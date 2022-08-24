ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Laurel Lee and Alan Cohn emerge as primary winners in Florida’s new 15th Congressional District

By Kate Scanlon
 2 days ago

L aurel Lee and Alan Cohn have emerged as winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries, respectively, in Florida’s new 15th Congressional District.

The two candidates will compete in November for an open seat that resulted from Florida’s redistricting process, which added a seat to the state's congressional delegation.

ANTI-ABORTION DEMOCRAT TRIES TO FLIP NORTH DAKOTA’S ONLY HOUSE SEAT

The new district includes portions of Hillsborough, Pasco, and Polk counties in an area northwest of Tampa. The district leans Republican, and the contest for the open seat drew significant outside spending as both sides jockey for control of Congress in November.

The open seat drew several primary challengers on each side of the aisle. Republicans included Lee, a former secretary of state; retired Navy Cmdr. Demetries Grimes; Navy veteran Kevin “Mac” McGovern; state Sen. Kelli Stargel; and state Rep. Jackie Toledo.

Democrats included political consultant Cohn, a former television anchor; Gavin Brown; comedian Eddie Geller; Army veteran Cesar Ramirez; and aerospace contractor Bill VanHorn.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Rep. Scott Franklin (R-FL), who represents the current 15th Congressional District, chose to seek reelection in the nearby redrawn 18th District instead.

Washington Examiner

‘I don’t want your vote’: Charlie Crist tells DeSantis supporters

Florida's Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist had a blunt message to Gov. Ron DeSantis's supporters: "I don't want your vote." "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart — keep it. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats, good independents, good Republicans — unify with this ticket," he declared during a press gaggle Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Miami Herald

Shev Jones trounces opponents to win Senate District 34

State Sen. Shevrin Jones trounced two challengers on Tuesday, handing Tallahassee’s Democratic establishment a victory in state Senate District 34. The three-way race featured fellow Democrat Erhabor Ighodaro, a former Miami Gardens councilman and vice mayor who was viewed as the more conservative Democrat, and Pitchie Escarment, a newcomer on the Florida political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
