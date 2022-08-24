ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Gothamist

Ready to rank: Close NY congressional race reignites debate on ranked-choice voting

Democratic candidate for New York’s 10th Congressional District, Dan Goldman, at his election night party in Manhattan on Tuesday night. His narrow primary victory has sparked a new debate over expanding ranked-choice voting. Some voters said they were confused and disappointed that the new system rolled out last year for city races wasn’t in place for congressional and state primaries. [ more › ]
Western Queens Gazette

Unofficial Results Of August 23rd Primary Election

Here are the unofficial results of the August 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections for various seats in the NYS Senate and US Congress, with 97-99% of scanners reported, according to the NYC Board of Elections. The candidates for Congress and NYS Senate in Queens. The Republican candidates:. 14th Congressional...
QUEENS, NY
politicsny.com

Bronx early voting plummets, down 55% compared to June primary

With the election split into two summer primaries this year, the second round of early voting in the Bronx showed a steep drop in turnout, according to numbers released by the city Board of Elections Sunday night. Early voting for Tuesday’s primary, which ran from Aug. 13-21, showed final tallies...
BRONX, NY
politicsny.com

As struggles with increasing partisanship rise, one poll worker is fired Tuesday over ‘baby killer’ comment

While every street corner, establishment window and bus stop during election season is filled with political ads and “vote for me” reminders, voters expect their polling place and the 100 feet around it to be devoid of partisan politics. But at several Bronx polling locations, voters told the Bronx Times that city-appointed poll workers either tried to influence their vote for a particular candidate or created a hostile and partisan environment.
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception

Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Chalkbeat

Gov. Hochul says she supports bill to cap NYC school class sizes

Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday that she supports sweeping legislation that would establish more aggressive class size limits in New York City’s public schools, the strongest comments she’s made since the bill was overwhelmingly passed by the legislature last month. “I’m looking closely at it. I’m inclined to be supportive,” Hochul said on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show, adding she spoke yesterday with Mayor Eric Adams and expected a resolution in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams backing moderates over progressives in New York primary

NEW YORK -- Tuesday is decision day for New York voters and Mayor Eric Adams is taking an unusually active role in a number of state Senate primary races. The mayor wants to defeat left wing Democrats who support criminal justice reforms, which he says have made it more difficult to make the streets safer, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday.READ MORE: Candidates make final push to voters in key New York primary races  Adams has only been in office about eight months, but he's already spending his political capital on an attempt to change the political atmosphere in Albany by bending...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Primary day in NY: What you need to know to cast your vote

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats. Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Jewish Press Endorsements For August 23rd New York Primary Elections

In the New York primary elections scheduled for August 23rd to choose the candidate who will run in the November general election, The Jewish Press endorses the following candidates:. U.S. Congress. 10th Congressional District: Brian Robinson (D) State Senate. District 4 (Suffolk County): Monica Martinez (D) District 7 (Nassau County):...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?

Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

