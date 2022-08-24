ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Watch: Duke’s offensive lineman Andre Harris talks about the 1st game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Duke offensive lineman Andre Harris gets deep with us about visualizing success, dealing with nerves leading up to their first game, how good this years offensive line will be for Duke and the most impressive thing he saw last week. It wasn’t on the football field, it was at Drive Shack.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
City
Tar Heel, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#American Football#College Football#Flordia A M#Cbs
cbs17

Georgia man’s art, entire trailer stolen ahead of Cary art festival

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Robin Rodgers said his heart dropped when he looked outside his hotel room window Friday morning. Rodgers, who traveled six hours north from Smyrna, Georgia, to showcase his pottery during Cary’s Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival during the weekend, said $10,000 worth of pottery was stolen from him.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Johnston County welcomes first-of-its-kind food hall

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

I-40 lanes reopen after wreck near Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said. The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
SURF CITY, NC
cbs17

Durham men participate in Santa Claus class

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be August, but it’s never too early to think about Christmas. Several men are spending their weekend learning how to transform into Santa Claus. The organization “Santas Just Like Me” launched its first “School of Being Santa” session Saturday with people both...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Old bridge over Raleigh beltline to be demolished

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new ramp is scheduled to open up Friday night along the Jones Franklin Road interchange on I-440 to make way for the demolishing of an old bridge over a Raleigh beltline next week, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. Once the shift in traffic...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy