Charlie Crist taps teacher union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as running mate
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist has made his choice for a running mate. Karla Hernandez-Mats, the top teacher’s union rep in Florida’s largest public school district, will run alongside Crist. Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar confirmed the choice to Spectrum News. “We’re thrilled by Charlie Crist’s choice...
DeSantis axes school board members where massacre happened
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed four members of the Broward County school board Friday, one week after a grand jury empaneled to investigate a 2018 school massacre accused them and district administrators of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” in their handling of a campus safety program.
In the Parkland massacre's wake, DeSantis suspends 4 Broward School Board members over grand jury findings
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County School Board members Friday following recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury, which issued an Aug. 19 report that found more mishaps related to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. What You Need...
DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for commuters
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida's turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin in September.
Federal regulators praise New York's 'right to repair' bill
A pending measure meant to make it easier for consumers to fix electronic devices themselves or at local repair shops was praised this week by federal regulators as the bill awaits a final decision from Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Federal Trade Commission in a letter released by bill sponsor Assemblywoman...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement...
Excitement for opening of dispensaries at cannabis convention in Albany
It’s been a celebratory week for New Yorkers involved with or looking to join the hemp and cannabis industry. “We already have over 250 applications started,” said New York State Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Tremaine Wright. On the heels of the state accepting its first petitions to open...
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the 19th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 21 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The remains of the 2-year-old male...
Governor announces SunPass Savings Program for most toll roads
ORLANDO — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a SunPass program that he said will benefit Florida drivers. Regular toll road users (40+ times per month) could see credits to their accounts. BELOW: List of roads/tolls that qualify. The "Sunpass Savings Program" will apply to Florida Department of Transportation-maintained...
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
As marijuana harvest ramps up, New York begins taking applications from people hoping to sell legally
NEWARK, N.Y. — On Thursday, New York state began accepting applications to run retail marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people with prior marijuana-related convictions. The application window will be open until late September. In the spring, the state issued the first licenses to growers to cultivate...
New York's top cannabis official breaks down application process
Chris Alexander, the executive director of New York's Office of Cannabis Management, joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" to break down the requirements and process for New Yorkers to enter the cannabis market. The application process opened up Thursday.
Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce helps local entrepreneurs succeed
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — You can most likely find Kyonna Michelle Gray at work in one of her many offices. She owns several businesses, including a prenatal company. She also sells cars, bounce house rentals, owns a child care business for children with special needs and helps others start their own business. Another business of Grays is Men to Millionaire Mentorship, where she helps teens and adults get back on track.
State begins taking applications for retail cannabis dispensary licenses
NEW YORK—The state Office of Cannabis Management is taking applications for people interested in applying for a retail marijuana dispensary license, the board said Thursday at a virtual news conference. The launch of the application portal for CAURD, Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, the first adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries...
Doula stresses importance of advocating for birthing parents
FORT WORTH, Texas — More than 700 women die in the U.S. from pregnancy-related complications within one year of giving birth. In Texas, 4 out of 5 maternal deaths are preventable. It was Yenny James’ own birthing experience that led her passion to become a doula. A doula...
Mullet champs: Wisconsin is home to two boys with nationally recognized flow
WISCONSIN — Two local Wisconsin boys are being recognized for having some seriously cool hair. Wisconsin is known for its cheese, sports teams and cold winters. But now it’s also home to some pretty cool hair do’s that are getting national attention. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey knows a...
Clean Wisconsin study shows large racial disparity for air pollution particle exposure
MADISON, Wis. — A recent study shows that Wisconsin has the third-largest racial disparity in the nation when it comes to exposure to particulate matter. Clean Wisconsin, an organization with a mission to preserve clean water, air and natural heritage throughout the state, conducted the study after the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign released a similar study.
