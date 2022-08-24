Read full article on original website
Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest
WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
Level 3 evacuations issued for Medicine Valley Road Fire in Yakima County
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in effect for people in the White Swan area as the Medicine Valley Road Fire spreads across 1,000 acres in Yakima County. According to Yakima County Fire District No. 5, immediate evacuation notices are in effect for the following...
Meet Major: The newest member of the K9 security team at Kadlec
RICHLAND, Wash. — When you think of security at a hospital, whatever comes to mind probably doesn’t have four paws. At Kadlec Regional Medical Center, the K9 security program that began in 2019 has just added its newest member — a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Croatia named “Major Kadlec.”
Hanford Site to sound sirens in emergency drill
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Hanford Site will be testing its emergency sirens during an emergency drill on August 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The drill will be in the 300 and 400 areas of the site, about four miles from the Columbia River, six miles northwest of Richland.
‘It’s insane’: Puppy parvovirus outbreak hits Yakima animal shelter
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Humane Society is dealing with a spike in puppies coming into the shelter with canine parvovirus, a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease. “Literally, in the door they were popping with parvo positives,” YHS clinic director Kerstin Luisi said. “We’re like, this is insane.”...
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 3 fireplaces. The living area is 4,952 square feet. If you've ever wanted...
Haystack burns in White Swan
WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Crews with the Yakima County Fire District #5 responded to a haystack fire in White Swan around 12 a.m. Friday. The hay fire in the 900 block of Towtnuk Road also lit some surrounding grass on fire. The grass fire was quickly put out and crews are...
YCSO urging people to be careful when swimming in local rivers
Following the death of 31-year-old Jazmin Hernandez-Arriaga, who was swept away in the Yakima River near the Donald Wapato bridge, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be careful when swimming in rivers. The YSCO says if you are going to go swimming in a river, it...
There's an influx of people moving to Eastern Washington in significant fire danger areas
Many new people are moving to our area and it seems some aren't too aware of the real risks of fire. A roundtable discussion with U.S. Senator Patty Murray reveals that people aren't educated enough on fire safety, and it's putting too many in danger. Senator Murray says her mission...
Here’s what you won’t see at the Benton Franklin Fair this week
The Washington state veterinarian issued a recommendation.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for Medicine Valley Road Fire
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE:. The Medicine Valley Road Fire has been contained and crews are working to mop up, according to YCFD5. All evacuations have been lifted. The fire is considered 70% contained, according to crews on scene. Some homeless camps were lost to the fire. The Mount...
Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate
(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
‘Came out of nowhere,’ Former employees blindsided by layoffs at Lynx Healthcare
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thursday, August 25th, started out like any other for this Tri-Cities healthcare worker. “I went into work like normal — I get there about 7:15 to start my day,” the woman said. Then, this former Lynx Healthcare administrator found herself in a room with...
Animal shelters in Tri-Cities and Yakima closed for parvovirus recovery
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple regional animal shelters are closing temporarily while animals recover from cases of parvovirus. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will be closed through August 30 while employees work on the animals’ recovery. The Yakima Humane Society will be closed through August 29. It said puppies from...
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA
A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
The Top 3 Cheapest Places for Gas in the Yakima valley
We've all been feeling the pain at the pump, even those who drive hybrids. Paying more than 4.50 in gas every time you try to fill up is leaving us with less and less cash, so we wanted to help you out by showing you where the cheapest gas in Yakima is right now.
