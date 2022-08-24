UNSOLVED: Homicide investigation continues for 15-year-old found dead in Alexander City
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The body of 15-year-old Chanty Shiverdecker was found in 1995 and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for information on the cold case.
Officials say that on Feb. 24, 1995, Shiverdecker was found deceased in a wooded area off Highway 9 in Alexander City, near the Nixburg Community.COLD CASE: Investigation continues for Columbus woman found dead near Fort Mitchell cemetery
The death was ruled a homicide by forensic examiners, although specifics could not be determined due to the condition of her body, according to al.com .
Sheriff Terry Wilson feels strongly that someone is out there that can shed some light on this tragedy and help give the family closure.The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Website
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office report that Shiverdecker was considered a missing person as of Dec. 9, 1994, and that she was last seen at the Radney School in Alexander City for basketball practice.
Shiverdecker was described as follows:
- White
- Female
- Around 5’7″
- 150 lbs
- White hair
- Pink eyes, possibly wearing blue contacts
- Reddish complexion
- Listed as albino
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander City Police Department, and Alabama Bureau of Investigation still consider this to be an open investigation.
Although the case has been cold, a Facebook group called Chanty Shiverdecker Unsolved writes that the word is getting out.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 377-2211, or email at office@coosaso.com.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0