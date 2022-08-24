HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to 256 months (over 21 years) in jail for armed bank robbery and other violations. Tashan Layton, 32, was found guilty of brandishing a firearm during the crime, armed bank robbery, and violating the conditions of his supervised release that had been imposed for a previous federal bank robbery conviction.

