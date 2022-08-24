ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City Parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Questions remain about water pipeline through Meade County

STURGIS – A proposed 14-mile pipeline that would bring water from a well near Black Hawk and Summerset to residents around Ellsworth Air Force Base is getting mixed reviews. Those designing the nearly $30 million pipeline, KTM Design, have petitioned the Meade County Commission on behalf of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority to construct the water line in the section line right of ways.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Main Street Square fountains to close Sept. 4th

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a fun Summer of playing in the water at Main Street Square, the fountains at the downtown site are closing for the season. The Splash Pad, as it’s known, was busy this summer, for the first time being open on Mondays. In the...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Lifestyle
newscenter1.tv

GALLERY: Spearfish storm pictures

View community pictures of the Friday storm in Spearfish. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town

LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
LEAD, SD
sdpb.org

Experiencing South Dakota from the air: Taking flight at the Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Aeronauts take to the skies this weekend above Hot Springs. The Fall River balloon festival is expected to draw thousands of hot air balloon enthusiasts from across the region. The festival has grown steadily since the first balloons took flight during the 2016 festival. Roughly 30 colorful balloons will rise across the landscape.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Camping#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Camping Sites#Campground#Usda#Bear Gulch Group Site#Iron Creek Horse Camp#Sundance Horse Camp#The C Loop#Castle Peak
KEVN

Dry and Warmer Today, but a Few Storms Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After the delicious rains the past 18 hours (1″-4″), we should expect a drier day today, but one more chance of thunderstorms arrives late this afternoon and tonight as the main trough axis shifts east. One or two strong storms will be possible in northwest South Dakota.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

More rain this evening and tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Mixing marriage, comedy, magic at the Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central State’s Fair full schedule makes it difficult to decide what’s a “can’t miss.” But one act is all about comedy and magic. The Trevor and Lorena Comedy Magic Show has mastered mixing marriage with comedy and even magic.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KEVN

Reminder: Rapid City’s pothole hotline helps cars, streets

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A photo shared on social media about large potholes was widely shared. In Rapid City, the city’s pothole hotline is there to save the day. The post shared on social media says, “There’s a 4-bedroom 3 bath pothole on East Main Street if anyone’s looking.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the expected influx of military personnel moving to Box Elder with the arrival of the B-21 Raider, one of the main concerns is not being able to find affordable housing. This topic of conversation was led by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Thursday,...
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

80-year-old killed in 2 vehicle crash

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Custer County Friday morning. Officials say preliminary crash information shows that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot in Hermosa, South Dakota.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KEVN

City officials still looking for feedback regarding affordable housing plans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Plans are still underway as Rapid City officials are working with the community to bring their ideas to life through plans regarding housing. Two community sessions were held earlier this month at City Hall regarding the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and the 5-year strategic plan for the Community Development Block Grant. According to the Community Enrichment Division Manager, Michelle Schuelke, these plans are developed by the community for the community. Officials are doing this in order to understand the priorities the community needs and wants.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Start your engines for Kool Deadwood Nites beginning Wednesday

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines for the 28th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites. People have already started rolling into Deadwood for the classic cars and the classic music. “For the past 28 years, Deadwood has been welcoming classic cars of all shapes and sizes the last...
DEADWOOD, SD
usasoftballofsouthdakota.com

Rapid City to host the Native American World Series Starting 8/26/2022

2022 Native World Series brackets are posted below. The tournament starts on Friday 8/26 and finishes on Sunday, 8/28. Home Run Derby Saturday Night Finals for Homerun Derby. Come out and watch some of the best amateur men and women slowpitch players in the midwest and beyond. Thanks for bringing...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy