FOX 21 Online
Duluth School District Identified as Struggling Academically
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Education has identified over 300 schools and several districts with low academic performance, including the Duluth School District. The Duluth School District was identified as struggling academically, and not for the first time. Results are based on MCA standardized tests in middle...
FOX 21 Online
Bulldog Welcome Week Comes Back For Another Year
DULUTH, Minn.– It’s the first day of freshman welcome week over at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and students started the festivities by moving back to campus. After parents and students rush to drop their things off at their new dorms, they were able to make their way to UMD’s Kirby Student Center for their annual Bulldog Bash. An event that incoming freshman say helps them branch out to make new connections, and simply gets them comfortable before classes begin.
FOX 21 Online
Community Construction Program Holds Second Open House
DULUTH, Minn.– The Community Construction Program held their second open house Thursday, over in West Duluth. A partnership between the Housing Redevelopment Authority in Duluth, and Community Action Duluth, launched the Community Construction Program back in 2019. This program focuses on giving those who are disadvantaged, a job turning houses that need substantial work into affordable housing within the community.
Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities
If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
FOX 21 Online
Lakehead Harvest Reunion Underway in Esko
ESKO, Minn. – The 61st annual Lakehead Harvest Reunion kicked off Friday in Esko. It runs through Sunday with a wide variety of activities. It’s a celebration of farm life and harvesting locally. Photojournalist Adam Jagunich traveled to the opening day and shows us more. More on the...
FOX 21 Online
Groundbreaking for Lincoln Park Improvements
DULUTH, Minn. – After months of planning, work is underway on making improvements to Duluth’s Lincoln Park to make it more accessible and functional. Project goals include renovating the historic stone pavilion, moving the playground to the picnic pavilion, increase parking on the lower level, and add new sports courts and nature areas on the upper terrace.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Hermantown sweeps Marshall, Cloquet rallies against Proctor
DULUTH, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team started the season out strong on Thursday, defeating Duluth Marshall in straight sets. In other volleyball action, Cloquet would rally after dropping the 1st set to defeat Proctor 3-1. Hermantown will next be in action on Tuesday when the host Esko. Cloquet will play...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Northwestern Improves to 2-0, Rice Lake handles Superior
MAPLE, Wis.- The Northwestern Tigers were once again victorious on Friday, as they defeated Somerset 49 to 28. It was the first time since 2009 the two teams met on the gridiron. In other prep football action, Rice Lake would take down Superior 32-13.
FOX 21 Online
Superior School Review of Gender Identity Curriculum Complaint
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thursday, the Superior School District’s Board of Education held a public session discussing whether gender identity topics should be taught in Middle school. Held at the Superior Middle School, the meeting started with public comments, followed by a presentation from a petitioner, a presentation by...
FOX 21 Online
Gary New Duluth To Host Day Of Family Fun And Car Show
DULUTH, Minn. — There is another great option for kids and families Saturday. It’s the Far West Kidz Fest and Car Show. It’s all happening at the Gary New Duluth Rec. Center. There will be plenty of carnival games, entertainment, food trucks, and police dogs showing what...
FOX 21 Online
Northwoods Opens New Crisis Stabilization Shelter
DULUTH, Minn.– Northwood Children’s Services has officially opened a Crisis Stabilization Center, to attend to the growing need of children experiencing mental health issues. Especially after the past few years. “Unfortunately the pandemic, as everybody knowns has really exasperated mental health issues and concerns with kids. Unfortunately at...
FOX 21 Online
WI Cabinet Member Talks About Expanding Childcare Options With State Dollars
SUPERIOR, Wis. The city of Superior welcomed a Wisconsin state cabinet member to talk about paving the way for more affordable childcare. The Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson met with city leaders to talk about a recent grant Superior received from a program called “Project Growth.”
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth-Superior Pride Play, ‘I Am My Own Wife’
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth-Superior Pride is hosting its pride celebrations Labor Day weekend. One event going on throughout the weekend is a play at Zeitgeist. Based on a true story and inspired by interviews conducted by the playwright over several years. I AM MY OWN WIFE tells the fascinating tale of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a German trans woman who managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime.
cbs3duluth.com
Designated outdoor space for those experiencing homelessness coming to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Beginning in April there will be “Authorized Outdoor Living Spaces” across Duluth. It’s somewhere those experiencing homelessness will be able to set up a tent or park a vehicle for a temporary stay. “We just don’t have enough capacity within Duluth...
FOX 21 Online
The Tribute Fest Underway, Fundraising for Veteran Services
DULUTH, Minn. – If you enjoy the songs of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tom Petty, KISS, Black Sabbath, and many other classic rock groups, Bayfront Festival Park is the place for you to be. The Tribute Fest kicked off Friday, August 26, with over a dozen tribute bands performing many of...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Students and Parents React to President Biden’s Student Debt Announcement
DULUTH, Minn.– “Rent, everything, it’s amazing how everything has gone up so high in price that we’ve got one that is going to stay home and just try to earn money. This one is going to college, but she looks to the future and she gets a little nervous with the expenses,” Parents of incoming UMD freshman, Gloria and Mike Magruder, said.
FOX 21 Online
Superior’s Nemadji Golf Course Vandalized,10k Reward For Information
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A Northland golf course is offering a big reward to help solve a case of vandalism to its greens. The Nemadji Golf Course in Superior shared these photos of the damage earlier this week. Tire marks and divots can be seen on a section of the...
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival Returns This Weekend
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival is make a comeback since the pandemic with all the racing, entertainment and fun for all! Click the video for a preview and click here to learn more about the two-day festival.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: Two Rivers Spoils Home Opener for Hilltoppers
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls soccer team opened up their season on Friday, dropping a home contest to Two Rivers 3-0. The Hilltoppers (0-1) will next be in action on Saturday when they host Spectrum.
