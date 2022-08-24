ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

UNSOLVED: Homicide investigation continues for 15-year-old found dead in Alexander City

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A00yT_0hSl2u7y00

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The body of 15-year-old Chanty Shiverdecker was found in 1995 and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for information on the cold case.

Officials say that on Feb. 24, 1995, Shiverdecker was found deceased in a wooded area off Highway 9 in Alexander City, near the Nixburg Community.

COLD CASE: Investigation continues for Columbus woman found dead near Fort Mitchell cemetery

The death was ruled a homicide by forensic examiners, although specifics could not be determined due to the condition of her body, according to al.com .

Sheriff Terry Wilson feels strongly that someone is out there that can shed some light on this tragedy and help give the family closure.

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Website

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office report that Shiverdecker was considered a missing person as of Dec. 9, 1994, and that she was last seen at the Radney School in Alexander City for basketball practice.

Shiverdecker was described as follows:

  • White
  • Female
  • Around 5’7″
  • 150 lbs
  • White hair
  • Pink eyes, possibly wearing blue contacts
  • Reddish complexion
  • Listed as albino

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander City Police Department, and Alabama Bureau of Investigation still consider this to be an open investigation.

Although the case has been cold, a Facebook group called Chanty Shiverdecker Unsolved writes that the word is getting out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 377-2211, or email at office@coosaso.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Autauga County authorities locate 19-year-old runaway

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing 19-year-old. The sheriff’s office announced Friday evening that Ronald Matthew “Matt” McClure had been located and is safe. Deputies said the teen ran away from his home located near Autauga County Road 85 and Interstate 65 around 10 a.m. Thursday.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Coosa County, AL
Alexander City, AL
Crime & Safety
Coosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Mitchell, AL
City
Alexander City, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dead, Woman Injured after Apparent Domestic Dispute in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating an apparent domestic dispute that left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say at about 3:45 this morning, a woman was shot in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge, which is the address of an apartment complex not far from the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Taylor Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman shot, man kills self in related domestic incidents, MPD says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and a second injured following two related domestic incidents early Friday morning, according to details released by the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge around 3:45 a.m. on reports that someone had been...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Columbus#Al Com#The Radney School
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL
WRBL News 3

Lee Co. Sheriff searching for fake cop who stopped woman off Hwy 280

SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for a police impersonator who pulled over a young woman near Dudley Lumber just off Hwy 280. The incident happened along Lee Road 183 in Salem Wednesday afternoon around 4:15.   Detectives say the young woman felt off about the encounter and called 911. She reported […]
SALEM, AL
WSFA

1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

Woman dies in morning Chilton County crash

A Jemison woman died this morning following a Chilton County crash. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 10:39 a.m. on U.S. 31 near the 235 mile marker, about five miles north of Jemison. Gina L. Smith, 51, was injured when the...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Wreck on I-85 in Macon County cleared

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 85 near the 29 mile marker in Macon County has been cleared, according to authorities. The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. It was cleared several hours later. Not reading this story on the WSFA...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

ALEA searching for missing boater in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A search is underway for a boater who went missing in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, on Aug. 24, the boater departed from the Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin at 2:00 p.m., two hours later, at 4:00 p.m., […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy