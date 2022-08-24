PJ Mustipher’s presence in the middle, his leadership loom large for a Penn State ‘D’ replacing key players

Read full article on original website
Penn State’s 25 most intriguing: Curtis Jacobs is ready for his starring role at linebacker
Linebacker U is in rebuild mode in 2022, at least early in the season. The Nittany Lions are replacing talented starters Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith but there is good news at the second level of defense: The lone returning starter has yet to reach his ceiling.
Penn State notes: Purdue a challenge for different reasons, 2023 draft notes, more
Penn State’s preparations for its season-opening Sept. 1 Big Ten contest at Purdue are more challenging than you think. James Franklin and his defensive coaches know they must slow Boilermakers veteran quarterback Aidan O’Connell, a sixth-year player like Sean Clifford.
Penn State working on plan to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium; Michigan State in pursuit of a former Nittany Lion, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature preliminary planning to sell alcohol at home games, plus an early report on a Big Ten rival making the hardest push for recent Lions transfer Ken Talley. Jon Sauber from the Centre Daily Times cited sources in reporting that Penn State is...
Blake Delevan, Travis Cannon combine for 4 TDs as Boiling Springs bounces Littlestown, 66-18
Blake Delevan and Travis Cannon led a long list of Boiling Springs Bubblers who found their way into the end zone Friday in a 66-18 win against Littlestown. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
fastphillysports.com
NITS JAMES FRANKLIN 12-1 TO BE 1ST BIG 10 COACH FIRED!
Penn State opens 2022 next Thursday, September 1, at Purdue. And, after two straight years of underperformance, the Nits haven’t made the Top 25. This may be the year Franklin gets it in th eneck:
State College tops Chambersburg in girls tennis 5-0
State College’s girls tennis team was all business on Friday, as the Little Lions won every match in a 5-0 victory over Chambersburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Newport Buffaloes look for bounce-back football season
Injuries and illness wreaked havoc on Newport football’s 2021 campaign resulting in a sub-optimal 2-8 record and forced the program to suffer its first forfeit since 1930. However, there were lots of green shoots if you knew where to look, namely underclassmen who got lots of valuable experience which will hopefully pay dividends this year.
Milton Hershey quarterback Kenneth Emile is sharp, healthy and ready to lead the Spartans again
The 2021 season hardly ended in dramatic fashion for the Milton Hershey Spartans. A benign 48-21 victory over Red Land was something to celebrate, but it wasn’t enough to get Jeff Boger’s crew into the district playoffs.
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera combine for 5 TDs as West Perry downs Susquenita
Marcus Quaker was happy that his West Perry Mustangs won even if he wasn’t completely satisfied with the way they did it against Susquenita Saturday. The Mustangs raced out of the gates Friday, then sort of fizzled out before weather moved in and caused the second half to be postponed. They came back Saturday, punched it into the end zone a few more times, and walked away with a season-opening 35-6 win.
Kenny Emile tosses 4 TDs for Milton Hershey in win against Susquehanna Twp.
Kenny Emile tossed four touchdowns Friday to lead Milton Hershey to a 26-18 win over Susquehanna Township. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
All the rage: Pickleball tickles a lot of players in central Pa.
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, with an estimated 4.8 million people now playing. It is no wonder, then, that pickleball has made its way to Perry County. Last year, pickleball lines were added on tennis courts in...
Juelz Goff, Central York take down Central Dauphin, 36-19
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP – A classic football dogfight between two Class 6A heavyweights on a hot and humid Saturday afternoon came down to who could control the line of scrimmage and establish an effective ground game. Central York did just that against Central Dauphin in the season opener, as the...
Jeremiah Hargrove, Louis Shank and Marquise Miller help Carlisle put Mechanicsburg away
CARLISLE - Lightning was on display across Cumberland and Franklin county opening night, and although it didn’t delay the showdown between Carlisle and Mechanicsburg at Ken Millen Stadium, there were still plenty of flashes out on the field. And most of them were provided by Jeremiah Hargrove.
Suit accuses Pa. school district of violating Title IX by not accommodating girl ice hockey players
WILLIAMSPORT - The parents of three female middle school ice hockey players are accusing the State College Area School District of intentionally excluding them from educational opportunities by not providing them the opportunity to play. The allegation is contained in the Title IX lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District...
Drew Branstetter’s nearly 300 yards, 4 TDs help Camp Hill cruise past Newport
Drew Branstetter helped Camp Hill get its season off to a big-time start Friday in a 43-7 win over Newport. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
West Perry girls’ soccer looks to continue success
On paper, there is reason to believe the 2022 West Perry girls’ soccer team will be headed for a season of rebuilding and regrouping. One year ago, the Mustangs battled through a 10-8 season that left the girls on the outside of the District III playoff cutline. That team, led by a core group of 11 now-graduated seniors, overcame seemingly endless adversity over the course of their four years, still managing to finish .500 or better all four seasons.
Shippensburg withstands delays, takes down Cedar Cliff 28-10
When players, fans and coaches first cleared out of West Shore Stadium on Friday night, plenty of football had been played—just not enough to determine a winner between Shippensburg and Cedar Cliff. After a pair of delays, the fans came back, and show did indeed go on. The end...
Newport golf continues season, places second twice
Newport golfers attended two matches last week, with two more second-place team finishes. Starting off the week, the Buffaloes attended a Tri-Valley League match at the Mountain View gold course. Newport finished behind Saint Joseph’s once again with a score of 161 compared to Saint Joseph’s 158. East Juniata finished...
Pierce Mason, Xander Menapace combine for 5 TDs as Hamburg downs Halifax
Pierce Mason ran for three touchdowns and Xander Menapace two more Friday as Hamburg opened its season with a 48-6 win against Halifax. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Mason finished with 95 yards of offense — 68 rushing, 27 receiving — and scored...
Hollidaysburg exits Little League World Series with ‘a memory we will always have’
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – ”It is one memory we will always have” is Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough’s description of his team’s Little League World Series experience. The “amazing journey” as he put it ended Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas. “We gave them everything we had,” the coach of the Mid-Atlantic representative from Pennsylvania said.
