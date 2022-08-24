Project Cars And Project Cars 2 Will Be Removed From Digital Marketplaces On October 3 And September 21, Respectively, According To A Slightly Mad Studios Announcement

Read full article on original website
Sonic Frontiers, which is anticipated to be among the franchise’s most ambitious games, has fans pumped up for its release. Due to this, the game adopts the open-world genre; this genre change has been compared to Nintendo‘s for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game’s gameplay, puzzles, and exploration received new information throughout June. This culminated in a Sonic Frontiers trailer that debuted during a Nintendo Direct and included details on the game’s plot points and the hotly-tipped Cyberspace stages.
A new trailer for Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been released, showcasing the “Anniversary Update’s” new content. On September 27, 2022, this upgrade will be made available without charge. The game will also be made accessible for the first time on Steam on this day, having previously been a PC-only exclusive on the Epic Games Store.
Battlespire, probably the weakest Elder Scrolls game, has been added to PC Game Pass as part of the QuakeCon released this week by the newly formed Microsoft subsidiary id Software and Bethesda. Arena, Daggerfall, Redguard, and other Elder Scrolls games from the 1990s were finally added to Steam. I don’t...
Throughout Destiny and Destiny 2‘s roughly eight-year existence, it has been somewhat customary for leaks to surface ahead of significant announcements and game updates to either tease or openly expose Bungie‘s most recent content. Unfortunately, there is no indication that things will change before the upcoming Destiny 2 reveal event, which is scheduled to air on August 23 and is expected to provide players a sneak peek at the upcoming expansion, according to the majority of the game’s fan base.
Players in GTA Online frequently instigate fights with one another, making the game chaotic. Bounties can be placed on players by both NPCs and other players. Therefore it’s not unusual to see someone running around the map with one. In most cases, they act as a kind of retaliation, inspiring other players to murder the intended victim.
Weta Workshop and Private Division are working on a new Lord of the Rings video game that will be set in the literary realm rather than the filmic one. The new game, which was revealed today through Twitter, is set in Middle-earth, and Weta—who worked on both the classic Peter Jackson films and Amazon’s The Rings of Power—is collaborating with Take-Private Two’s Division publishing house.
Stranger of Paradise is receiving a seasonal set of DLC, so the game’s unfavorable reaction hasn’t precluded any future ambitions The events of the first expansion set, “Trials of the Dragon King,” are a continuation of the story from the base game. Along with a narrative centered on the titular Dragon King, Bahamut, it offers players a collection of all-new objectives to complete. Along with these additions, the game will also have a variety of new roles, classes, and weapon types, including sabers. Director Daisuke Inoue of Stranger of Paradise recently spoke with Destructoid about the game’s future ambitions and fan requests.
PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
Numerous films, video games, and television shows featuring the Pokemon franchise have a devoted fan base that spans the globe. This year, the Pokemon Organization has been incredibly kind to its followers. It is launching the first games of the ninth generation in the game series this November, following the successful release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which rose to the top three best-selling games of 2022.
Like The Mortuary Assistant, the indie horror game that Security Booth: Director’s Cut is contemporary with, it is more than just a job simulator. The ostensibly uninteresting subject is made to really sing by an undercurrent of dread and mystery. On August 19, the first-person horror game’s extended version went up on Steam.
Vikings on Trampolines, a brilliantly named sequel to Owlboy, has been made public by its creators. Although you could infer from the name that there’s more to it than that, the truth is that it’s obviously about Vikings who are trampolining. It has a straightforward idea and, according...
Although the hotly anticipated sci-fi RPG is more than six months away from its projected launch, a team of modders has been organizing to produce a Starfield Community Patch to fix flaws in the game. This news was first reported by PCGamesN. Bethesda game patches by fans have a long...
The first-person shooter era was a favorite among many older players, especially those who played on PC. FPS games like Quake and Doom were incredibly inventive and impactful and continue to have an impact today. The latter was given special attention with a remastered upgrade last year, and a fresh patch has recently been released that adds another significant gaming feature.
Sonic Frontiers‘ guaranteed November 8 launch date was one of the most significant statements made during Gamescom Opening Night Live. In the latest teaser, Sonic battles a mysterious child who has kidnapped his companions for the first time. This offered us our first glimpse at the game’s plot. It’s good to know that Sonic reportedly punches kids.
The vampire hotel manager game Bloody Hell Hotel has been unveiled as a fresh first-person horror-filled twist on management sims like Stardew Valley. In the game created by Unfold Games, players take on the role of a vampire who must remodel their hotel and take care of their guests, but who can also decide whether to suck their blood instead of letting them go.
A group of modders led by a certain KandoWontu has added several more stages, more ships, a few extra weaponry, and even online to Star Fox. This follows a significant leak that exposed the source code for several other Nintendo video games, as well as this cult classic, back in July of 2020.
In preparation for the release of its Champions of Chaos DLC and beta access to the expansive Immortal Empires campaign, Creative Assembly has released a new video outlining a huge list of upgrades coming to Total War: Warhammer 3 tomorrow. The video, titled “Patch Notes 2.0,” details several enhancements and...
This week, Marvel’s Midnight Suns‘ enlightening gameplay displays continue with a demonstration of the “Canadian Can Opener,” as described by YouTuber Christopher Odd. The iconic characters Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel, who are all immensely well known to contemporary Marvel fans, have all appeared in gameplay demonstrations for Marvel’s Midnight Suns in the past. Seeing recognizable X-Men characters in Firaxis’ most recent tactical RPG is beautiful. Wolverine is probably currently the most well-known X-Men character, at least from his numerous live-action film appearances.
Ooblets will officially launch on September 1st, 2022, after spending two years in early access and six years in development. It combines creature-collecting, farming, and life simulation with a quirky plot and a tonne of eccentric characters to meet in the fancifully relaxed and adorable Ooblets. The independent developer/publisher team Glumberland is responsible for the strange adventure.
