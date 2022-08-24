Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Dillon town council candidates share views on short-term rental regulations, town core initiative, Uptown 240
Dillon Town Council candidates John Woods and Kevin Stout addressed short-term rentals, Uptown 240 and the plan to improve Dillon’s town core before a crowd of roughly 20 Dillon residents Wednesday afternoon at Dillon Town Hall. The two candidates will vie for the open Dillon Town Council seat left...
Summit Daily News
Town of Breckenridge and Summit County buy old hotel, team up to create more workforce housing
Summit County and the Town of Breckenridge recently purchased the site of another hotel to convert into locals workforce housing. The LOGE Hotel, built in 1961, is located outside of Breckenridge in unincorporated Summit County. It has 38 bedrooms and was bought for $6 million, a purchase evenly split between the county and the town of Breckenridge, according to a news release.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Trustee’s absence allows Superior board to pass controversial development
Superior residents are expressing anger and confusion after Board of Trustees member Laura Skladzinski unceremoniously departed Monday’s board meeting via her Zoom connection minutes before an impactful vote on a proposed life science campus project in the heart of downtown. Skladzinski was the sole dissenting vote when the board...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge short-term rental regulations are officially put into place
Breckenridge Town Council unanimously approved short-term rental regulations on second reading Tuesday, officially bringing tourism overlay zones to residential areas across town. At its last meeting, the council unanimously approved the ordinance’s first reading after about two hours of public comment. This week, several more people spoke to the council...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The realtor is right, short-term rentals are businesses and should be taxed as such
In an interview that was included in Saturday’s Summit Daily News, realtor Sara Gambino stated, “An investment property is essentially a business, because you’re generating income off of using your investment.” “They’ve been looking at the angles of short-term rentals for years,” Gambino said, “and it is essentially a business, but then it’s not treated like a business.”
Summit Daily News
Three Summit County officials leave positions; new faces take a seat at the table
In the next two weeks, three Summit County officials will have left their positions. Aug. 25 is Nicole Valentine’s last day as Summit County’s director of communications, and Sept. 1 is the last day for Summit County Manager Scott Vargo and Sarah Vaine, the county’s assistant manager.
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council considers recommendation to cap short-term rentals at 22%
Following an extensive survey of real estate professionals, business owners and property managers, Frisco town staff recommended a 22% short-term rental cap, meaning 792 units of the town’s 3,600 residential units. Frisco Town Council members voiced support, albeit mixed, for the cap, and town staff plans to return to...
Summit Daily News
A majority of survey responses say the county should regulate short-term rentals based on perceived negative impacts
Respondents of a recent survey believe the county should take legislative action to offset negative impacts of short-term rentals, according to data gathered from Summit County government’s short-term rental survey that went live July 11. On May 24, the Summit Board of County Commissioners voted to begin a nine-month...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Drew Petersen conquers goal of completing Leadville 100 amid mental health journey
It is no secret that Summit County — and many other mountain town communities — are suffering from an epidemic of mental health struggles. For the Summit County community, which experiences a suicide rate higher than the national average, it is easy to feel isolated, lost and perplexed when the gloomy winters roll into the area.
Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools plan to close 16 schools
Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
Colorado Daily
Restaurants participating in Boulder’s outdoor dining program likely to experience temporary liquor license lapse
With the official start of Boulder’s new outdoor dining program approaching, some members of the City Council are concerned about the program’s progress and the potential impact of any delays. The pilot program, approved by the Council in June, offers expanded outdoor options for local businesses and serves...
Gypsum Schools put on brief Friday morning ‘lock out’
All the schools in Gypsum were briefly put on “lock out” Friday morning. There were no incidents and all students were accounted for. Eagle County Schools Friday at 9:35 a.m. put out a notice of the lock out that had been imposed earlier. The email stated that the lock out had already been lifted. “Lock out” status means schools continue normally inside, but no one is allowed in or out of the building.
Summit Daily News
Two Summit County waitresses buy pizza shop in Silverthorne
Scott Nyer, a local Doordash driver and a previous frequenter of the Summit County restaurant business, calls Edith Pech and Lillian Gaspar’s story “the American dream.”. Gaspar, 32, and Pech, 30, bought Nick n’ Willy’s Pizza in Silverthorne outright in July, with no bank loans. Both of them cried tears of happiness as they signed the papers.
Jeffco could close these 16 elementary schools
Facing thousands of empty seats across its campuses, Jefferson County may lose 16 public elementary schools next school year.
Summit Daily News
With final voting underway, here’s a look at the Best of Summit contest
Maybe you’ve seen those placards in a local restaurant, your dentist’s office or even at a town council meeting. The annual Best of Summit contest has become a staple for local businesses, individuals and events. It is an opportunity for community members to nominate and vote for their favorites, which are spread across hundreds of categories.
Vail Pioneer Weekend could draw a big crowd to town
After a couple of pandemic-forced years off, the Vail Pioneers Weekend returns this year. The events are scaled back a bit, but interest is still high. Organizer Packy Walker has been running the event, held every few years, since the 1990s. This year’s event sounds like it’s going to be a hit. Walker said as of Thursday he’s seen more than 1,500 RSVPs.
realvail.com
Major providers using Colorado River Basin water commit to ‘substantially expand’ conservation efforts
Denver Water on Wednesday issued the following press release on an agreement with other major water providers using water in the Colorado River Basin, including Aurora Water, to “substantially expand” efforts to conserve the water it takes out of the basin through trans-mountain diversions:. Large water providers from...
Summit Daily News
Syndicate Brewing in Silverthorne opens doors to its first brick-and-mortar location
Creator and co-owner of Syndicate Brewing, Brad Danforth, said there are two routes that lead to starting your own brewing company. The first is home-brewing your own beer, the second is working at a brewery until you become an apprentice. He took the first route. Danforth opened his first brick-and-mortar...
Washington Examiner
Colorado leaders aim to regulate turf amid water woes
Colorado leaders across the state are looking for ways to regulate turf grass amid constricting water resources, as the Colorado River Basin enters its 23rd year of a drought. Bureau of Reclamation Chief Camille Calimlim Touton said during a Senate hearing in June that the state’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, are also at “historically low levels,” hovering at a 28% storage capacity.
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts plans to limit day passes to curb crowding, but some patrons suggest the company needs to go further
Along with Monday’s announcement of opening dates for its Breckenridge and Keystone properties, Vail Resorts said it will limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Keystone Resort announced a “mid-October” opening day, meaning the ski season could be less than 60 days away, and Breckenridge and Vail ski resorts both are set to open Nov. 11.
