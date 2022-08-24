Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Related
cbs17
NC Central head coach Trei Oliver talks team depth, previews season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 dropped by the North Carolina Central Eagles’ practice to talk a little offense and defense to get a gage on the teams’ depth for this upcoming season. NC Central has been using this week to prep for its opening game against...
cbs17
Franklin Street businesses excited for full day of prep ahead of primetime UNC opener
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – College football is back. Saturday night is the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill football’s home opener against Florida A&M. Fans aren’t the only ones excited, as businesses on Franklin Street are ready for the big day. Classic Carolina owner Drew...
cbs17
Watch: Duke’s offensive lineman Andre Harris talks about the 1st game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Duke offensive lineman Andre Harris gets deep with us about visualizing success, dealing with nerves leading up to their first game, how good this years offensive line will be for Duke and the most impressive thing he saw last week. It wasn’t on the football field, it was at Drive Shack.
cbs17
NC State’s Tony Gibson determined to have ‘best defense in the country’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson met with the media on Thursday. Hear what he had to say about ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers and his thoughts on all the hype his defense is getting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
C.J. Clark talks return to leadership role on NC State defensive line after injury
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wolfpack defensive tackle C.J. Clark is back from injury and anxious to get back on the field. Clark started the first three games at nose tackle a year ago but was injured in practice preparing for the Clemson game. He missed the rest of the season but is now back to lead the Pack defensive line.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
cbs17
30% of Durham’s school resource officer positions are vacant as school year starts
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – School resource officers (SROs) protect our children when fights and other violent situations arise at school, and Durham Public Schools is facing a shortage of them as the school year is about to begin. School starts on Monday for DPS students, and Durham County Sheriff...
cbs17
Harnett County Schools superintendent looks ahead to new school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS 17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor Liz Ortiz checked in with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force. Erin...
cbs17
Georgia man’s art, entire trailer stolen ahead of Cary art festival
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Robin Rodgers said his heart dropped when he looked outside his hotel room window Friday morning. Rodgers, who traveled six hours north from Smyrna, Georgia, to showcase his pottery during Cary’s Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival during the weekend, said $10,000 worth of pottery was stolen from him.
cbs17
Johnston County welcomes first-of-its-kind food hall
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
cbs17
Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
I-40 lanes reopen after wreck near Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said. The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
40 years looming if felon convicted for shooting pregnant Raleigh woman in head
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A convicted felon accused of shooting a pregnant woman while she was riding in a car on Thursday faced a judge today. Tyler Kirby faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting a weapon in an occupied vehicle. He...
cbs17
What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
cbs17
Road reopens after 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Wake Forest: officials
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest say all lanes of Capital Blvd. are back open after a portion of the road was closed following a four-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Officials say the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. By 7:43 a.m., all lanes...
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
cbs17
Durham men participate in Santa Claus class
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be August, but it’s never too early to think about Christmas. Several men are spending their weekend learning how to transform into Santa Claus. The organization “Santas Just Like Me” launched its first “School of Being Santa” session Saturday with people both...
cbs17
Victim identified as teenager in fatal Chapel Hill shooting, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old was killed in a Chapel Hill shooting late Thursday, according to police. Friday afternoon, police confirmed it was Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins of Chapel Hill who was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m....
cbs17
Old bridge over Raleigh beltline to be demolished
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new ramp is scheduled to open up Friday night along the Jones Franklin Road interchange on I-440 to make way for the demolishing of an old bridge over a Raleigh beltline next week, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. Once the shift in traffic...
Comments / 0