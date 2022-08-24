Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
Gulf Shores, Orange Beach tourism scores negatively impacted by workforce shortage
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Concern is rising over the long-term impacts of the workforce shortage impacting south Baldwin County. It was another banner year for Gulf Shores and Orange Beach as millions of beach bound visitors returned the area to pre-pandemic tourism numbers. However, business leaders said hiring...
thelocalpalate.com
Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama
Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several neighborhoods and roadways flooded out in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -The downpour of rain continues as several streets and neighborhoods in Foley were flooded Thursday. Several people who live off Cypress Pond Circle where met with water practically at their front door. Many blocked into their own homes, in almost knee deep water, unable to leave. Tony...
Oldest Carnival living monarch in Mobile turns 100
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One member of Mobile Mardi Gras royalty had a big reason to celebrate over the weekend. Louise Vass McClelland McClure, the oldest Carnival living monarch, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 21. McClure was the Juvenile Queen of 1927. According to the administration at the Mobile Carnival Museum, McClure is […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
WKRG
TROPICS: Three Areas to Watch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking three possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
utv44.com
After 50 years, Baldwin County medical pilot and Vietnam Vet says it's time to touch down
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — When life hangs in the balance, and waiting for an ambulance isn't an option, a medical helicopter is the answer. And piloting one of these air ambulances requires someone with skill and confidence. Jerry Johnson of Foley was one such pilot... until this past...
How much rain has fallen in the Mobile area this year?
Many have asked how much rain has fallen across the News 5 neighborhood. Over the past couple of weeks, we have been stuck in a very wet pattern with periods of very heavy rain that has caused flooding in much of our area. So how much rain has actually fallen?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Officials in Mobile, Baldwin counties share lists of flooded roadways
--- UPDATE: Mobile County Department of Public Works has reopened Potter Tract Road between Hugh Fort Road and McClinton Road in Grand Bay. Water over the road has receded. the department continues to evaluate road conditions countywide. --- EARLIER STORY:. MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials on both sides of the...
WKRG
Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes...
WKRG
Advancements in Cancer Care
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Oncologist Dr. Reese Jones from Southern Cancer Center to discuss advancements in cancer care. What have been some of the biggest and most impactful achievements in treating cancer these past few years?. What do survival rates look like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Motorists warned of Fly Creek washout near U.S. 98 in Fairhope
UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation will be closing a short segment of the right eastbound lane of U.S. 98 for repairs after rain compromised an underground culvert. The closure will affect about a half-mile stretch between Parker Road and Veterans Drive on U.S. 98. Crews expect repairs to take...
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley PD shares list of roadways with flooding
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department on Thursday put out a list of streets experiencing flooding or some water over the roadway. The department warns that there may be other areas/streets in the city that are flooded but are are not included on this list. Officials ask people to “please use caution while driving throughout the entire city.”
Small dinosaur joins WKRG to talk about Jurassic Quest in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the largest Dinosaur exhibits in the country is in Mobile this weekend. Jurassic Quest has been touring the country and they have stopped at the Mobile Convention Center. Park Ranger Marty and Dino trainer Carolyn joined us in the studio. Read the full interview below or watch it in […]
Concerns over the future of Mobile’s RV City for Mardi Gras 2023
Some are concerned over the future of RV City and if it will be around for Mardi Gras 2023.
WTOK-TV
Mother saves 1 child, loses 2 others in Alabama home fire
IRVINGTON, Ala. (AP) — A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children died. The woman, whose name was not released, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand Bay flash flooding the worst some have seen in years
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rain continues -- causing more problems in southern Mobile County. The area taking on several inches of rain Thursday -- some of it had no where to go -- causing issues on the roadways and even more concerns with more rain in the forecast. Some...
6 essential meat-and-three restaurants in the Mobile area
Sometimes you need to go back to the basics: A no-frills, blue-collar meat-and-vegetable plate. Preferably a meat and three vegetables. So here’s a quick look at some Mobile-area meat-and-threes worth knowing about. This is a topic that can inspire some passion, so before you even start getting mad, please...
Tillman’s Corner homeless camp to be cleared, city officials unsure where homeless will stay
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless people behind the Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner are going to have to relocate. Different volunteers arrived at the camp to help with the cleaning process. One volunteer, Rachel Rivas said that she used to be in this exact situation, and she said the city needs to do more for […]
Comments / 0