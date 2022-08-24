Read full article on original website
Gary New Duluth To Host Day Of Family Fun And Car Show
DULUTH, Minn. — There is another great option for kids and families Saturday. It’s the Far West Kidz Fest and Car Show. It’s all happening at the Gary New Duluth Rec. Center. There will be plenty of carnival games, entertainment, food trucks, and police dogs showing what...
Lakehead Harvest Reunion Underway in Esko
ESKO, Minn. – The 61st annual Lakehead Harvest Reunion kicked off Friday in Esko. It runs through Sunday with a wide variety of activities. It’s a celebration of farm life and harvesting locally. Photojournalist Adam Jagunich traveled to the opening day and shows us more. More on the...
Coffee Conversation: Duluth-Superior Pride Play, ‘I Am My Own Wife’
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth-Superior Pride is hosting its pride celebrations Labor Day weekend. One event going on throughout the weekend is a play at Zeitgeist. Based on a true story and inspired by interviews conducted by the playwright over several years. I AM MY OWN WIFE tells the fascinating tale of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a German trans woman who managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime.
The Tribute Fest Underway, Fundraising for Veteran Services
DULUTH, Minn. – If you enjoy the songs of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tom Petty, KISS, Black Sabbath, and many other classic rock groups, Bayfront Festival Park is the place for you to be. The Tribute Fest kicked off Friday, August 26, with over a dozen tribute bands performing many of...
DFD Participates in Fill a Boot Campaign
DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Fire Department hit the streets to collect donations for the Fill a Boot campaign. Fill the Boot is a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Every year since 1954, fire departments across the nation have taken the time to hold boots on street corners in support of the cause. Dollars raised go toward finding effective treatments and therapies for those with the neuromuscular disease.
Coffee Conversation: Kaleb Montgomery Music
Duluth artist Kaleb Montgomery stopped by the morning show to play some of his original songs. Check out the videos above and below to listen! Kaleb is also part of the band Port City Limit. Song 2:
Community Construction Program Holds Second Open House
DULUTH, Minn.– The Community Construction Program held their second open house Thursday, over in West Duluth. A partnership between the Housing Redevelopment Authority in Duluth, and Community Action Duluth, launched the Community Construction Program back in 2019. This program focuses on giving those who are disadvantaged, a job turning houses that need substantial work into affordable housing within the community.
Northwoods Opens New Crisis Stabilization Shelter
DULUTH, Minn.– Northwood Children’s Services has officially opened a Crisis Stabilization Center, to attend to the growing need of children experiencing mental health issues. Especially after the past few years. “Unfortunately the pandemic, as everybody knowns has really exasperated mental health issues and concerns with kids. Unfortunately at...
Groundbreaking for Lincoln Park Improvements
DULUTH, Minn. – After months of planning, work is underway on making improvements to Duluth’s Lincoln Park to make it more accessible and functional. Project goals include renovating the historic stone pavilion, moving the playground to the picnic pavilion, increase parking on the lower level, and add new sports courts and nature areas on the upper terrace.
The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival Staff Setup for This Weekend’s Race at Barker’s Island
BARKER’S ISLAND, Wisc.–The long oar-driven boats will be racing this weekend in the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival and setup preparations are well underway at Barker’s Island. The festival is the largest charitable fundraising even the city of Superior has to offer This weekend’s event resurfaced after...
Dragon Boat Fest Makes It’s Comeback
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The 18th annual Dragon Boat Festival kicked off over on Barkers Island in Superior Friday. The crowds were trickling in to celebrate the festivals first comeback, since the COVID-19 Pandemic canceled it the last two years. Activities this afternoon included food trucks and the beer garden, followed by an opening ceremony.
Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival Returns This Weekend
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival is make a comeback since the pandemic with all the racing, entertainment and fun for all! Click the video for a preview and click here to learn more about the two-day festival.
WI Cabinet Member Talks About Expanding Childcare Options With State Dollars
SUPERIOR, Wis. The city of Superior welcomed a Wisconsin state cabinet member to talk about paving the way for more affordable childcare. The Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson met with city leaders to talk about a recent grant Superior received from a program called “Project Growth.”
Decline in Childhood Vaccinations Worries Local Health Officials
DULUTH, Minn. — “We find the decrease in vaccination rates very concerning. Primarily because we’re having kids out there now that are vulnerable,” General Pediatrician at Essentia Health, Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, said. Dr. Jonathan KenKnight says that vaccination rates for younger age groups is slowly declining...
Duluth School District Identified as Struggling Academically
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Education has identified over 300 schools and several districts with low academic performance, including the Duluth School District. The Duluth School District was identified as struggling academically, and not for the first time. Results are based on MCA standardized tests in middle...
Prep Football: Northwestern Improves to 2-0, Rice Lake handles Superior
MAPLE, Wis.- The Northwestern Tigers were once again victorious on Friday, as they defeated Somerset 49 to 28. It was the first time since 2009 the two teams met on the gridiron. In other prep football action, Rice Lake would take down Superior 32-13.
Individual Arrested In Canal Park Involving Gun
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says a 22 year-old was arrested Thursday night in Canal Park involving a gun. In the 400 block of Canal Park Drive at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Duluth Police Officers conducted a felony stop. Police say the 22 year-old who was stopped...
Prep Volleyball: Hermantown sweeps Marshall, Cloquet rallies against Proctor
DULUTH, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team started the season out strong on Thursday, defeating Duluth Marshall in straight sets. In other volleyball action, Cloquet would rally after dropping the 1st set to defeat Proctor 3-1. Hermantown will next be in action on Tuesday when the host Esko. Cloquet will play...
Bus Driver Charged for Driving Intoxicated with 35 Children And Teens Onboard
CARLTON, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man has been charged for driving a charter bus while intoxicated with 35 students aboard. On Sunday, troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a complaint that a charter bus was swerving shoulder-to-shoulder on interstate 35 in Carlton County. Troopers located...
Superior School Review of Gender Identity Curriculum Complaint
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thursday, the Superior School District’s Board of Education held a public session discussing whether gender identity topics should be taught in Middle school. Held at the Superior Middle School, the meeting started with public comments, followed by a presentation from a petitioner, a presentation by...
