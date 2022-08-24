ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olalla, WA

Olalla, WA
kentreporter.com

Two shootings on Kent’s East Hill within 2 hours of each other

Two men were shot and injured on the East Hill in Kent within about two hours and 2 miles of each other in apparent separate incidents. Both shootings were early in the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20. A 33-year-old man, of unincorporated King County but with a Kent address, was...
KENT, WA
KING 5

Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
TACOMA, WA
#Murder#Homicides#Violent Crime
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Lakewood Police seek help finding vulnerable 82-year-old woman

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing vulnerable adult. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), 82-year-old Bessie White went missing from her adult family home after taking a bus to Seattle. Authorities say video footage shows Bessie catching a Seattle-bound bus from the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire

A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Man found shot, killed in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 3600 block of S 31st Street, near S. Washington St., after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and found a man in his...
TACOMA, WA

