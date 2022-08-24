ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'It was just like a disaster movie': Eurotunnel evacuates passengers stuck under the English Channel after train breaks down between Calais and Folkestone

Eurotunnel passengers had to be evacuated from a train after it broke down beneath the English Channel, with one passenger describing it as 'just like a disaster movie'. They were transferred to a cargo train but complained of being stuck in the sub-sea tunnel for nearly five hours, citing issues with the replacement transport.
The Independent

Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
TheDailyBeast

Terrifying Moment When Storm Turns Ferris Wheel Into Windmill

Violent storms may have marked the end of Italy’s brutal heatwave, but not without causing massive damage to a number of structures, including a ferris wheel in the Tuscan coastal town of Piombino that started spinning like a windmill early Thursday. No one was on the ride when the storm swept through, but several people captured the cars flying around the wheel as the wind whipped it out of control. The system is expected to linger over the Italian peninsula for another 24 hours. A #Piombino durante il passaggio del violento fronte temporalesco. Allerta gialla estesa fino a domani! pic.twitter.com/sVn9OeOfpM— Eugenio Giani (@EugenioGiani) August 18, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Daily Mail

Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
The Independent

Police chief reveals moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls in wreckage of fatal Paris car crash

A French police chief has spoken about the moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls at the scene of the Paris car crash which killed the royal.Martine Monteil was one of the first to head to the tunnel where the collision happened in 1997.The former head of the Brigade Criminelle told a new documentary investigators found “little clues” that pointed towards about what had happened.“We saw signs of braking. Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car there were traces of paint,” she said.“I was obsessed with finding things because it’s important.”Ms Monteil added: “I even...
The Independent

Woman dies in crash that leaves Range Rover on railway track

A woman has died in a fatal crash in which a Range Rover ended up on a west London railway track after hitting a stationary Tesla in the early hours of Monday.Residents living near Park Royal Station said the collision on the A40 westbound at 3.48am was so loud that it woke them up.A woman, 33, believed to be a passenger in the Range Rover, died at the scene, while the driver, 23, was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical.Her family have been informed.A second woman, 26, who was in the Range Rover, has injuries that are...
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
