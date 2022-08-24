Read full article on original website
According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracyCJ CoombsGalesburg, IL
Year-round farmer’s market headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Coffee for the soulJennifer BonnCanton, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish home fire
Crews from Hall County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a home fire about 11 a.m. Monday on Hidden Hollow Drive in Gainesville. Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said witnesses reported smoke was coming from the attic. When responders arrived, they entered the home and extinguished the fire quickly. The...
No injuries after fire damages Commerce motel
The Red Roof Inn & Suites in Commerce was "moderately" damaged by a Monday afternoon fire. Banks County Fire & Emergency Services said Monday evening that crews were dispatched to the fire on U.S. 441 shortly before 1 p.m. "Upon arrival units found a multi-story motel with fire showing from...
Lawrenceville man arrested moments after violent carjacking
A suspect in a violent Gwinnett County carjacking didn’t get very far before being caught. On Sunday morning, a 911 caller in Lawrenceville requested help after he was attacked and his car stolen at a gas station on Buford Rd. According to WSB-TV, while police were on their way...
Argument between two men leads to fatal shooting in Loganville
A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle in Loganville. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, arriving officers found Daniel Covington, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Kendell Evans,...
Obituaries & Related Stories
Ronald Eugene Grigsby, 63, of Dawsonville, GA passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Harriman, TN to the late Denver and Joyce Grigs ... Forsyth. Samuel Adam Power, 62, Cumming. Samuel Adam Power, 62, of Cumming, GA passed away on Tuesday, August...
One person hospitalized after self-inflicted gunshot wound in Hall County
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred on Tuesday, August 30, at a residence in the 6200 block on Lula Road. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. The person has been hospitalized. Deputies were in the process of serving a...
ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.
Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man. Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega has been charged with murder by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related...
Hall County Sheriff's Office searches for missing teen
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who authorities believe ran away from her home. Hannah Vaughan, 17, was last seen on Aug. 26 in Buford near the Kilgore Road area. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Vaughan has brown hair and blue eyes.
Samuel Adam Power
Samuel Adam Power, 62, of Cumming, GA passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his residence. He was raised by his grandparents, the late Grady and Emma Power. He was the owner of Power Performance Automotive in Cumming, GA for over 20 years, and has been a mechanic and corvette specialist for over 40 years. He was a Multi Championship Crew Chief for SCCA Club Racing. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, Nascar, and deer hunting.
Larry Barrett
Mr. Larry Barrett, 65, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, stepped into the presence of Jesus on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Larry was a beloved husband of 47 years to his high school sweetheart, Betty Burrell Barrett and a wonderful father to his two children, Nathan Barrett and his wife, Amber; and Brittany Barrett Means and her husband Jai.
R.F. Wimpy
Mr. R.F. Wimpy, age 94, of Dahlonega, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mr. Wimpy's online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Vivian LaVerne Poole Cash
Mrs. Vivian LaVerne Poole Cash, age 81 of Toccoa passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A daughter of the late Oscar Allen Poole and Sallie Crapps Poole, she was born July 13, 1941 in Stephens County, Georgia having lived her early childhood in Alma, Georgia but most of her adult life in Stephens County. She was an undergraduate of Berry College and Piedmont College and obtained her Masters Degree from the University of Georgia. She was retired from the Stephens County School System as a first grade teacher with 37 years of service. She was a member of Toccoa Creek Baptist Church where she served in many capacities, teaching Sunday School and Discipleship Training, Sunbeam and Girls in Action Leader, a member of the WMU serving as the mission project coordinator for many years and serving on the Hope for the Hungry Food Ministry. Vacation Bible School was one of her favorites as she loved sharing Jesus with all the children. She loved her family and was known as “Mimi” to her grandchildren.
Wade A. Waters
On August 29, 2022, Wade A. Waters "Papa", age 82, met his Lord and Savior in Heaven, following an extended battle with M.S. He passed peacefully at his home with. his loving wife Carolyn by his side. After retiring from the USDA, Wade enjoyed driving his Ford Tractor, chewing on agood cigar, wood working, rock hunting, and teaching his grandchildren the finer pointsof deer hunting and many other life lessons. He was an avid deer hunter and lovedpassing along the secrets to finding the big bucks.Wade is preceded in death by his son, Keith, parents Oscar & Lillie Mae Waters, in-laws Lester & Arbelle Pethel, eight of his nine siblings, sisters-in-law Judy Pethel and Jean Hunter, and brother-in-law Billy Wiibanks.
Football: Buford, Jefferson, Chestatee, White County headline radio lineup
Week 2 was filled with interesting contests and saw six area teams begin the season 2-0. Buford, Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Lanier Christian, Lumpkin County and Rabun County all moved to 2-0 on the season with big wins on Friday. Top-ranked Buford steamrolled Mallard Creek, NC; Gainesville started slow but ended...
Games2Watch: North Cobb-Buford, Branch-Stephens, Dawson-NHall could all be classics
Last week, we hit the nail on the head for our Games2Watch selections. Habersham Central outscored White County 14-0 in the four quarter to pull away for the win, 42-28. At City Park, Gainesville struggled through the first half, trailing 7-3 before Julius Columbus blocked a Mountain View field goal attempt, and Zyrion Harrison picked up and returned it for a 76-yard score before the first half. The score gave the Red Elephants the momentum going into halftime en route to a 30-7 win and start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2009.
Roy Lewis Cochran. Sr.
Roy Lewis Cochran, Sr., age 86, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Cochran was born on May 22, 1936, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Lewis and Evelyn Benton Cochran. He had lived in Cleveland since 2001. Mr. Cochran was a truck driver and loved flowers, his manicured lawn, animals, and the Great Smoky Mountains.
Gaining the Edge: Towns County's Seth Gillis leads Indians to Week 2 win
HIAWASSEE, Ga. — Seth Gillis is already putting up some big numbers for Towns County. The senior two-way specialist rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 31 yards and had 16 tackles in the Indians' 23-0 win over Lake Oconee Academy. Gillis' performance earned him...
Patricia Darlene Harmon Thomas
Mrs. Patricia Darlene Harmon Thomas, age 62 of Combs Avenue, Martin passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at her residence. A daughter of Lucille Smith Harmon and the late Harold Harmon, she was born December 15, 1959 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived all her life. She was employed with Southern Craftsman for a number of years. She was a member of the Lavonia Moose Lodge #352 and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Thomas and by a sister, Melinda Harmon.
Gas prices continue to drop across the state
Gas prices continue to drop across the state. According to the AAA weekly gas report released Monday morning, Georgia drivers are now paying $3.38 per gallon on average. That’s for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, but still 43 cents more than this time last year.
Jody Sparks scores Sharp Mini Late Model win at Toccoa
Jody Sparks bested a field of 19 competitors to carry home the Sharp Mini Late Model Series victory at Georgia’s historic Toccoa Raceway on Saturday night. Sparks, who hails from Brooklet, Georgia, beat out Dustin Snider for the in the event for the 5/8-scale, 600CC motorcycle engine powered racers on the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
