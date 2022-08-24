ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says

ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Douglasville, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
HAMPTON, GA
WJCL

3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Have You Seen Her#Atlanta Police Department
11Alive

1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot at a warehouse in McDonough on Thursday. The Henry County Police Department said they received several calls about a person shot in the area. 11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene along Declaration Drive in McDonough. Several agencies were outside of Project...
MCDONOUGH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

14-year-old shot, killed near Flat Shoals Road, APD says

ATLANTA — A 14-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta Monday evening, according to Atlanta Police. APD said the shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at 1046 Fayetteville Rd SE near Flat Shoals Road. There are several businesses in the area including a tobacco and liquor store, a beauty shop and a T-mobile store.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'Swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's home, again

ROME, Ga. — Police responded to a second "swatting" incident at the home of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early on Thursday. Rome Police Department said the call came from an internet chat but was pretending to be from a suicide hotline. The department said the caller claimed to have shot their family after coming out as transgender. The caller told police they would shoot themselves and anyone who tried to stop them.
ROME, GA
11Alive

Austell appoints first Black police chief

AUSTELL, Ga. — The city of Austell selected its first Black chief of police on Wednesday. Orrin Scott Hamilton is from Cordele and has most notably served with the Cobb County Police Department for over 20 years. He started law enforcement in November of 1995 as a patrol officer.
AUSTELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect

ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy