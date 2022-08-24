Read full article on original website
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says
ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teen girl who hasn't been seen in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teen girl. Miricale Parks, 15, was last seen August 3 in Columbus. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Miricale has ties to the Douglas County and Lithia Springs area. She is described...
Missing in Georgia: Police need your help finding 12-year-old boy who vanished
ATLANTA — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Aidon De-Marr was last seen Thursday near Briarcliff Road in Atlanta. Aidon is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He...
Father of Atlanta woman who died by suicide encourages everyone to ‘help at least one person’
ATLANTA — The father of an Atlanta woman who died by suicide posted an emotional note on social media encouraging people to take it seriously when someone reaches out for help. Savannah Sheats, 26, was found dead on Aug. 18 two days after family members reported that she had...
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
Authorities believe human remains belong to missing man, arrest his brother: GBI
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Dahlonega man has been arrested on a murder charge after human remains, believed to be his brother's, were found in Lumpkin County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI leaders said its agents along with investigators from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office and...
Man dead, two in custody after shooting at Buckhead apartment complex
ATLANTA — One man is dead and two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police. This all took place at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road. At this time, police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a drug-related...
3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
2 teens arrested, 1 on the run after 16-year-old murdered in Suwanee
SUWANEE, Ga. — Two teenagers are in custody and Suwanee police are searching for a third after a 16-year-old was murdered last month. Police say the responded to the Residences at McGinnis apartment complex located off of McGinnis Ferry Road on July 19. Once at the complex, they found...
Jury awards $100 million to man paralyzed after APD officer tased him in the back
ATLANTA — A man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an Atlanta police officer tased him in 2018, causing him to fall and hit his head on cement. He now requires 24/7 care and is paralyzed. The jury ruled the officer used an unreasonable amount of force....
1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot at a warehouse in McDonough on Thursday. The Henry County Police Department said they received several calls about a person shot in the area. 11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene along Declaration Drive in McDonough. Several agencies were outside of Project...
Massive tree crashes onto Georgia school bus, sending 2 people to the hospital
ATLANTA — There was a close call for some special education students in Georgia. On Thursday, a massive tree toppled onto a school bus, nearly crushing it. "I heard a loud sound that kind of sounds like lightning, but then there was no sound behind it and then my brain just said, 'Aw, that's a tree'," said Victor McCoy.
Who set fire to a Georgia Walmart? Authorities investigating cause of fire that injured 3 cops
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police in Georgia are investigating a fire at a Walmart they say was intentionally set. According to Peachtree City Police, first responders arrived to the Walmart on West Highway 54 Wednesday night after a fire started at the store. "The Peachtree City Fire Department, with...
Floyd County Police investigating death of 34-year-old woman found unconscious
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — Police in Floyd County are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman after she was found unconscious on Thursday. Police said they found Kayla Cherie Gettrost unconscious at a house in Rome on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At...
14-year-old shot, killed near Flat Shoals Road, APD says
ATLANTA — A 14-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta Monday evening, according to Atlanta Police. APD said the shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at 1046 Fayetteville Rd SE near Flat Shoals Road. There are several businesses in the area including a tobacco and liquor store, a beauty shop and a T-mobile store.
'Swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's home, again
ROME, Ga. — Police responded to a second "swatting" incident at the home of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early on Thursday. Rome Police Department said the call came from an internet chat but was pretending to be from a suicide hotline. The department said the caller claimed to have shot their family after coming out as transgender. The caller told police they would shoot themselves and anyone who tried to stop them.
Austell appoints first Black police chief
AUSTELL, Ga. — The city of Austell selected its first Black chief of police on Wednesday. Orrin Scott Hamilton is from Cordele and has most notably served with the Cobb County Police Department for over 20 years. He started law enforcement in November of 1995 as a patrol officer.
WATCH | Bodycam video of arrest in shooting of 3-year-old boy near Atlanta barbershop
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced an arrest on Wednesday in the case of a young child who was shot in the head shortly after leaving a Castleberry Hill barbershop with his dad. That incident happened earlier this month after the father and son left the Off The Hook barbershop.
Day care owner arrested after reports of multiple children injured, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — City of Griffin police have arrested an in-home day care owner after reports of injuries to multiple children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Connie B. Pound, 61, was arrested after an investigation. She surrendered to the Spalding County Jail after negotiation...
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
