Denton, TX

18-wheeler crash closes lanes on I-35E for about two hours

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
Update

All southbound lanes and two northbound lanes of Interstate 35E near Fort Worth Drive were closed for about two hours Tuesday after an 18-wheeler crashed.

Texas Traffic
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

