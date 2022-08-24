ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Set to open Aug. 29, ENZO Italian restaurant in Moses Lake to offer signature food, service, and social surroundings

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
qvpr.com

New pizza shop in Quincy is a venture and a tribute

With hopes of becoming the tastiest family-oriented hangout in Quincy, Monkey ‘n’ Around Pizza is set to open its doors this month, occupying the space formerly filled by a Chinese restaurant next to the roundabout on State Route 28. Co-owners Sharyl Smith and Dave Lloyd named the shop...
QUINCY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moses Lake, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Moses Lake, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
kpq.com

Orondo Firefighters Fight Two Home Fires

Fire departments throughout the Wenatchee Valley responded to two structure fires in Orondo on August 26. Around 5 p.m., Orondo firefighters were called out to a structure fire at the Twin W development on the Columbia River. When they arrived, there was already one residence fully engulfed, with fire burning...
ORONDO, WA
ncwlife.com

Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting

EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Level 3 evacuations downgraded for people living near Palisades wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been downgraded to level 1 evacuations for people living near a wildfire burning west of downtown Spokane. Level 1 evacuations are in place for those living south of Houston Road, east of Grove Road, north of Greenwood Road, and west of Government Way. Level 3 evacuations have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Italian Restaurant#Food Drink#Enzo Italian#Dominico Damiano#Cacchiottis
kpq.com

All Night Search and Rescue for Lost Bikers Near Lake Wenatchee

Two motorcyclists from out of town spent the night in Lake Wenatchee after getting lost on the night of August 22. Around 8 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Edmonds that two bikers were lost near the Goose Creek area around Lake Wenatchee. Their Search and...
ifiberone.com

Royal City fuel station sells $20,000-winning scratch ticket

ROYAL CITY - A nice getaway could be in the works for a local man who won big in Washington's Lottery this week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Jose C. bought a scratch ticket that netted him $20,000 after buying it from Brownie's Korner in Royal City on Road E. Jose won the money after winning the top prize in the Loteria scratch game. Out of the 5.4 million tickets printed, only five contain the $20,000 top prize.
ROYAL CITY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kpq.com

Cashmere Woman Dead in I-90 Crash

A 19-year-old Cashmere woman is dead from a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night. Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.
CASHMERE, WA
kpq.com

Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road

Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
ifiberone.com

Lightning ignites nine new fires this week in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

WENATCHEE — Lightning storms this week ignited nine new fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. In the Wenatchee River Ranger District, three small fires have been discovered: the quarter-acre Cady Ridge Fire about 25 miles northwest of Plain, the 4-acre Meander Fire a couple miles south, and the half-acre Grasshopper Meadow Fire in the White River Drainages about three miles northwest of the White River Fire.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Few details on East Wenatchee mystery shooting

EAST WENATCHEE — Police say a shooting left one man with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, but the victim refused to provide any information about the incident. East Wenatchee police say they were called to home in the 200 block of North Georgia Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. There they found a 28-year-old man with a seriously bleeding wound to his arm, which was initially believed to be an injury from a knife.
ifiberone.com

Wrong way driver on I-90 near Moses Lake collides head-on with SUV, killing 19-year-old woman

MOSES LAKE — A 19-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck heading the wrong direction on Interstate 90 near Moses Lake. Jorge F. Sanchez, a 47-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram, pulling a utility trailer, eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90 Thursday evening. State troopers say he collided head-on with a 2020 Honda CR-V.
NEWStalk 870

Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy