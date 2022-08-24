DULUTH, Minn.– It’s the first day of freshman welcome week over at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and students started the festivities by moving back to campus. After parents and students rush to drop their things off at their new dorms, they were able to make their way to UMD’s Kirby Student Center for their annual Bulldog Bash. An event that incoming freshman say helps them branch out to make new connections, and simply gets them comfortable before classes begin.

