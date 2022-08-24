ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Emails from ND Attorney General’s Office reveal aftermath of deleted email account

By Brooke Williams
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cohKy_0hSl2yes00

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— In response to a KX News open records request, the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office provided emails exchanged within the office pertaining to the deletion of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s state email account.

The deletion of Stenehjem’s email account was set in motion at the request of Liz Brocker, who served as executive assistant to Stenehjem. In the email dated January 29th, one day after Stenehjem’s death, Brocker asks another state employee, “1st thing Monday, could you have Wayne’s nd.gov email account shut down and the emails in his inbox, inbox folders, sent items- deleted.”

The email continues “We want to make sure no one has an opportunity to make an Open Record request for his emails, especially as he kept EVERYTHING.” Brocker goes on to say the request to delete Stenehjem’s account was approved by then-deputy attorney general Troy Seibel.

A message left for Seibel went unreturned, but news outlet Inforum reported him as saying he doesn’t recall any conversation regarding Stenehjem’s email account following Stenehjem’s death.

Then months later, following the announcement that current North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley would be replacing Seibel with his own deputy attorney general, Brocker directed the Attorney General’s IT department to delete Seibel’s email account.

North Dakota century code states that knowingly tampering with public records is a class C felony if a person knowingly, without lawful authority, destroys the record.

A review of a timeline of events furnished by the state Attorney General’s Office shows that around July 5th, Brocker was asked what authority she could offer for ordering the deletion of former Deputy Attorney General Seibel’s account. The timeline states that Brocker did not provide any authority.

Yet, on or around July 22nd, an unnamed staff attorney at the Attorney General’s Office determined “there was lawful authority to dispose of emails after action was taken.” The document also states “lawful authority means STATUTORY authority, which the office had”.

Emails show there were attempts to retrieve the accounts, but according to North Dakota Information Technology Department (NDIT) Deputy Chief Information Officer Greg Hoffman once the user accounts have been removed and a 30-day window has elapsed, there is no retrieving the email information from those accounts.

Other email correspondence shows another state employee stated, “ITD says that after an employee leaves, they only have 30 days to recover the employee’s email. This seems like something that should be addressed from a records retention perspective. Just my two cents, but wouldn’t it make sense to put in place some sort of records retention requirement for former employees’ email?”

Attorney General Wrigley told KX News in July that he didn’t inherit a record retention policy when he took office.

“We’re going to have a written policy. But we’re creating it right now. Because I didn’t inherit one. And we’re putting one in place,” Wrigley said at the time.

But a review of the NDIT website shows there is both a specific and general records retention schedule for the Attorney General’s Office. For instance, under the general records retention schedule, the retention of electronic communications is determined based on its content. If the message is a record that documents official business of the department, the record must be retained for the appropriate retention period.

For example, state agency correspondence should be retained, according to the general retention schedule, for two years. After that point, the correspondence should be sent to the state archivist.

“[The state archivist] has to look at that stuff to find out if there’s historic record and you’d have to agree, Wayne Stenehjem’s historic record is valuable,” State Senator Tracy Potter told Wrigley in July.

KX News left a message at a number listed for Brocker but did not hear back.

A Government Administration Committee meeting is scheduled for August 24th. There are plans to discuss the lease cost overrun that led to the discovery of the deleted emails at that meeting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Stenehjem
Person
Tracy Potter
Person
Drew Wrigley
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Young Republicans condemns "libel cancel culture" in announcement addressing controversial statements made in private chats

(Fargo, ND) -- Leaders of the North Dakota Young Republicans say the group rejects bigotry, but also are calling out what they call "libel cancel culture." Young Republican leaders issued a statement this week saying "cancel culture has become the norm for addressing conflict." "A Forum News Service columnist reported last week on slurs posted in a private Young Republicans chat group.
POLITICS
KX News

ND weekly COVID cases total 1,401, down 170 from last week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to drop, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday. For the week of August 19-25, new cases totaled 1,401, down 170 cases from the week before. A total of 263,918 COVID-19 cases have been reported in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KX News

Scam alert: ND businesses targeted by ‘counterfeit bills’ claims, payment demands

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Billings County Sheriff’s Office is warning North Dakota businesses about a “counterfeit money” scam going around the state. The scammers are calling businesses, claiming numerous counterfeit bills have been deposited by the business in its bank account and that the business owner will be criminally charged if the phony money […]
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Email Account#Deletion
Washington Examiner

Alaska’s ranked choice voting disaster

By a slim margin in 2020, Alaskans voted by ballot initiative to adopt ranked choice voting. Tuesday, Aug. 16, marked the first use of ranked choice voting for Alaska’s special election for the state’s only House of Representatives seat after the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK). In...
ALASKA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

North Dakota lawmakers will consider flat tax

(The Center Square) - The North Dakota Legislature will consider a proposal to eliminate the state income tax and replace it with a flat tax. Gov. Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman and Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, said in a joint announcement Wednesday the plan would save taxpayers about $250 million a year.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

N.D., Minnesota Soybean Producers Win with Local Crushing Plant

(NDAgConnection.com) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Wednesday joined local, state and federal officials and community members to help break ground on a state-of-the-art soybean processing plant being developed near Casselton by North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, highlighting the project as an example of ongoing efforts to shift processing of North Dakota’s raw farm commodities to within the state.
CASSELTON, ND
KX News

St. Michael man sentenced for 3 counts of involuntary manslaughter

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A St. Michael man has been formally sentenced to nearly five years in prison after a 2021 accident resulting in three deaths. On August 11, 2021, Winter Bigtrack, 19, was driving a vehicle on Heart Road on the Spirit Lake Reservation. The vehicle left the roadway and continued to roll into […]
msn.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Minnesota

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy