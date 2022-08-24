ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Everyone made the same joke about Patrick Beverley heading to the Lakers

Twitter is having some fun with the news that Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade. Reports emerged Wednesday night that the Lakers have agreed to acquire the 34-year-old Beverley for two younger players. This is the second time that Beverley has been traded this offseason and the fourth time over the last two summers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."

The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Iowa State
Local
Texas Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
Yardbarker

Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row

Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander

Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes

When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Montgomery, Lysell & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a Boston sports radio host fires back at a Czech source who suggested David Pastrnak is in no rush to sign a contract extension. Meanwhile, new head coach Jim Montgomery explained how he envisions his top two forward lines to work for the start of the 2022-23 season. In other news, Fabian Lysell is considered a serious candidate to crack the opening night roster this fall. Aside from his bright future, however, the Bruins were recently ranked as having the worst prospect pipeline in the league.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook

After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Nets Still Have 1 Giant Wild Card Remaining

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets finally put an end to the trade saga on Tuesday. After a meeting between Durant, his business partner Rich Kleiman, Nets’ GM Sean Marks, head coach Steve Nash, owner Joe Tsai and his wife in Los Angeles, all parties agreed to “move forward with our partnership.”
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Spurs#Nba Draft#Espn#G F#The San Antonio Spurs
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal Fires Back At Critics Saying He Should've Left Wizards To Win: “I Feel Like If I Win A Championship Here In DC, With Everything I’ve Been Through, That Would Make A Win That Much Sweeter, Make Me Appreciate It That Much More."

After several rumors placed him on a host of teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and even the Golden State Warriors, Bradley Beal decided to sign a massive contract extension with the Washington Wizards to try to compete in a stacked Eastern Conference. Following...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Reveals His Starting 5 NBA Players Of All Time

Jalen Rose has been involved in basketball in some way or another for a very long time at this point. He was part of the legendary "Fab Five" with the University of Michigan in the early 1990s and then spent 13 seasons in the NBA before transitioning to the role of an analyst with ESPN.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy