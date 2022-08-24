ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

FireWatch: Governor orders flags lowered to honor Talent firefighter

SALEM, Ore. -- A local firefighter who died on duty is getting a statewide tribute. Today Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Logan Taylor. She is ordering flags to fly at half-staff sunrise until sunset Monday, August 29. Taylor's...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Rainbow fentanyl gets West Coast warning

PORTLAND, Ore. -- "Rainbow fentanyl" is getting warnings for the West Coast about colorful versions of a fatal drug. The warnings come from the federal government. Two recent seizures in the Portland area have the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration today warning people to look out for rainbow fentanyl. They say the colorful version of the "highly-toxic synthetic opioid is responsible for hundreds of fatal overdoses every day in the United States."
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KDRV

Political independent qualifies as an Oregon governor candidate on November election ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Oregon independent gubernatorial candidate's campaign says today she qualifies for November's ballot. Betsy Johnson's campaign says the Secretary of State’s office announced today that Johnson officially qualifies for the November ballot. This month her campaign supplied more than double the required amount of voter signatures to qualify for inclusion in this fall's election for a new governor.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Thursday, August 25th Evening Weather

More hazy sunshine and hot weather tomorrow with winds picking up in the afternoon. Big changes for the weekend with a much cooler and blustery day for Saturday. We'll only see a slight chance for showers in Southern Oregon.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy