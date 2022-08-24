Red sox first. Tommy Pham singles to left center field. Alex Verdugo doubles to deep left center field. Tommy Pham to third. J.D. Martinez singles to deep left field. Alex Verdugo scores. Tommy Pham scores. Rafael Devers reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. J.D. Martinez out at second. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. Trevor Story singles to shallow infield. Rafael Devers to second. Kike Hernandez walks. Trevor Story to second. Rafael Devers to third. Bobby Dalbec singles to shallow center field. Kike Hernandez to third. Trevor Story scores. Rafael Devers scores. Kevin Plawecki strikes out swinging.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO