Laurel Lee and Alan Cohn emerge as primary winners in Florida’s new 15th Congressional District



L aurel Lee and Alan Cohn have emerged as winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries, respectively, in Florida’s new 15th Congressional District.

The two candidates will compete in November for an open seat that resulted from Florida’s redistricting process, which added a seat to the state's congressional delegation.

ANTI-ABORTION DEMOCRAT TRIES TO FLIP NORTH DAKOTA’S ONLY HOUSE SEAT

The new district includes portions of Hillsborough, Pasco, and Polk counties in an area northwest of Tampa. The district leans Republican, and the contest for the open seat drew significant outside spending as both sides jockey for control of Congress in November.

The open seat drew several primary challengers on each side of the aisle. Republicans included Lee, a former secretary of state; retired Navy Cmdr. Demetries Grimes; Navy veteran Kevin “Mac” McGovern; state Sen. Kelli Stargel; and state Rep. Jackie Toledo.

Democrats included political consultant Cohn, a former television anchor; Gavin Brown; comedian Eddie Geller; Army veteran Cesar Ramirez; and aerospace contractor Bill VanHorn.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Rep. Scott Franklin (R-FL), who represents the current 15th Congressional District, chose to seek reelection in the nearby redrawn 18th District instead.