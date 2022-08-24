Set to open Aug. 29, ENZO Italian restaurant in Moses Lake to offer signature food, service, and social surroundings

Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Kiwanis and Rotary clubs of Moses Lake donate nearly $13,000 to Kids Hope
MOSES LAKE - A check to the tune of $12,942.28 was presented to a local organization that safeguards local children who are or are suspected of being abused and/or neglected in the region. On Thursday, Aug. 18, representatives from the Kiwanis Club of Moses Lake and Rotary Club of Moses...
19-Year-Old Sierra Stoddard Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
She was identified as 19-year-old Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere. Stoddard was traveling in a 2020 Honda CR-V westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses lake. Her SUV was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram 150, heading the wrong way. The pickup truck driver, identified as 47-year-old Jorge Sanchez...
qvpr.com
New pizza shop in Quincy is a venture and a tribute
With hopes of becoming the tastiest family-oriented hangout in Quincy, Monkey ‘n’ Around Pizza is set to open its doors this month, occupying the space formerly filled by a Chinese restaurant next to the roundabout on State Route 28. Co-owners Sharyl Smith and Dave Lloyd named the shop...
ifiberone.com
Groundbreaking for new radiation treatment center in Moses Lake set for Wednesday
MOSES LAKE — After five years of planning and fundraising, crews are set to break ground on a new radiation oncology treatment center in Moses Lake. A ceremony is planned at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the construction site, located across from the Confluence Health Moses Lake Campus at the corner of East Hill Avenue and South Grand Drive.
kpq.com
Orondo Firefighters Fight Two Home Fires
Fire departments throughout the Wenatchee Valley responded to two structure fires in Orondo on August 26. Around 5 p.m., Orondo firefighters were called out to a structure fire at the Twin W development on the Columbia River. When they arrived, there was already one residence fully engulfed, with fire burning...
ncwlife.com
Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting
EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
Level 3 evacuations downgraded for people living near Palisades wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been downgraded to level 1 evacuations for people living near a wildfire burning west of downtown Spokane. Level 1 evacuations are in place for those living south of Houston Road, east of Grove Road, north of Greenwood Road, and west of Government Way. Level 3 evacuations have been...
kpq.com
Woman With Serious Injury From Grant County Rodeo Quickly Recovering
A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury while competing at the Grant County Fair rodeo last weekend is making a quick recovery. Madison Alderman-Haas fell off her horse and struck her head on an arena post. She's been recovering at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, and has improved...
kpq.com
All Night Search and Rescue for Lost Bikers Near Lake Wenatchee
Two motorcyclists from out of town spent the night in Lake Wenatchee after getting lost on the night of August 22. Around 8 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Edmonds that two bikers were lost near the Goose Creek area around Lake Wenatchee. Their Search and...
ifiberone.com
Royal City fuel station sells $20,000-winning scratch ticket
ROYAL CITY - A nice getaway could be in the works for a local man who won big in Washington's Lottery this week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Jose C. bought a scratch ticket that netted him $20,000 after buying it from Brownie's Korner in Royal City on Road E. Jose won the money after winning the top prize in the Loteria scratch game. Out of the 5.4 million tickets printed, only five contain the $20,000 top prize.
ifiberone.com
Rodeo rider suffering from traumatic brain injury after fall at rodeo in Moses Lake swiftly recovering
MOSES LAKE - The husband of a rodeo rider who sustained a traumatic brain injury after falling from her horse says she is doing much better, but the road to a full recovery is "still long." On Aug. 20, Madison Alderman was running flags on horseback at the Moses Lake...
75-year-old Tri-Cities motorcyclist dies making highway U-turn
The crash closed the Washington state highway for hours.
kpq.com
Cashmere Woman Dead in I-90 Crash
A 19-year-old Cashmere woman is dead from a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night. Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.
He fired a gun in a Richland restaurant then tried swimming the Columbia River to escape
Police say he also punched a store clerk.
kpq.com
Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road
Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
ifiberone.com
Lightning ignites nine new fires this week in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
WENATCHEE — Lightning storms this week ignited nine new fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. In the Wenatchee River Ranger District, three small fires have been discovered: the quarter-acre Cady Ridge Fire about 25 miles northwest of Plain, the 4-acre Meander Fire a couple miles south, and the half-acre Grasshopper Meadow Fire in the White River Drainages about three miles northwest of the White River Fire.
ncwlife.com
Few details on East Wenatchee mystery shooting
EAST WENATCHEE — Police say a shooting left one man with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, but the victim refused to provide any information about the incident. East Wenatchee police say they were called to home in the 200 block of North Georgia Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. There they found a 28-year-old man with a seriously bleeding wound to his arm, which was initially believed to be an injury from a knife.
ifiberone.com
Wrong way driver on I-90 near Moses Lake collides head-on with SUV, killing 19-year-old woman
MOSES LAKE — A 19-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck heading the wrong direction on Interstate 90 near Moses Lake. Jorge F. Sanchez, a 47-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram, pulling a utility trailer, eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90 Thursday evening. State troopers say he collided head-on with a 2020 Honda CR-V.
MyNorthwest.com
All Over The Map: How were Lincoln, Mason and Okanogan counties named?
Episode number eight of “County Countdown” – a multi-year, thirteen-part All Over The Map series about the place-name origins of Washington counties and county seats – is the #LMAO edition. In this case, “LMAO,” of course, stands for Lincoln, Mason, and Okanogan counties. Lincoln...
Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
