ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PJ Mustipher’s presence in the middle, his leadership loom large for a Penn State ‘D’ replacing key players

By Bob Flounders
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
PennLive.com

Newport Buffaloes look for bounce-back football season

Injuries and illness wreaked havoc on Newport football’s 2021 campaign resulting in a sub-optimal 2-8 record and forced the program to suffer its first forfeit since 1930. However, there were lots of green shoots if you knew where to look, namely underclassmen who got lots of valuable experience which will hopefully pay dividends this year.
NEWPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loom#American Football#College Football
PennLive.com

Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera combine for 5 TDs as West Perry downs Susquenita

Marcus Quaker was happy that his West Perry Mustangs won even if he wasn’t completely satisfied with the way they did it against Susquenita Saturday. The Mustangs raced out of the gates Friday, then sort of fizzled out before weather moved in and caused the second half to be postponed. They came back Saturday, punched it into the end zone a few more times, and walked away with a season-opening 35-6 win.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Juelz Goff, Central York take down Central Dauphin, 36-19

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP – A classic football dogfight between two Class 6A heavyweights on a hot and humid Saturday afternoon came down to who could control the line of scrimmage and establish an effective ground game. Central York did just that against Central Dauphin in the season opener, as the...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

West Perry girls’ soccer looks to continue success

On paper, there is reason to believe the 2022 West Perry girls’ soccer team will be headed for a season of rebuilding and regrouping. One year ago, the Mustangs battled through a 10-8 season that left the girls on the outside of the District III playoff cutline. That team, led by a core group of 11 now-graduated seniors, overcame seemingly endless adversity over the course of their four years, still managing to finish .500 or better all four seasons.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Newport golf continues season, places second twice

Newport golfers attended two matches last week, with two more second-place team finishes. Starting off the week, the Buffaloes attended a Tri-Valley League match at the Mountain View gold course. Newport finished behind Saint Joseph’s once again with a score of 161 compared to Saint Joseph’s 158. East Juniata finished...
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Hollidaysburg exits Little League World Series with ‘a memory we will always have’

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – ”It is one memory we will always have” is Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough’s description of his team’s Little League World Series experience. The “amazing journey” as he put it ended Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas. “We gave them everything we had,” the coach of the Mid-Atlantic representative from Pennsylvania said.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy