Oklahomans go to the polls to decide Primary runoff races

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahomans head to the polls Tuesday to decide federal, state, and local Primary runoff races, along with some locsl ballot measures.

Polls will be open 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Some of the top races include a GOP runoff for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by incumbent Jim Inhofe. This match pits Markwayne Mullin against T.W. Shannon.

The other notable GOP runoffs are for State Superintendent, Labor Commissioner, State Treasurer, and Oklahoma County District Attorney.

Polls close at 7:00 p.m.

