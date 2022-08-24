Read full article on original website
Manhattan man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30pm. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gregory West, 64, Manhattan, and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jaord Willard, 34, of Ogden were involved in a crash near the intersection of Village Drive and Anderson Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Manhattan man rushed to hospital after Jeep rolls over, catches fire
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after his Jeep rolled over and caught fire along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Wabaunsee Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
3-car crash reported in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in southwest Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, officers are working a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 29th Street. The crash was first reported at 5:21 p.m. No injuries have been reported as a result of […]
Topeka intersection to partially close for gas line repair
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drivers in central Topeka may need to find a detour while crews work to repair a gas line. Starting Monday, the City of Topeka says construction work will fully close 13th Street at the intersection of 13th Street and Kansas Avenue. Kansas Avenue will remain fully open. 13th Street west of Kansas […]
Junction City couple hospitalized after SUV strikes I-70 road debris
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kenworth semi driven by Thomas Bolds, 55, Olathe, was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Carlson Road. The vehicle's left front tire blew. A 2020 Ford Explorer...
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Blown semi-truck tire sends Junction City couple to hospital
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A blown semi-truck tire sent a Junction City couple to the hospital Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:40 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Carlson Rd. in with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
East Topeka house fire found to be intentionally set
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews have found that a house fire that started in East Topeka was intentionally set. The Topeka Fire Department says just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, emergency crews were called to 209 SE Arter Ave. with reports of a house fire. When crews...
Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
Second ATM burglary suspect in custody, sheriff says
AUBURN (KSNT) – The second suspect in an attempted burglary of an ATM machine at an Auburn bank has been arrested. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Michael E. Frink was arrested by the Topeka Police Department in connection to the attempted theft of an ATM machine on Aug. 11. Frink has been charged […]
WIBW
Osage Co. officials attempt to identify man connected to burglaries
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Osage Co. are attempting to identify a man who may be connected to recent burglaries. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, to ask the community for help to identify a resident. Officials said they would...
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
WIBW
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
Unoccupied home catches fire in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a house fire late Wednesday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m., crews were called to a single-story house in the 200 block of southeast Arter Avenue, according to a release. Firefighters were able to keep the flames to where the fire started. They searched the home and […]
WIBW
Second person arrested in connection to Auburn ATM theft
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested a second suspect for the August 11th early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn. Michael E. Frink, 43, of Topeka was arrested early Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue. Frink was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following:
WIBW
Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
WIBW
Eastbound Bluemont closing on Tuesday
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday morning both eastbound lanes of Bluemont Avenue at the intersection with North Manhattan Avenue were closed to allow for the pouring of new concrete. During this closure, eastbound traffic on Anderson Avenue will be detoured south at 14th Street and around Aggieville via Poyntz Avenue and 11th Street. Westbound traffic on Bluemont Avenue will be unaffected by this closure and Aggieville will remain open on Moro street.
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond
On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
WIBW
Aggravated battery warrant lands Topeka man behind bars with no bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars with no bond after the Fugitive Warrant Unit arrested him on a warrant for aggravated battery. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Ramon Escamilla Jr., 29, of Topeka, was arrested around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, by its Fugitive Warrant Unit for a warrant out against him.
Kansas deputies improvise, rescue kitten from cistern
OSAGE COUNTY—On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a different type of call, according to the Osage County Sheriff's office. Deputies learned that a kitten that had fallen into a 30-foot-deep cistern. With assistance from Osage County Fire District #1 - Carbondale Fire, Osage County EMS, and the homeowner, first...
