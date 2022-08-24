ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Oregon white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime assault

By The Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySk2t_0hSl0TQ300

SEATTLE (AP) — An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a racially-motivated assault in Lynnwood, Washington.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says Randy Smith of Eugene, Oregon, pleaded guilty Tuesday and is one of four men from across the Pacific Northwest being prosecuted for punching and kicking a Black man at a bar on Dec. 8, 2018.

‘Nobody wants to help’: Portland thrift store closing due to crime

In his plea agreement, Smith, 42, admitted he was a member of a white supremacist support group at the time of the assault.

Smith entered the bar with other support group members and members of a higher-level white supremacist group, prosecutors said.

Smith and others assaulted the Black DJ and used racial slurs while doing it because he believed the man was being disrespectful to the members of the white supremacist groups, according to prosecutors. Two bystanders tried to stop the assault and were punched and hit in the face by members of the white supremacist groups.

Fentanyl ‘like a bomb going off’ in Portland

The DJ lost consciousness during the beating and suffered pain, bleeding and swelling in his eye, and bruising to his back, chest and legs, The Seattle Times reported .

Smith also pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents, specifically claiming he didn’t remember anyone calling the man a racial slur because he wanted to cover up the bias motive.

Smith also pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully having a firearm, stemming from an Oregon incident in 2020. In the plea agreement, Smith admitted that he unlawfully possessed a Ruger 9mm pistol despite being previously convicted of a felony.

Daniel Dorson of Corvallis, Oregon, and Jason DeSimas of Tacoma, Washington, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges in the assault at the bar. Also charged in the case is Jason Stanley of Boise, Idaho.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Corvallis, OR
q13fox.com

Oregon white supremacist pleads guilty to attacking Black DJ at Lynnwood bar in 2018

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - An Oregon man and self-proclaimed white supremacist pleaded guilty to charges in a Lynnwood assault in 2018. Randy Smith, 42, of Corvallis, on Monday pleaded guilty to a hate crime and making false statements, connected to the assault of a Black DJ at Rec Room Bar & Grill on Dec. 8, 2018. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Smith and his cohorts attacked the DJ specifically because of his race.
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

Body camera footage of Rep. Hieb arrest released

CANBY, Ore. — Newly released police body camera footage shows the the Aug. 17 arrest of Oregon State Rep. James Hieb, R-Canby, at the Clackamas County Fair. KGW obtained the footage through a public records request. Hieb was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Fbi Agents#Violent Crime#The Seattle Times#Fbi
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Part 5: The rise and (very fast) fall of the KKK in Oregon

In the 1920s, infighting and bickering within the Klan ended its political dominance in Oregon.A century ago, free-spirited women wearing short skirts — flappers — were all the rage. Prohibition barred alcohol, but people flocked to underground speakeasies to find it, and went crazy for a newly popular musical genre called jazz. And in mostly white and Protestant Oregon, the resurrected Ku Klux Klan dominated state and local politics, unseating an incumbent governor in November 1922 and enacting a ballot measure aimed at banning Catholic schools. Part 5 of a 5-part special report. Part I How...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated

Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
BEND, OR
KOIN 6 News

GOP super PAC canceling ads in Arizona, Alaska

A Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is canceling advertisements in Arizona less than three months out from the midterm elections, a possible sign of problems for the Trump-backed GOP candidate challenging Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
ARIZONA STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy