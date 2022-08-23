ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.K. Waters and Lakesha Burton to face off in runoff to become Jacksonville sheriff

By Dan Scanlan, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
Two former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office administrators appear headed to a Nov. 8 runoff after neither achieved the required majority of votes to win Tuesday's five-way special election for sheriff.

Now retired Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters, the lone Republican in the race, and former Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton both face just over two more months of campaigning to see who wins the seat.

Speaking from his Southside election watch party, Waters said Tuesday's results were "fully expected" by his team.

"We are very happy with where we are, and we are very happy to earn the rest of the votes we need to wrap this thing up in November," he said. "... We have people coming out of the woodwork who want to help us, to help us succeed. Without those guys we can't accomplish this."

And Burton, speaking from her Arlington watch party, said as the first candidate to enter the race in April 2021, she's had a lot of time to get her message out to the voters. So she already had a "good foundation" when the special election wrenched the race forward.

"I had to cram and condense that timeline to eight weeks, so it was obviously hectic but I was already committed," Burton said. "... I'm excited about the turnout. I have had boots on the ground for months and months listening to the concerns of citizens allover our city, so I expected exactly what happened tonight."

Special election called after Mike Williams resigned

The special election was called due to the June 10 resignation of former Sheriff Mike Williams after he violated city charter by living for more than a year in Nassau County. He had more than a year left in his term.

That special election meant that all five candidates sped up their campaigns to prepare for Tuesday's special election to fill the rest of Williams' term, instead of the March 21 primary and May 16 general election they had been planning for.

Along with Waters and Burton, the other Democratic candidates were former Duval County Schools Police acting director Wayne Clark, retired Officer Tony Cummings and retired Officer Ken Jefferson.

The runoff is needed because no candidate received 50 percent plus one vote after almost 30 percent of the city's registered voters cast ballots, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office. And both candidates said they will work hard over the next two months, pushing some issues to go for the win.

"I will do what I have always doing: talking and listening to the people and just really sharing my perspective, insight, experience and what I think we need to do moving forward," Burton said. "It's just talking to the people and convincing them to give me an opportunity in November to be their next sheriff."

"We want to keep this city safe," Waters said. " ... I'll be talking about what we plan to do in the future: our transparency, the increase of our patrol size, reorganizing our zone sizes and making sure we fill every zone with the right number of people to provide the bets service we can."

Preliminary tallies after people voted at 186 polling precincts as well as early voting show Waters leading with about 47 percent of the votes, and Burton with almost 33 percent. Jefferson was in third place, followed by Clark and Cummings.

All voters were eligible to vote in the sheriff's race regardless of party affiliation.

The winner of the Nov. 8 runoff takes office immediately and serves through 2023. anyone wishing to run for the next four-year term for sheriff must campaign again for 2023's March primary and May general election.

dscanlan@jacksonville.com: (904) 359-4549

About the Jacksonville sheriff candidates

• Waters, 51, has 30 years in law enforcement starting as a corrections officer in 1991. As chief, he retired from the Sheriff's Office to run for the position. More information: facebook.com/TKforSheriff.

• Burton, 46, was assistant chief of the city's Police Zone 2 in Arlington until her retirement in February. She is the first Black woman to run for sheriff and is a Democrat. More information: facebook.com/BurtonforSheriff.

