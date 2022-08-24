ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 26

still have my soul
3d ago

Your parents need to stop letting these teenagers put make up on that covers their whole face and makes them look older I can understand a blemish or two but have y’all really checked social media oh boy😓

Reply
9
Igototherplans
3d ago

I would never allow my 13 yr old to go to some strangers house to get her makeup done WITHOUT me standing right next to her

Reply(1)
11
Jay Powers
3d ago

Social Media had good intentions but it became the worst thing in the world for stuff like this and mental health.

Reply
7
Related
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police search places Shippensburg School District on lockdown

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg Area schools were under a shelter-in-place order Friday afternoon, as Pennsylvania State Police searched for a man believed to be armed and dangerous. 32-year-old William Lewis was believed to be involved in a domestic dispute when police were called. "We understand the perpetrator was contained...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Dauphin County, PA
State
Tennessee State
County
York County, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, PA
Middletown, PA
Crime & Safety
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Moore
FOX 43

Lebanon man charged with cocaine trafficking and firearms offenses

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warionex Martinez-Medina, 34, of Lebanon, was indicted on Aug. 25 by a federal grand jury for drug-trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The indictment alleges that on March 24, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with...
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Police search for missing York teen

YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen from York. Jean Baptiste, 17, was last seen by his family on Thursday. He is a member of CASA and part of CASA's student program, Mi Espacio. Baptiste is a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 250...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trafficked#Human Traffickers#Violent Crime#Greenlight Operation#Pennsylvania Courts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX 43

Shippensburg police take suspect into custody

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Update: According to police the suspect has been taken into custody. The campus entered a shelter-in-place order to police activity in the Shippensburg community. According to the school district, everyone is safe. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted. Previously: A police search for a man near...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy