The Angels announced a host of roster moves before tonight’s series in Toronto. Relievers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera and outfielder Taylor Ward were all placed on the restricted list. That’s standard procedure for players who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 and are thus prohibited from traveling into Canada. In order to replace them on the roster, the Halos recalled righty José Marte and selected the contracts of reliever Gerardo Reyes and outfielder Ryan Aguilar. All three players have been designated as “substitutes,” meaning they can later be taken off the roster and returned to the minor leagues without passing through waivers.
Adidas has ended its relationship with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the wake of him testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. In a statement sent in response to an inquiry from ESPN on Friday, an Adidas spokesperson wrote: "We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue."
TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in seven innings and Andrew Velazquez homered, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday. Ohtani (11-8) allowed two hits — a single for George Springer in the first, and a two-out double for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third — in his career-best 11th win. David Fletcher had three hits and scored the winning run on Luis Rengifo’s single in the sixth. Jimmy Herget finished the two-hitter as the Angels won consecutive games after losing the previous six, blanking the Blue Jays for the second day in a row. Los Angeles, which won 12-0 Friday, recorded its AL-best 16th shutout.
Los Angeles Angels (53-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-56, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (10-8, 2.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-6, 2.66 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -160, Angels +135;...
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins designated power-hitting Jesus Aguilar for assignment, moving past the first baseman after falling out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. The 32-year-old Aguilar led the Marlins with his 15 home runs and 49 RBIs but he was hitting only .236. With Miami...
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob was asked about buying the Angels from Arte Moreno
The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. First baseman/outfielder Ryan Aguilar was called up by the Angels on Friday, as the club had to make several roster moves when Taylor Ward, Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup were placed on the restricted list because they aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 and can’t travel to and from Canada.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Thaiss is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Thaiss is being replaced behind the plate by Max Stassi versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 8 plate appearances this season, Thaiss has a .125 batting average with a .250 OPS...
It’s a familiar tale in this game we love: Star pitcher who used to overwhelm hitters with his nasty arsenal is forced to change his style of pitching to account for the natural decline in velocity and stuff that usually comes with, you know, getting older. Sometimes they figure...
