Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama kicker commit Conor Talty kicks 51-yard field goal
Alabama football’s kicker commit, Conor Talty nailed a 51-yard field goal in St. Rita High School’s 35-3 loss Friday. Talty committed to Alabama in July over interest from Tennessee and others. His previous long was from 42 yards out. You can watch Talty hit his new career long below.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DE Keon Keeley dances to Sweet Home Alabama ahead of first game
Alabama football’s five-star target, Keon Keeley was spotted dancing to Sweet Home Alabama Friday ahead of Berkeley Prep’s matchup against Clearwater Central Catholic. Keeley is one of the Crimson Tide’s top edge-rusher targets. Alabama is one of the schools fighting to land him alongside Ohio State, Florida and others. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance for his first game and captured him dancing to the song.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 14 DL Byron Young
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama football’s inside linebackers for 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama WR target Jaren Hamilton is a speed demon
Alabama football’s 2023 wide receiver target, Jaren Hamilton officially kicked off his senior season with an impressive performance Thursday. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance for his first outing and was able to provide some live analysis on Hamilton. Watch full feature below:
tdalabamamag.com
Brian Branch excited for matchup with Xavier Williams: ‘He talks a lot of crap’
Alabama’s fall camp wraps up this week and has already begun the early portion of game prep for its Week 1 matchup against Utah State next Saturday. But this week the Crimson Tide will be able to get an early look at the Aggies who play UConn on Aug. 27 which gives Alabama an extra bit of tape to study before the matchup in Tuscaloosa.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban updates progress of Alabama WR Tyler Harrell, two freshmen for this season
Alabama fans have asked about Tyler Harrell since he arrived on campus in the summer. As a transfer from Louisville, the elite speedster has explosive abilities at wide receiver. He creates separation from defensive backs and is dynamic in space. Harrell, a South Florida native, averaged 29.1 yards per catch...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s O-line adopts the mentality of Eric Wolford as group takes big strides
After its performance from last season, it was clear something needed to change along Alabama’s offensive line. The unit had underperformed to a level unfamiliar to Nick Saban teams of the past as it proved to be inconsistent in both the run and passing game throughout the entirety of the season.
RELATED PEOPLE
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jase McClellan has ‘no limitations’ heading into this season
Alabama has a running back that is ready for a bounce-back year. Jase McClellan, a junior from Aledo, Texas, sustained a knee injury against Mississippi in 2021. He was the Crimson Tide’s most explosive and versatile back before the mishap. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder recorded five touchdowns, including three receiving scores last year. He did not participate in spring practice, but Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that McClellan’s had ‘no limitations’ in fall camp. He has played well and is pushing Gibbs for the starting role.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban talks Tyler Harrell and Kobe Prentice potential impact
Following Alabama’s 17th fall camp session, head coach Nick Saban addressed the media as the regular season approaches. During his period with the local media, Saban addressed the team’s improvement on the offensive line and attributed it to Eric Wolford’s mentality that was brought over from Kentucky.
hooversun.com
Merritt inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame
Judy Merritt served as president of Jefferson State Community College for almost 35 years, and her legacy as a leader in the community continues to result in accolades eight years after her death in 2014. Merritt, who lived in Chelsea at the time of her death and whose vision led...
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Repairs made after cemetery near Bryant-Denny Stadium vandalized
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa are looking for whoever vandalized several headstones in Evergreen Cemetery. If you’ve ever been to an Alabama home football game, you’ve likely walked past the cemetery that sits right across the street from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Around 15 tombstones were pulled down...
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
wbrc.com
Chelsea teenager struck by lightning
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One in maybe 700,000 people get struck by lightning, and while that seems uncommon, for one Chelsea teenager, it was not. Lightning hit Emma Eggler in her in the chest, traveling down the left side of her body all the way to her foot. It...
18-year-old gets struck by lightning on her first day of college
Pensacola, Fla. — A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. Emma Eggler, 18, survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. "A lot of doctors told me I should buy a lottery ticket because I was lucky," Eggler...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD implements 4-day workweek for some
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More companies are looking at a four-day workweek to recruit employees in what is becoming a very competitive workforce. The Tuscaloosa Police Department started testing the concept of a four-day work week one month ago with its patrol division. With a staff of more than 300, the department is experimenting with new four-day work schedule with one division. So far, so good.
Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Shark sighted on Orange Beach: ‘We were more shocked than scared,’ says Homewood woman
“I think we were more shocked than scared,” Sarah McElvy Hill of Homewood said about a shark she caught on video during her family’s recent visit to Orange Beach. “We were down in Orange Beach with my family and extended family, just a small little family reunion and my mom’s birthday,” she told AL.com. “We got there Saturday and the shark was there Monday morning, around 10:30.”
Comments / 0