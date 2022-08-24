ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac is put through his paces before heading on paternity leave as he's made to change a nappy, build a changing table and compose a lullaby live on air

By Bridie Pearson-jones
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He is expecting his first child with girlfriend Rebecca James.

And Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac put his parenting skills to the test on Wednesday, his last day on air before going on paternity leave.

The 40-year-old's colleagues gave him a series of challenges to complete, including changing a nappy, doing a Zumba class with a baby strapped to his chest and building a changing table in a Sydney park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TULsA_0hSkxPJw00
Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac put his parenting skills to the test on Wednesday, his last day on air before going on paternity leave 

'I feel like this is an opportunity for you to team up with my producer, the Human Emoji, and release that inner evil streak,' Sam said before embarking on the parenting-themed tasks.

Newsreader Edwina Bartholomew first challenged him to build a changing table.

'I suggested emptying a dirty nappy bin, but that idea was rejected,' she remarked. 'So instead, you're putting together a changing table'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuZK2_0hSkxPJw00
The 40-year-old's colleagues, including co-anchors David Koch (left) and Natalie Barr (right), gave him a series of challenges to complete, including changing a nappy, doing a Zumba class with a baby strapped to his chest and building a changing table in a Sydney park 

'Bec and I actually put together a cot last night. It took six hours; it's only meant to take 30 minutes,' Sam said.

'We only had one Allen key to share!'

He joked that his responsibility was to 'hover around and points at things' when building furniture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUuvn_0hSkxPJw00
Despite complaining of 'really cold weather', Sam managed to build the table in 20 minutes, but did have four bolts left over

Despite complaining of 'really cold weather', he managed to build the table in 20 minutes, but did have four bolts left over.

To prove its strength he placed a 10kg tripod on top.

Next, sports reporter Mark Beretta challenged Sam to do a Zumba class with a baby doll strapped to his chest.

Jumping head first into the task, Sam joked: 'I'm already dancing like a dad. It's amazing how these things happen'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9MJr_0hSkxPJw00
Mark Beretta challenged Sam to do a Zumba class with a baby doll strapped to his chest 

For this third task, Natalie Barr challenged Sam to look after a real baby.

A mum called Lucy from Sydney's northern beaches volunteered her eight-week old son Harry for the challenge.

Lucy advised Sam to 'be chill' which will 'keep Harry chilled' as he attempted to change his nappy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qd4c_0hSkxPJw00
Sam is expecting his first child with girlfriend Rebecca James (left)

'I've never changed a nappy before,' he confessed.

After successfully managing the job, David Koch gave him his final challenge: to compose a lullaby to send the baby to sleep.

Sam and Rebecca announced they were expecting in April. The couple had bought their first property together in October last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KdI8L_0hSkxPJw00
The couple had bought their first property together in October last year 

Comments / 0

#Parental Leave#Changing Table#Lullaby#Weatherman#Amazing H
