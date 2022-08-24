Judge in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial explains why juror wasn’t dismissed after attorney complaint

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video Shows Judge Pulled a Gun in Court and Lied About It
A West Virginia prosecutor is going to bat for a local judge who whipped out his gun during a trial, dismissing the incident because the gun was only displayed “for a few seconds,” according to documents obtained by The Daily Beast.Last month, The Daily Beast exposed how Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr. scared some of the attorneys in the courtroom, sparking a state ethics investigation. Hummel told this reporter it never happened, but The Daily Beast has since exclusively acquired a courtroom tape that shows him pulling out a pistol and briefly waving it around.But while the West Virginia...
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison
The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he's sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder.Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won't be safe in a Georgia state prison system...
Former Prosecutor Pleads Guilty to Kissing Defendant in Courthouse Office and Having Her Remove a ‘Portion of Her Clothing’
A now-former eastern Missouri prosecutor has pleaded guilty to federal charges for “admitted sexual contact with a defendant” in his courthouse office and then lying about it during an FBI probe, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday. James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, 40, pleaded guilty to two...
‘A Paradigm Case for Sanctions’: Bob Dylan’s Attorneys Want Accuser’s Lawyers to Pay Up for ‘Brazen Discovery Misconduct’
Attorneys for music icon Bob Dylan are pursuing monetary sanctions against opposing counsel not long after a sexual abuse accuser’s lawsuit was dropped and dismissed with prejudice. The lawyers, in an Aug. 4 filing, referred to the matter at hand as a “paradigm case for sanctions,” particularly to “address...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Fla. man accused of killing 3-year-old gets mistrial when prosecutor complains in group text with judge
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man who allegedly beat a woman’s 3-year-old son to death was given a second mistrial after one of the prosecutors complained about the judge in a group text that included the judge. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Feb. 9, 2015,...
Popculture
JonBenet Ramsey Murder: Police Urged to Retest DNA After Breakthrough in Investigation
Did you have a JonBenet Ramsey murder case breakthrough on your 2022 bingo card? It's not likely but it is what seems to be happening. According to Fox News, a push to re-test DNA from Ramsey's murder is growing and there is a thought that it could finally close the cold case.
RELATED PEOPLE
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Nikolas Cruz's defense says his brain was 'poisoned' by birth mother's addictions in death penalty trial
An attorney for Nikolas Cruz asked jurors Monday to consider the Parkland school shooter's dysfunctional family life and his serious mental health issues when they decide whether to sentence him to death.
musictimes.com
Mystikal Staying in Jail: Judge Denied Against Bond Because of THIS Obvious Reason
Following his arrest last Sunday, Mystikal was denied bond recently by a Louisiana judge. Last Sunday, the rapper was accused of raping and holding a woman against her will in his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The presiding judge that ruled over Mystikal's arrest has made it apparent that the...
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial
R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
After Cross-Examining Ex-Wife, Trevor Summers Decides Not Testify in Own Defense at Kidnapping, Attempted Murder Trial
In a half-hour span on Friday morning, an accused attempted murderer acting as his own attorney declined to testify in his own defense, rested his case, got into a back-and-forth with the judge about the law, and ultimately lost his motion for an acquittal. Trevor Summers, 45, previously cross-examined the...
Judge bars Louisiana father from contacting child in custody battle with alleged victim
A Louisiana man has been denied contact with his daughter in the latest development of a high-profile custody case between the father, John Barnes, and mother, Crysta Abelseth, who says their teenage daughter was conceived when Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth was 16.The encounter would constitute rape, regardless of consent, under Louisiana law.The case made headlines earlier this summer when Ms Abelseth went public to say that she had lost custody – and we being forced to pay child support – to her alleged rapist.Mr Barnes had been given full custody of their 15-year-old daughter after a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Expert’s Racist Remarks Get Black Death-Row Inmate New Sentence
Racially prejudicial statement violated constitution on its face. A Black death-row inmate’s constitutional rights were violated during the sentencing phase of his trial when his attorneys allowed his expert witness to testify that Black men with his psychological disorder should be thrown away or locked up, the Sixth Circuit said.
Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys say she was arrested with an 'illegal' warrant
The defense attorney of Kaitlin Armstrong is alleging that she was arrested with an “illegal arrest warrant” and police failed to seriously investigate ex-boyfriend Colin Strickland. Armstrong is accused of killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in early May, before fleeing to Costa Rica where she was captured by the U.S. Marshals after 43 days on the run. Armstrong pleaded not guilty last month. Attorney Rick Cofer said police illegally interrogated Armstrong when they failed to read her Miranda rights and alleged police obtained information when she was arrested on a separate charge with an incorrect birth date. Armstrong’s attorneys filed motions...
Men Accused of Crushing Cop in Capitol Attack to Receive Bench Trial Before Only Judge with History of Jan. 6 Acquittals
Four defendants accused of participating in the assault on Capitol grounds of a Metropolitan Police officer — whose haunting cries were caught on camera as a crowd of angry rioters continued to press forward — have opted for a bench trial before the only judge who has acquitted any of the Jan. 6 defendants.
Husband sentenced to 65 years in Fitbit murder case
A Connecticut man was sentenced Thursday to 65 years in prison for the 2015 killing of his wife, who prosecutors say was wearing a Fitbit exercise activity tracker with data that contradicted his statements to police.Richard Dabate, 46, of Ellington, was convicted by a jury in May of murder and other charges. He maintains his innocence and intends to appeal the verdicts, his lawyer, Trent LaLima, said after the hearing at Rockville Superior Court.The fatal shooting of Connie Dabate, 39, at the couple's home two days before Christmas in 2015 while their two young sons were in school drew...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0