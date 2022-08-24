Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food DistributionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of CapitalismGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
Related
Ready to rank: Close NY congressional race reignites debate on ranked-choice voting
Democratic candidate for New York’s 10th Congressional District, Dan Goldman, at his election night party in Manhattan on Tuesday night. His narrow primary victory has sparked a new debate over expanding ranked-choice voting. Some voters said they were confused and disappointed that the new system rolled out last year for city races wasn’t in place for congressional and state primaries. [ more › ]
Western Queens Gazette
Unofficial Results Of August 23rd Primary Election
Here are the unofficial results of the August 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections for various seats in the NYS Senate and US Congress, with 97-99% of scanners reported, according to the NYC Board of Elections. The candidates for Congress and NYS Senate in Queens. The Republican candidates:. 14th Congressional...
politicsny.com
Bronx early voting plummets, down 55% compared to June primary
With the election split into two summer primaries this year, the second round of early voting in the Bronx showed a steep drop in turnout, according to numbers released by the city Board of Elections Sunday night. Early voting for Tuesday’s primary, which ran from Aug. 13-21, showed final tallies...
3 Adams-backed moderates lose key state legislative races to left-leaning opponents
The setback comes as the mayor feuds with fellow Democrats in Albany who are refusing his demands to further roll back bail reform.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
politicsny.com
Bronx native Tina Forte clinches GOP nomination, to face AOC in NY-14 Congressional race
It will be an all-Bronx general election for New York’s 14th Congressional District seat after Throggs Neck native Tina Forte secured the Republican nomination defeating Queens native Desi Joseph Cuellar in a primary by a 67%-31% margin Tuesday. Forte thanked her Bronx and Queens supporters on Twitter Tuesday night...
politicsny.com
POLLS CLOSED: Results begin to trickle in for congressional, state Senate primary races in Queens
The second and final primary day of 2022 has ended in New York, with polls closing as of 9 p.m. after voters in Queens and throughout the city decided on their respective party’s candidates for the congressional and state Senate general election. Queens voters headed to the polls on...
Alert Center: Recapping the August 2022 primaries for Brooklyn
News 12's Noelle Lilley is in the Alert Center recapping the August 2022 primaries in the Brooklyn.
politicsny.com
As struggles with increasing partisanship rise, one poll worker is fired Tuesday over ‘baby killer’ comment
While every street corner, establishment window and bus stop during election season is filled with political ads and “vote for me” reminders, voters expect their polling place and the 100 feet around it to be devoid of partisan politics. But at several Bronx polling locations, voters told the Bronx Times that city-appointed poll workers either tried to influence their vote for a particular candidate or created a hostile and partisan environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception
Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
politicsny.com
LIVE UPDATES: Election Day kicks off in Brooklyn for congressional, state Senate primaries
Polls are open as of 6 a.m. on Election Day, Aug. 23, allowing Brooklyn voters to cast their ballot for U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate primary races around the borough until 9 p.m. This year, the New York primaries were split into two parts: one in June and...
Gov. Hochul says she supports bill to cap NYC school class sizes
Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday that she supports sweeping legislation that would establish more aggressive class size limits in New York City’s public schools, the strongest comments she’s made since the bill was overwhelmingly passed by the legislature last month. “I’m looking closely at it. I’m inclined to be supportive,” Hochul said on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show, adding she spoke yesterday with Mayor Eric Adams and expected a resolution in the...
wamc.org
One year after taking over, Hochul is running strong to be elected governor of NY
Wednesday marks a year since Kathy Hochul became New York’s governor. Once lieutenant governor, Hochul is now running for a full term in the governor's seat, hoping to become the first woman elected to the post. Hochul took over as governor two weeks after former Governor Andrew Cuomo announced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor Adams backing moderates over progressives in New York primary
NEW YORK -- Tuesday is decision day for New York voters and Mayor Eric Adams is taking an unusually active role in a number of state Senate primary races. The mayor wants to defeat left wing Democrats who support criminal justice reforms, which he says have made it more difficult to make the streets safer, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday.READ MORE: Candidates make final push to voters in key New York primary races Adams has only been in office about eight months, but he's already spending his political capital on an attempt to change the political atmosphere in Albany by bending...
Primary day in NY: What you need to know to cast your vote
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats. Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, […]
Ex-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio heads to Harvard as teaching fellow
De Blasio, who served as mayor from from 2014 to 2021, will take part in "a variety of discussions, events, and programming" at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School and will teach classes on leadership and public service at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Press Endorsements For August 23rd New York Primary Elections
In the New York primary elections scheduled for August 23rd to choose the candidate who will run in the November general election, The Jewish Press endorses the following candidates:. U.S. Congress. 10th Congressional District: Brian Robinson (D) State Senate. District 4 (Suffolk County): Monica Martinez (D) District 7 (Nassau County):...
hudsoncountyview.com
Fulop agrees with Murphy on Jersey City’s Amy DeGise: ‘Let the court system play it out’
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop agrees with Gov. Phil Murphy (D) regarding Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run, stating “let the court system play it out” during an interview this morning. “Look, I think I’ve been pretty clear: there’s no reason you should ever leave the scene of an...
Why New York Democrats can’t agree on bail reform
America looks to New York as the proving ground for criminal justice reforms — and sees a moderate mayor at war with his own party.
Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?
Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
CBS News
New York Primary Election Day: See results in the state's key races
NEW YORK -- A major player in New York politics is now out of a job. Congressman Jerry Nadler was projected the winner Tuesday against Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, with 55% of the votes. Both have been in Congress for 30 years. The two political heavyweights were forced to run against...
Comments / 0