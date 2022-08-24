ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahomans go to the polls to decide Primary runoff races

By Kari King/KFOR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahomans head to the polls Tuesday to decide federal, state, and local Primary runoff races, along with some locsl ballot measures.

Polls will be open 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Some of the top races include a GOP runoff for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by incumbent Jim Inhofe. This match pits Markwayne Mullin against T.W. Shannon.

The other notable GOP runoffs are for State Superintendent, Labor Commissioner, State Treasurer, and Oklahoma County District Attorney.

KFOR will be covering all the races and have complete results here once polls close at 7:00 p.m.

