing with 285 yards and five touchdowns.

Delon Thompson, St. Bonaventure RB: Thompson had 262 total yards and two touchdowns against Inglewood.

Ryan Staub, West Ranch QB: Staub passed for 325 yards and had six passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a win over St. Francis.

Chaz Hilst, West Ranch WR: Hilst was on the receiving end of Staub's big game, finishing with six catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns.

Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB: Ross had a huge opener, passing for 389 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for two touchdowns.

Preston Scott, Lemoore ATH: Scott had 270 all-purpose yards on Friday night. He returned three punts for touchdowns, one kickoff for a touchdown and caught a touchdown against Selma.

Rex Barrera, Orange Lutheran RB : Barrera had 109 total yards and three touchdowns in Friday's comeback win over Serra.

Delano Franklin, Bishop Amat WR: Franklin had four catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns against Valencia.

Matthew Barton, Mt. Miguel QB: Barton had 161 passing yards and five touchdowns in Thursday's shutout win against Sweetwater.

Isaiah Sutton, Kearny WR: Sutton had 13 catches for 204 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 35-30 win over San Ysidro.

Charlie Sullivan, Central RB: Sullivan had 258 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in Friday's win over Mt. Carmel.

Christian Guarascio, Dana Hills RB: Guarascio had 273 total yards and two rushing touchdowns in Friday's win over University.

Andrew Maushardt, St. Paul QB: Maushardt had 250 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown against Vista.

Chris Williams, Francis Parker ATH: Williams had 455 all-purpose yards, scoring six rushing touchdowns and one interception return for a touchdown against Pasadena Poly.

Kobe Boykin, Orange RB: Boykin both caught and ran for one touchdown and over 100 yards in a 42-7 rout of Pacifica (Garden Grove).

Major Givens, Steele Canyon RB: Givens had 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18 yards per carry against Heritage.

Brady Allen, Point Loma ATH: Allen had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and an interception against Santana.

Angelino Trapasso, Rancho Buena Vista RB: Trapasso had 252 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Friday's shutout of Castle Park.

Travis Wood, Tesoro RB: Wood had 252 total yards and a touchdown in Friday's 35-33 win over La Costa Canyon.

Kreet Makihele, San Marcos QB: Makihele, a freshman, passed for 385 yards and five touchdowns in his debut with the Knights.

Joshua Ball, San Marcos WR: Ball reeled in eight catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns against Rancho Bernardo.

Marquis Monroe, Ayala RB: Monroe rushed for 216 yards on ten carries and had a touchdown in Friday's win at Torrey Pines.

Christian Lundsberg, Canyon QB: Lundsberg opened his senior season with 412 passing yards and six touchdowns in a win over Aliso Niguel.

Myles Jackson, Millikan QB: Jackson had 414 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown against Santa Ana.