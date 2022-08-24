Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, but before that he had to face the honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who has become a valued ally of The Bloodline over the past two weeks thanks to some conversation with Roman Reigns. McIntyre would win the match, but that led to a brutal attack by Reigns, Zayn, and The Usos, who threw McIntyre over the announcer's table, into barricades, and then attacked him even more in the ring. McIntyre revealed a photo of his back after the attack, and it is rather difficult to look at.

