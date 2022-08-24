Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Local group plans to renovate fountain memorializing Redding teens who died 53 years ago
REDDING, Calif. — I want to take you back to September 1968, when a head-on crash killed five Enterprise High School cheerleaders and the driver. A news story from KCRA still survives, chronicling the crash that killed the five seniors on their way to a football game in Susanville and the services that packed Manatowa Gym on the Enterprise campus.
Lassen County News
Susanville’s CCC lawsuit may plow new constitutional ground
The city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al over the proposed closure of the California Correctional Center may venture into new legal territory. At the conclusion of this morning’s proceeding, Friday, Aug. 26, Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Ralph F. Moody...
Lassen County News
Martin v. Boise — how does it affect Susanville’s homeless crisis?
What is the Boise decision and how does it affect the homelessness issue in the city of Susanville?. According to the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, in December 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a 9th Circuit Court decision that ruled “homeless people cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives. People experiencing unsheltered homelessness — at least in the 9th Circuit — can sleep more safely without facing criminal punishment for simply trying to survive on the streets.”
Lassen County News
Transient cooking fire ignites blaze along Susan River Trail
According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire behind the Lassen County Hall of Justice about 7:42 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 25. “Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 628 made access from Grove Street and CalFire Engine 2271 made access from the river trail,” according...
Lassen County News
Commercial cannabis — What do you envision for our children?
Recently, Susanville City Councilmembers Kevin Stafford, Thomas Herrera and Quincy McCourt approved a city ordinance permitting up to three marijuana dispensaries inside the Susanville city limits. Ordinance No. 22-1033 also includes indoor commercial cultivation, testing, cloning, infusing, processing, delivering, warehousing and distribution to other businesses, and sales of marijuana within the city limits in order to “save Susanville financially.”
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Lassen County News
State issues Fish Advisory for Antelope Lake, offers safe eating advice for four fish species
A state fish advisory issued yesterday for Antelope Lake in Plumas County provides safe eating advice for black bass species, bullhead species, Golden Shiner and sunfish species. Antelope Lake is located approximately 70 miles northeast of Oroville. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment developed the...
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville Police Arrest Suspect Wanted for Three Separate Crimes
A 19-year old man, who was already wanted for two unrelated crimes here in Susanville, was arrested by Susanville Police Officers Friday morning after he allegedly stole a bike from a home on Pearl Circle. Police officers received a call about the stolen bike shortly before 10:00a.m. and when they...
