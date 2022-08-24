‘She’s going to be missed very much’: Dillon County school community mourns the loss of its elementary school principal

Read full article on original website
Related
Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
cityofflorence.com
The City of Florence is going purple in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day
The City of Florence is going purple in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. Beginning this evening through August 31st, purple lighting will illuminate the City Center building at 324 West Evans Street. To learn more, click the link below:. https://www.overdoseday.com/
WMBF
1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, police investigating
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road at around 1 p.m. The person hurt was taken to a hospital, but further details about their...
wpde.com
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Kiwanis Club building mini pantries to curb hunger
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Building a better community by thinking outside the box. Actually, two boxes so far, that are planted throughout Horry County. But, for Jim Turnbull and Ronell Thompson, they said it’s what’s inside the box that counts. The men volunteer with the North Myrtle...
wpde.com
After report of gun on campus, Darlington High School ups precautions
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A school in Darlington County is taking extra precautions following a tip of a student with a gun. Darlington High School went under heightened security following as a precaution Thursday morning, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said they “received...
Williamsburg County high school mergers a success, district leaders say
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District said its merger of C.E. Murray High School and Kingstree Senior High School has been “marked with noted success.” District leaders said Thursday that the current enrollment numbers are approaching 800 students in grades 9-12. Comparatively, enrollment numbers this time last year were at around […]
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach council member’s restaurant of not paying proper wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly. New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach city councilman of shorting servers’ tips, wages at restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach city councilman is at the center of a lawsuit involving wages and tips paid at his restaurant. Councilman Mike Chestnut is the owner of Big Mike’s Soul Food. Evangeline Pointer, who was an employee at Big Mike’s restaurant from March...
wpde.com
HCPD Bomb Squad prepare to safely dispose unexploded item near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of an item of unexploded ordnance Thursday night, according to a tweet from police. Residents near Scipio Lane in the Myrtle Beach area may hear a loud noise. Police said that the...
wpde.com
Man charged in killing of Dillon school principal named in 2021 deadly crash lawsuit
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Kyle Church, 31, is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of the Dillon school principal and is named in a lawsuit filed in July of 2021 involving a deadly crash. The crash happened on June 1, 2020. Attorney Mason King with Jennings Law Firm...
WMBF
Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported in a pair of crashes in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion Fire Department said rescue crews were called to the first crash in the area of Highway 501 and Harry Shelly Court just before noon. That wreck involved two vehicles. Crews...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Lake City police searching for persons of interest in ongoing investigation
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying persons of interest in relation to an ongoing investigation. The people of interest include a male and two females in their late teens-early twenties, police said. They were reportedly seen during the early morning...
WMBF
1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
WMBF
Conway police investigating hit-and-run on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash that slowed traffic early Friday afternoon in Conway is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. The Conway Police Department said officers are now searching for one of the vehicles involved, described as a white Chevrolet RV with Ohio license plate JFH-9364. Two other vehicles...
WBTV
Chesterfield County school bus driver cited after crash that injured 8 students
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Chesterfield County School District have confirmed that a school bus crash last Friday afternoon. The incident happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road around 4 p.m. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Eight...
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach receives new emergency mass communication system to help residents, visitors
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has a new tool to keep residents and visitors safe during an emergency and even for day-to-day notifications. Back in April, the Myrtle Beach City Council authorized the city manager to apply for a grant for a new mass communication system.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential fuel thief
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who may have recently stolen fuel. Officers estimate the vehicle in surveillance photo near Delco is a 2007-2014 Ford Edge. They say the vehicle is pulling what...
wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
Comments / 0