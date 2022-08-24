Read full article on original website
WNYT
Sign thief caught on camera
It seems stealing campaign signs has been going on as long as campaigns themselves, but these days, the thieves don’t know when they’re being watched. Check this video out from Lake George. Pete and Denice Spinosa got tired of their lawn signs and flags being stolen from their Truesdale Road property, so they installed a trail camera and caught a woman in the act.
Whoa There! New York State Police Aren’t Horsing Around With This Runaway
Whoa! License and registration, please. New York State Police weren't horsing around with this runaway. Troopers Garbacz and Dew helped capture a runaway horse in the town of Ithaca, New York. After stopping to fill up her belly, the filly was reunited with her owner. Hold Your Horses. This isn't...
Police: Albany man arrested, found with loaded gun
An Albany man has been arrested after police said he was found with an illegally possessed handgun. The Albany Police Department said Kirkland Wright, 35, was arrested on August 26.
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
Police looking for missing Amsterdam teen
The Amsterdam Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Alicia Tirse, 15, of Amsterdam, has been missing since July 23.
Delanson man accused of trying to steal house siding
A Delanson man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal siding from someone's property. New York State Police said James Dashnaw, 51, was arrested on August 20.
WRGB
Albany PD arrest man possessing and selling drugs on Robin Street
Albany, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 around 6:10 p.m., Albany detectives attempted to stop a man on Robin Street near Sherman Street as part of a narcotics investigation. As detectives approached him, the man ran from detectives on foot, throwing a paper bag in the process.
mynbc5.com
Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested
RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
NYSP: Queensbury man arrested for illegally living in home
New York State Police have arrested a man who was reportedly living in a Fort Ann home without the homeowner's permission. Steven Miller, 46, of Queensbury, was arrested on August 20.
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of taking thousands of dollars and not starting construction project
CHESTERTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a 31 year old man on grand larceny charges, accused of taking money for construction work he never did. Police say Timothy M. Brown was arrested on August 23rd after a larceny complaint. Investigators say Brown working under the...
Whitehall man accused of threatening people with knife
A Whitehall man has been arrested after allegedly threatening multiple people with a knife. New York State Police said Jason Surprenant, 23, was arrested on August 19.
Work moves on to secure abandoned Glenville school
Crews have worked throughout this week to begin boarding up broken windows and doors at an abandoned school building in Glenville. The site, which has been vacant for several years now, has been the source of trespassing and other issues recently.
Multiple People Assaulted at Altamont Fair, Mom and Son Arrested
A fun day at the fair with the family? Well, not this family. It was Sunday night, the final night of the 2022 Altamont Fair. The melee went down in, of all places, the parking area. State Police were called to the scene when it was reported that a fight...
NYSP: Mini Illegal Firearms Factory for Father and Son Plus One
Three men are being held without bail after police seized more than three dozen magazines and at least two dozen guns from a home New York's Washington County. Members of the State Police's Special Investigations Unit Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BC) conducted a search warrant at a home located on State Route 372 in Greenwich, New York on Thursday, August 18, 2022 following an investigation that led police to believe that illegal firearms were at the location. The Washington County District Attorney's Office assisted with the investigation.
Cohoes man arrested on drug charges in Albany
A Cohoes man has been arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Ricardo Plowden, 45, was arrested after a short foot chase on August 24.
Defense attorney wants criminal case against trooper dismissed due to prosecutorial delays
Trooper Robert Zink, of the Shaftsbury Barracks, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. His lawyer, David Sleigh, said they’ve been ready for a jury trial for months. Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense attorney wants criminal case against trooper dismissed due to prosecutorial delays.
WNYT
Victim out of hospital after Montgomery County dog attack
ALBANY – Marissa Christman, the animal shelter employee who was mauled by two dogs on Monday, was released from Albany Medical Center on Thursday afternoon. The question now is what happens to the dogs? It’s complicated. The two dogs, Golden Lab mixes, were placed at the Ayres Memorial...
WNYT
Saratoga County man accused of injuring trooper during DWI arrest
A Saratoga County man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly resisting arrest. Police say as 35-year-old James Delessio Jr. was being arrested on DWI charges Monday when he resisted. Police say a trooper was injured during his resistance. Police say they also found him in possession of drugs.
WNYT
Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany
ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
