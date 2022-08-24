Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
WWE's Drew McIntyre Shares Brutal Photo of Back After Roman Reigns Attack on SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, but before that he had to face the honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who has become a valued ally of The Bloodline over the past two weeks thanks to some conversation with Roman Reigns. McIntyre would win the match, but that led to a brutal attack by Reigns, Zayn, and The Usos, who threw McIntyre over the announcer's table, into barricades, and then attacked him even more in the ring. McIntyre revealed a photo of his back after the attack, and it is rather difficult to look at.
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships
Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.
Roman Reigns Says He Doesn't Care Who is Running WWE Creative
Vince McMahon's retirement announcement late last month meant that, for the first time in roughly four decades, the WWE would be booked by someone else. Said someone else turned out to be Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who was named WWE's Head of Creative days after McMahon's departure. The change in leadership has seen numerous changes to the weekly television product but the world championship picture has stayed mostly the same. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is still working on a part-time schedule, hasn't wrestled on TV since SummerSlam and will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3 (a match that was determined prior to Reigns' SummerSlam victory over Brock Lesnar).
WWE's Rey Mysterio and The Miz Appearing on Family Feud
A few of your favorite WWE Superstars are about to be on the hot seat as part of an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud. WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and The Miz will be facing off against each other on Sunday's episode of Celebrity Family Feud, though they won't be competing alone, as each one will be joined by their families in a battle for their respective charities (via ABC4 West Michigan). Team Mysterio will be playing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, while Team Miz will be playing for the V Foundation's Connor's Cure Fund. The episode will air on Sunday, August 28th at 8 PM.
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Next Week Reveal Major Change to Butch
WWE SmackDown isn't live tonight, as WWE is taping two episodes back to back, so they are on a delay. Tonight's episode of SmackDown is currently winding down on TV, but for those who are in the building for the show, they are currently watching the taping for next week's episode. That's led to a few spoilers hitting social media, and @reigns_era shared a picture from the episode that shows Butch in some very familiar gear, and some are thinking that this could mean he is leaving the Butch persona and heading back to his Pete Dunne Bruiserweight persona.
WWE NXT Star Possibly Moving to Main Roster Very Soon
Over the past month, we've seen several former NXT stars moving to Raw or SmackDown, including Johnny Gargano, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis, and now we might be about to see an NXT 2.0 star make that jump as well. A new report by PWInsider states that there's been a lot of talk over the last week within WWE NXT circles that Solo Sikoa could be headed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month. Sikoa has been rumored for a call-up for a while now, though an injury seemed to derail those plans for a bit.
AEW World Champion Injured, Interim Champion to Be Crowned at AEW All Out 2022
Thunder Rosa announced via a backstage interview during this week's AEW Dynamite that she has suffered an injury and will be unable to defend the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out on Sept. 4. She confirmed that an interim champion will be crowned at the show and that her initial opponent, Toni Storm, will face three other competitors at the pay-per-view. Those opponents were revealed to be Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida.
Big Update on WWE Moving Monday Night Raw to TV-14
Summer 2022 has been a historic season for professional wrestling. Vince McMahon officially retired from his corporate WWE positions, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was promoted to head of creative, and just last night Jon Moxley unified the AEW World Title in a shocking squash match against CM Punk. Before any of those stories unfolded, a report surfaced in mid-July that hinted at WWE taking its product in a more adult-oriented direction. On July 14th, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reported that WWE would be shifting Monday Night Raw back to a TV-14 rating. While this was never confirmed outright, Friday Night SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee alluded to the rumored change in a recent promo.
Jon Moxley Delivers His First Comments After Squashing CM Punk to Become Undisputed AEW World Champion
Jon Moxley squashed CM Punk in shocking fashion on this week's AEW Dynamite and became the Undisputed AEW World Champion after holding the interim championship for the past two months. The bout clocked in at just under three minutes as Punk seemed to reaggravate his surgically-repaired foot after hitting Moxley with a kick to the head. Moxley capitalized with a pair of Death Riders to score the victory.
Nick Aldis Speaks On His Future With NWA
Since its revival in 2017, the National Wrestling Alliance has been synonymous with Nick Aldis. The 35-year-old star quickly cemented himself as the flag bearer of the NWA, first capturing the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title in 2017 and defending it in various promotions across the world. While he would drop the ten pounds of gold to Cody Rhodes briefly in fall 2018, Aldis's second reign put him in illustrious company. The National Treasure held the NWA Worlds Title for 1,043 days, making him the longest reigning champion of the 21st century.
WWE's Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah Earn Shot at Women's Tag Team Tournament Finals on SmackDown
Toxic Attraction was victorious in their match on last week's SmackDown, moving forward in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, but unfortunately, Gigi Dolin was injured during the match, and WWE had to hold a last chance Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match to decide a replacement. Natalya and Sonya Deville would win that match and earn a shot against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the night, and though they would come close to winning several times, it was ultimately Rodriguez who would display her impressive power and pin Deville, earning her and Aliyah a shot at the finals against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.
Major Championship Match Added to AEW All Out
AEW packed quite a bit into the hour runtime of tonight's episode of Rampage, and a brief segment later in the night revealed a new Championship match for AEW's All Out pay-per-view. During the show, TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies appeared backstage, though Cargill was clearly not playing around. The Baddies left and Cargill talked directly to Athena, telling her to "come and get these hands" at All Out. Athena apparently accepted, running in to attack Cargill and eventually being separated by security. You can watch the whole segment for yourself in the video below.
Major Issue Reportedly Not Addressed at AEW's Recent Talent Meeting
It's been a bumpy couple of weeks for All Elite Wrestling. Right as the company was beginning to recover from its plethora of talent injuries, reports circulated of various backstage feuds that were dividing the roster. First, CM Punk reportedly went off-script on a live episode of AEW Dynamite to air his issues with Hangman Page. Days after that, stories emerged about Thunder Rosa having real-life heat with both Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Just recently, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara's tensions resulted in a quiet suspension for the former and a cancellation of their planned match at AEW All Out next month.
More Details on Thunder Rosa Getting Pulled From AEW All Out, Including a Rumor Killer
Thunder Rosa announced during a backstage promo on this week's AEW Dynamite that, due to an injury, she'd be unable to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm at the Sept. 4 All Out pay-per-view. It was quickly announced that an interim champion would be crowned at the pay-per-view via a four-way between Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. More information about the situation has since been reported, including news from Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio that Rosa was booked to drop the title had her one-on-one match with Storm happened as planned.
WWE SmackDown Fans Loving Pat McAfee's Hilarious Madden-Style Analysis on Happy Corbin
Tonight's WWE SmackDown started off with a stellar match between Ricochet and Happy Corbin, as the two superstars were given solid time to showcase what they can do in the ring. Unfortunately for Corbin, he ended up on the losing side of the battle, with Ricochet pinning him clean to get the win, and that's when Pat McAfee kicked into gear. Corbin and McAfee have a lot of history now, and McAfee loves to take shots at Corbin when he can, so tonight McAfee started analyzing Corbin and his recent losses by drawing on the screen with arrows and circles in a hilarious John Madden-style analysis, and fans were absolutely loving it.
NWA Worlds Champion Trevor Murdoch Reacts to Nick Aldis Being Replaced in Title Match
The National Wrestling Alliance is once again captained by Trevor Murdoch. One year after dethroning Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title at NWA 73, Murdoch enters the 74th Anniversary Show the same way he did last year: as champion. Murdoch is currently in his second reign with the NWA's top prize, capturing the vacant strap at NWA Alwayz Ready this past June. While Murdoch has beaten the likes of Aldis, Thom Latimer, and Sam Shaw (WWE's Dexter Lumis) in the past, his size gets matched this weekend when he is challenged by Tyrus.
Evil Uno Gives His Side of the CM Punk/Adam Page Backstage Drama
AEW's backstage drama regarding CM Punk and Adam "Hangman" Page has been a major talking point over the past week, which stems from accusations that Punk tried to force Colt Cabana out of the company. Cabana has not wrestled on AEW TV since last November and is now under the AEW umbrella as part of the Ring of Honor roster. Punk has not admitted to any of this, some wrestlers have spoken out in his defense and AEW President Tony Khan tried to write off his comments directed toward Hangman as part of an onscreen storyline.
AEW Will Reveal Exclusive Footage of CM Punk After Title Loss on Rampage
All Elite Wrestling shocked the world on this week's Dynamite, which featured the anticipated Undisputed AEW World Championship match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. It was surprising enough that the match was taking place on Dynamite and not at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view, but then things shifted into another gear when Moxley completely squashed Punk and became the Undisputed AEW World Champion. Fans saw Punk being helped up the ramp and he briefly looked back at Moxley, but Tony Khan just announced that we'll get more exclusive footage of Punk after the match on this week's Rampage.
