FireWatch: large livestock evacuation help for Rum Creek Fire area
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Wildfire evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire today can apply to livestock, too. Southern Oregon Emergency Aid (SOEA) says today it is staged and ready to help with livestock evacuation in Josephine County and nearby communities because of wildfires in the area. While the Josephine...
FireWatch: Governor orders flags lowered to honor Talent firefighter
SALEM, Ore. -- A local firefighter who died on duty is getting a statewide tribute. Today Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Logan Taylor. She is ordering flags to fly at half-staff sunrise until sunset Monday, August 29. Taylor's...
FireWatch: Brown puts State Fire Marshal in charge of Rum Creek Fire fighting
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's Governor is sending support today to fight northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. Her office reports the fire's size today at 4,700 burned acres. Governor Kate Brown is using the Emergency Conflagration Act. She invoked it last night in response to the Rum Creek Fire...
Rainbow fentanyl gets West Coast warning
PORTLAND, Ore. -- "Rainbow fentanyl" is getting warnings for the West Coast about colorful versions of a fatal drug. The warnings come from the federal government. Two recent seizures in the Portland area have the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration today warning people to look out for rainbow fentanyl. They say the colorful version of the "highly-toxic synthetic opioid is responsible for hundreds of fatal overdoses every day in the United States."
Political independent qualifies as an Oregon governor candidate on November election ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Oregon independent gubernatorial candidate's campaign says today she qualifies for November's ballot. Betsy Johnson's campaign says the Secretary of State’s office announced today that Johnson officially qualifies for the November ballot. This month her campaign supplied more than double the required amount of voter signatures to qualify for inclusion in this fall's election for a new governor.
Thursday, August 25th Evening Weather
More hazy sunshine and hot weather tomorrow with winds picking up in the afternoon. Big changes for the weekend with a much cooler and blustery day for Saturday. We'll only see a slight chance for showers in Southern Oregon.
