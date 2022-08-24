Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets
With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves
The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
Yardbarker
Jesse Chavez is traded from the Braves, and once again loses his mojo
In all my years of watching baseball, Jesse Chavez’s time with the Braves is one of the most peculiar cases I’ve ever covered. A journeyman pitcher for nearly two decades, Chavez signed a minor-league deal with the Braves last year after contemplating retirement. A couple of months later, he was in the majors, and the rest is history. Chavez went on to become a critical piece of Atlanta’s bullpen, recording a 2.14 ERA over 33.2 regular season innings. And he was even better in the playoffs, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Five interesting things about the 2023 Brewers schedule
Shohei Ohtani may just be the brightest star in baseball. A Cy Young and MVP candidate every year, Major League Baseball has not seen a player like him since Babe Ruth. The Angels, which are in the beginning stages of exploring a sale of the team, will visit the Brewers for a three-game series on April 28-30.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman’s Favorite Player Is Probably Yours Too
Freddie Freeman and his family had a busy day on Monday, making stops at two Los Angeles-area schools as part of the Dodgers Love LA Community Tour. The Freemans first visited Solano Avenue Elementary School just a few blocks northeast of Dodger Stadium, then they headed a few miles southeast to Garfield High School in East L.A.
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September
We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
Yardbarker
MLB has the Braves near their bottom of their updated farm system rankings
As expected, the outlook on the Braves farm system isn’t exactly great. Thankfully, this results from being aggressive with promotions, making trades, and generally graduating contributors. Other teams aren’t as lucky (the Angels at 30th). Now, the Braves farm sits at 27th on MLB Pipeline’s Rankings:. The...
The Braves are back and so is their soft serve machine
In local fashion news, you can wear a T-shirt that speaks to the taste of our city's red-hot baseball team. BreakingT, an apparel company that captures a viral sports moment on a shirt, released a new design this week that plays on the popular slogan, "For the A!" Of course,...
Yardbarker
Dansby Swansons’ comments on his free agency sound eerily familiar
The Braves have managed to lock up their core for the foreseeable future over the last few years, and now all eyes are on Dansby Swanson, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. It’s pretty clear both sides want a deal done....
Yardbarker
Yankees gearing up for huge reinforcements after shaking up outfield
The New York Yankees have won three consecutive games, finally snapping a terrible cold stretch since the All-Star break. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in a two-game series, taking down Max Scherzer on Monday and Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night. All three games ended with...
Yardbarker
Trayce Thompson (and LA) Appreciate Tigers Trading Him
When Mookie Betts went down with a cracked rib in June, the Dodgers found themself in need of a good defensive outfielder with big-league experience to hold down the fort until Mookie returned. They turned to the Detroit Tigers, who had a familiar face hitting up a storm in Triple-A:...
ESPN
Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5
PHILADELPHIA -- — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
Yardbarker
Radio host: Mets 'worried' about Jacob deGrom after return from latest injury
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom missed the second half of the 2021 MLB season due to lingering elbow issues and was then sidelined throughout the opening half of the ongoing campaign because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner returned...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Risers and Fallers from MLB Pipeline’s new Top 30 Prospects list for the Braves
The Braves have had a lot of movement in their prospect rankings, and even though Vaughn Grissom is still considered a prospect, that may not be the case for long. He’s 21 at-bats away from losing his prospect status, a feat he will likely achieve in the coming days. Still, MLBPipeline has Grissom at the top of Atlanta’s Rankings:
FOX Sports
Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game
Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
Yardbarker
Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News
Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
Yardbarker
Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him
When the Dodgers traded a prospect to the Yankees for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, Gallo was excited for a fresh start but didn't know what to expect from his new organization. While he knew several members of the Dodgers, Gallo still came to Los Angeles expecting a somewhat...
Yardbarker
Mike Soroka next rehab start date set
Mike Soroka completed his second rehab start last weekend after being transferred to Gwinnett. In his first outing, Soroka was nearly untouchable for the Rome Braves, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced and tossing four scoreless innings. It was nearly a flawless return to the mound, but the second start for the Stripers didn’t go as well as he’d hoped.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Being drafted by Mets would've been 'terrible'
The rivalry between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves has been heated for years and won't be cooling down anytime soon ahead of the fall months. At the start of Thursday's MLB action, the first-place Mets held just a one-and-a-half-game lead over the second-place Braves in the National League East standings, and the two clubs will meet in Atlanta for a pivotal series set to take place from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
