Kentucky.com’s high school football offensive player of the week (Week 1)

By Jared Peck
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

The poll has ended. A new poll will be out next week. Thanks for voting.

Each week, we highlight some of the best high school football individual performances in Kentucky for the Kentucky.com Offensive Player of the Week. They were selected by digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) via stats uploaded to KHSAA.org by midnight each Monday or game boxes submitted to jpeck@herald-leader.com on the night of the game.

Each week’s top five will be announced on Twitter at @HLpreps and the winner will be listed in our “Friday Night Lights” preview story online and each subsequent week’s poll.

Here are this week’s nominees presented in alphabetical order. Vote for your favorite. Voting ends at noon Friday.

Miss someone? If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, contact Jared Peck via email at jpeck@herald-leader.com .

Week 2 preview: Clark County looking to build momentum off win in season opener

Community Policy