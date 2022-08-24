DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Fire Department hit the streets to collect donations for the Fill a Boot campaign. Fill the Boot is a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Every year since 1954, fire departments across the nation have taken the time to hold boots on street corners in support of the cause. Dollars raised go toward finding effective treatments and therapies for those with the neuromuscular disease.

