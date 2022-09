The Hogs are opening their season with a top-25 matchup in Fayetteville for the first time in program history. No. 19 Arkansas faces No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 3, inside Razorback Stadium to begin the 2022 campaign. Kickoff between the Hogs and Bearcats is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO