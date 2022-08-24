Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klin.com
Motorcycle Crash Kills Lincoln Man
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. LPD says around 10:15 p.m. a motorcycle was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and the driver ran the red light. The...
klkntv.com
Lincoln motorcyclist killed in crash at 27th and Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 29-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist was killed in a Friday night crash that shut down one of the city’s busiest intersections. The man was going east on Cornhusker Highway about 10:15 p.m. and collided with a truck that was going south on 27th Street, police say.
KETV.com
Friday night crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police say a motorcyclist was killed Friday night after running through a red light and crashing into a truck at 27th and Cornhusker. The name of the motorcyclist was not available Saturday morning. According to investigators, the 29-year-old motorcyclist was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway around...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police searching for missing child with autism
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 9-year-old boy. LPD said Joshua Beltz was last seen at his home near 1st & Belmont at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He may be wearing a black or navy blue t-shirt, green gym shorts and black sneakers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
House fire in southwest Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments responded to a large house fire near Denton Saturday morning. The fire on 8109 W Denton Road was reported around 11:50 a.m. Details are still limited, but witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke. A rural home is located in the area of the...
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
klkntv.com
Dozens give blood to honor fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One after the other, Lincoln police officers and firefighters filed into the firehouse off of Pine Lake Road on Friday morning to donate blood. The blood drive started the 12 Days of Hope, a period to honor fallen LPD Investigator Mario Herrera. Herrera served for...
WOWT
Lincoln Police make arrest in Casey’s convenience store shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Aug. 20 at a Casey’s convenience store in north Lincoln. Dominic Gomez, 18, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon To Commit a Felony and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Man critically hurt in stabbing during large fight at Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fight at a north Lincoln apartment sent a stabbing victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln police. Officers responded to a fight involving at least six people around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found a 39-year-old stabbing victim at the scene at...
kfornow.com
Arrest Made In North Lincoln Shooting
Lincoln, NE (August 25, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 11:02 p.m. at the Casey’s Convenience Store located at 4411 North 27th Street. Dominic Gomez, 18-years-of-age of Lincoln, was arrested and charged with...
1011now.com
Man suffers traumatic injuries after falling from truck in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old man faces life-threatening injuries after falling and striking his head against pavement on Tuesday, according to Lincoln Police. The man worked with a crew of subcontractors who were painting fire hydrants just southeast 77th Street and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday afternoon. LPD said the victim rode on a protruding bumper of the crew’s box truck, traveling from one fire hydrant to the next. LPD said witness reported that the victim dropped his phone, stepped off the bumper of the slow-moving truck and lost his balance in the process. He fell to the street and hit his head.
1011now.com
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Head-on crash near Osceola leaves one person dead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person is dead after a head-on collision near Osceola. Around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, responders were called to a report of an injury crash about 3 miles west of Osceola on Highway 92. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Chevy Suburban crossed...
York News-Times
York man killed in train accident
YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K. Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten...
klin.com
Unattended Candle Sparks Lincoln House Fire
A Lincoln house fire caused $60,000 damage early Thursday evening. LFR’s Nancy Crist says firefighters were called to 325 S. 28th Street around 5:20 p.m. “The fire started in a second floor bedroom by an unattended candle that ignited the mattress,” Crist says. She says there is smoke damage throughout the entire house and the family was displaced.
News Channel Nebraska
Semi vs Suburban accident leaves one dead, one injured near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they were called to an injury accident Thursday before noon. Polk County Sheriff's Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department had been dispatched to the area of mile marker 395 on State Hwy 92, just west of Osceola. The Sheriff's Office said that the...
KETV.com
One person dies after head-on collision with semi-truck near Osceola
POLK COUNTY, Neb. — One person died Thursday after a head-on collision involving a semi-truck on Highway 92 in Nebraska, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Osceola, according to law enforcement. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on...
kios.org
Arrest Follows Active Shooter Drill Gone Wrong
A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha, Nebraska, charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The incident happened May 19 when authorities say the 27-year-old Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed. Police say the charity paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they hadn't been told it was a drill.
WOWT
Federal court sentences Lincoln man tp 20 years for distributing cocaine, fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Jesse...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man cited for driving with suspended license
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department cited and lodged a man in jail for multiple offenses. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators saw 25-year-old Theodore Sachtleben driving a vehicle in the area of 30th and Capital Parkway on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Officers said they knew Sachtleben had a...
Comments / 0