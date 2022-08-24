ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Announces Late-Season Lifeguard Coverage

WILDWOOD CREST – The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has announced its late-season beach coverage for the 2022 season. According to a press release from the borough, all beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day), and on the weekend following Labor Day, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
94.3 The Point

Win a Bachelorette Getaway for You and Your Crew in Atlantic City, NJ

BEFORE YOUR BIG DAY, IT’S TIME FOR A BIG PARTY IN AC!. 94-3 THE POINT, THE JERSEY SHORE’S HIT MUSIC CHANNEL, HAS YOUR ULTIMATE BACHELORETTE PARTY HOOK UP!. BRIDES TO BE… IF YOU’RE READY FOR THAT LAST BIG BASH BEFORE THE BIG DAY… LET US KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND WHY YOU SHOULD WIN THE ULTIMATE BACHELORETTE PARTY PRIZE TO BALLY’S CASINO IN ATLANTIC CITY. NOT ONLY WILL YOU WIN A STAY BUT YOU’LL ALSO SCORE 100 DOLLARS TO THE YARD.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore

Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking

I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island and it was easy to literally by the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
shorelocalnews.com

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Raises Over $611,000 for City Youth Groups, Presents Checks to Beneficiaries of His Inaugural Gala Fundraiser

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. made a historic donation of $611,130 to support youth programs in the city during a special check presentation ceremony held at Resorts Casino on Thursday, August 25, 2022. With representatives from numerous Atlantic City youth organizations on hand, as well as Resorts Casino owner...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Beach Haven 19-Year-Old Takes Top Spot in Dog Day Road Race

It may have been one of the smallest fields during the past decade, but the Dog Day Road Race was back in full swing Aug. 21. Leading the way this year was Max Manganiello, a 19-year-old from Beach Haven who captured the top spot with a time of 26:49.77, nearly four seconds ahead of Eric Reitinger of Mount Laurel, who completed the 43rd edition of the 5-mile trek through Harvey Cedars in 26:53.47. They were the only two among the 676-runner field to finish in under 27 minutes.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
