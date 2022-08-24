ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest

WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
WAPATO, WA
107.3 KFFM

Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hanford Site to sound sirens in emergency drill

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Hanford Site will be testing its emergency sirens during an emergency drill on August 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The drill will be in the 300 and 400 areas of the site, about four miles from the Columbia River, six miles northwest of Richland.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Haystack burns in White Swan

WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Crews with the Yakima County Fire District #5 responded to a haystack fire in White Swan around 12 a.m. Friday. The hay fire in the 900 block of Towtnuk Road also lit some surrounding grass on fire. The grass fire was quickly put out and crews are...
WHITE SWAN, WA
KIMA TV

YCSO urging people to be careful when swimming in local rivers

Following the death of 31-year-old Jazmin Hernandez-Arriaga, who was swept away in the Yakima River near the Donald Wapato bridge, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be careful when swimming in rivers. The YSCO says if you are going to go swimming in a river, it...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for Medicine Valley Road Fire

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE:. The Medicine Valley Road Fire has been contained and crews are working to mop up, according to YCFD5. All evacuations have been lifted. The fire is considered 70% contained, according to crews on scene. Some homeless camps were lost to the fire. The Mount...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
nbcrightnow.com

Animal shelters in Tri-Cities and Yakima closed for parvovirus recovery

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple regional animal shelters are closing temporarily while animals recover from cases of parvovirus. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will be closed through August 30 while employees work on the animals’ recovery. The Yakima Humane Society will be closed through August 29. It said puppies from...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA

A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

