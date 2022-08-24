PJ Mustipher’s presence in the middle, his leadership loom large for a Penn State ‘D’ replacing key players

Marcus Quaker was happy that his West Perry Mustangs won even if he wasn’t completely satisfied with the way they did it against Susquenita Saturday. The Mustangs raced out of the gates Friday, then sort of fizzled out before weather moved in and caused the second half to be postponed. They came back Saturday, punched it into the end zone a few more times, and walked away with a season-opening 35-6 win.

ELLIOTTSBURG, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO