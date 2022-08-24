PORTLAND, Ore. -- "Rainbow fentanyl" is getting warnings for the West Coast about colorful versions of a fatal drug. The warnings come from the federal government. Two recent seizures in the Portland area have the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration today warning people to look out for rainbow fentanyl. They say the colorful version of the "highly-toxic synthetic opioid is responsible for hundreds of fatal overdoses every day in the United States."

