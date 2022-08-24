Read full article on original website
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
You may already be familiar with the restaurant that brought it's lobster rolls to the Wildwood Boardwalk during the summer of 2020. With several locations in South Jersey already, the new lobster joint on the Wildwood Boardwalk has marked this place as its 4th location in the region. Quincy's Original...
When Essie’s opened in June, it was the merciful end to a five-year saga for owners Mike and Cherie Gillespie. Shortly after purchasing the building, a few blocks off White Horse Pike in Clementon, in 2017, the roof collapsed during to a snowstorm, forcing a massive renovation. Then came the pandemic, delaying the opening even further.
Water temperatures were above 83 degrees on Thursday in Atlantic City and around 78 degrees near Cape May.
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
WILDWOOD CREST – The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has announced its late-season beach coverage for the 2022 season. According to a press release from the borough, all beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day), and on the weekend following Labor Day, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
BEFORE YOUR BIG DAY, IT’S TIME FOR A BIG PARTY IN AC!. 94-3 THE POINT, THE JERSEY SHORE’S HIT MUSIC CHANNEL, HAS YOUR ULTIMATE BACHELORETTE PARTY HOOK UP!. BRIDES TO BE… IF YOU’RE READY FOR THAT LAST BIG BASH BEFORE THE BIG DAY… LET US KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND WHY YOU SHOULD WIN THE ULTIMATE BACHELORETTE PARTY PRIZE TO BALLY’S CASINO IN ATLANTIC CITY. NOT ONLY WILL YOU WIN A STAY BUT YOU’LL ALSO SCORE 100 DOLLARS TO THE YARD.
It’s a taste that some get on board with early on in life. Others slowly find their way. Then you have the group that just will not get over the fact that it is raw fish. Needless to say, I’m a fan of sushi. I can remember my...
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
They say it's the most important meal of the day, breakfast. People love breakfast and it's always nice to go out for breakfast. So I decided to ask you at home where are the "best breakfast spots" here in Ocean County, New Jersey. What is your favorite for breakfast? At...
Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
There's nothing fun about an emergency visit to a dentist while you are out of town on vacation. That's especially true when you break a tooth. Now you are out of town, in pain and you have to find a dentist prepared to do a more complicated dental procedure. You...
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island and it was easy to literally by the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. made a historic donation of $611,130 to support youth programs in the city during a special check presentation ceremony held at Resorts Casino on Thursday, August 25, 2022. With representatives from numerous Atlantic City youth organizations on hand, as well as Resorts Casino owner...
It may have been one of the smallest fields during the past decade, but the Dog Day Road Race was back in full swing Aug. 21. Leading the way this year was Max Manganiello, a 19-year-old from Beach Haven who captured the top spot with a time of 26:49.77, nearly four seconds ahead of Eric Reitinger of Mount Laurel, who completed the 43rd edition of the 5-mile trek through Harvey Cedars in 26:53.47. They were the only two among the 676-runner field to finish in under 27 minutes.
A thrilling display of speed, beauty, and precision will soon take to the skies over the Atlantic Ocean - in view of hundreds of thousands of spectators.
Today the Little Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department Motorcycle Unit, along with several other agencies, assisted with the 2022 Atlantic City Air Show which was a huge success.
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow was record-setting, with an estimated attendance of 550,000 spectators. Thousands more listened on our live, uninterrupted WPG Talk Radio 95.5 broadcast. It was a truly spectacular day by any measure. Early in the 6:00 a.m. hour of 10 hour live broadcast, without...
A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon. Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused...
