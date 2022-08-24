Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Grading the depth chart ahead of season opener
QB: A- There isn’t a quarterback competition at Tennessee. Grad transfer Hendon Hooker took the job in the middle of Week 2 last year and never looked back. Hooker had a tremendous 2021 season, with a 31-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio, plus 2,945 passing yards. Second on the depth chart is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lyn-J Dixon reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal after brief time at Tennessee
Lyn-J Dixon apparently made it official Friday when several outlets reported that the running back is now back in the transfer portal. Dixon, who spent his first four seasons at Clemson, transferred to West Virginia in November and spent the spring with the Mountaineers before transferring to Tennessee in August.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit agree on SEC's third best team for 2022
Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit joined in on the most popular offseason topic across the SEC. After Alabama and Georgia, what is the third-best team in the entire SEC?. “I think A&M is the obvious selection, but I think Tennessee could be, potentially with Hendon Hooker, yeah,” Herbstreit said.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Ponte Vedra’s Sutton commits to Tennessee
Make it four Division 1 commits on this year’s Ponte Vedra High volleyball roster, following junior Chelsea Sutton’s verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee. “The recruiting process was crazy, but I’m very grateful because I received multiple offers,” Sutton said. According to Sutton, she knew...
Knoxville, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Knoxville. The Gibbs High School football team will have a game with Webb School of Knoxville on August 26, 2022, 15:30:00. The South Doyle High School football team will have a game with Grace Christian Academy on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
Friday Frenzy Week 2 Halftime Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE’s Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 2 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haaften of the WATE Sports on August 26, 2022.
WATE
Central High School Football for Friday Frenzy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Central High School Bobcats faces off against the Fulton Falcons tonight as the Friday Frenzy game of the week. We chat with the Central High School student body president about the pre-game tailgating. This weeks WATE 6 on your side Friday Frenzy has the Central...
Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Kaymen Moss
Cosby student-athlete Kaymen Moss does it all. The senior plays on the girl's soccer team, plays softball, cheers during basketball season, and now adds football to her resume.
utdailybeacon.com
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location
One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
newstalk987.com
Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge
What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
Kingston, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Oliver Springs High School football team will have a game with Roane County High School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. Oliver Springs High SchoolRoane County High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
exoticspotter.com
Other Other | Spotted in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
This was the weirdest looking jeep 6x6 I’ve ever seen lol, while I’m up here it’s some jeep week I believe. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
newstalk987.com
New Law Not Being Enforced in Knoxville is Receiving Mixed Reactions
A new law, which went into effect a few weeks ago, makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge or under an overpass and the enforcement of the law is receiving mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments say...
WYSH AM 1380
County unemployment data released
(TDLWD) Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the...
wvlt.tv
Tazewell police looking for missing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man, according to Chief Jeremy Myers. Ralph Lee Clark, 52, was reported missing by his father on April 29, Clark said. Clark reportedly left his home after an argument and was known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) on April 22.
wvlt.tv
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
