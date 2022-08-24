Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her
TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ex-wife of road-rage shooter ‘not surprised,’ calls man killed ‘her hero’
After years of feeling ignored by police and the court system, the ex-wife of the man charged in a mid-July road rage shooting in South Seattle wants friends of the unarmed victim in that case to know the slain man “didn’t die in vain” and she considers Bob Jensen “her hero.”
Coroner identifies man fatally shot by Olympia officer outside a Starbucks
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man who was shot and killed by Olympia officer outside a Starbucks on Monday has been identified by the Thurston County coroner. The man was identified as 37-year-old Timothy Green, and died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, the coroner told The Olympian. Police...
$1 million bail set for suspect in 2005 Kitsap County murder
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A suspect in the August 2005 murder of Shanan Read was ordered to be held on $1 million bail by a Kitsap County Judge on Friday.
kentreporter.com
Two shootings on Kent’s East Hill within 2 hours of each other
Two men were shot and injured on the East Hill in Kent within about two hours and 2 miles of each other in apparent separate incidents. Both shootings were early in the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20. A 33-year-old man, of unincorporated King County but with a Kent address, was...
Woman killed by husband at Ballard salon stabbed with screwdriver more than 100 times
SEATTLE — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Ballard nail salon has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Terence Chan used a screwdriver to stab his wife,Hao “Helen” Tong, more than 100 times at the Sapphire Spa nail salon on Aug. 18.
2 teen boys arrested after pointing guns at 10-year-old girl in Parkland
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Thursday after someone called 911 and said they were flashing guns at a 10-year-old girl, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to an apartment complex in Parkland just before 2 p.m. for a report of a...
Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
Security video captures killing of father of six
RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: 911 calls reveal panicked staff during juvenile ‘riot’ as state downplays incident
A series of 911 calls obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reveal the Department of Children, Youth and Family Service (DCYF) dramatically downplayed a riot at a juvenile detention center it operates. Five juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were responsible for the chaos. They tried...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
q13fox.com
'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
q13fox.com
Lakewood Police seek help finding vulnerable 82-year-old woman
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing vulnerable adult. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), 82-year-old Bessie White went missing from her adult family home after taking a bus to Seattle. Authorities say video footage shows Bessie catching a Seattle-bound bus from the...
q13fox.com
Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire
A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
The Suburban Times
Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
q13fox.com
Man found shot, killed in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 3600 block of S 31st Street, near S. Washington St., after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and found a man in his...
