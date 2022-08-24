ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Neighbors want more safety measures near Hill N’Dale Park

By Brontë Sorotsky
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dsuca_0hSkxJGo00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors living in the Hill N’Dale Park area want to see more done to keep them safe.

The park, located in the north part of Spokane near a Walmart and an apartment complex, has seen its fair share of break-ins and other issues as a result of homeless people staying near the park.

One person contacted 4 News Now asking for help, as their neighbors are reaching their wits’ end.

“You can see there’s some over there now in their tent and that’s one of the problems,” said Harvey Taylor, a neighbor we spoke with. “But the garbage, they use our garbage can and then sometimes they’ll go through it. And that’s a nuisance.”

Taylor has lived in the apartments near the park for the last five years. Having his truck broken into, he and other people living in the area had to deal with these kinds of occurrences for some time now.

“But what they took was my reading glasses,” Taylor said. “They went through my jewel box and glovebox. They didn’t take anything and I think they got ran off. Because I had tools in there. That was the only time I got broke in but other people have been broke in.”

City Council Members are aware of these concerns, saying they are working on different ways to address these issues.

Councilmember Jonathan Bingle says complaints like these have become the new norm, not just in North Spokane, but the entire city.

“We get complaints throughout the district weekly,” Bingle said. Camp Hope is in my district, and so homelessness complaints are not foreign to us we get them quite regularly and we’re starting to get them more in this area.”

Councilmember Michael Cathcart drafted a “Neighborhood Protection Ordinance.” He said he hopes it can be a new version of an ordinance he and Bingle sponsored that other councilmembers shut down.

The ordinance reads as follows:

At all times, regardless of the availability of shelter space or beds, it is unlawful to camp or store personal property,at any time in the following locations, including any City-owned Park or Park Facility, within 1,000 feet from any School within 1,000 feet from any Childcare Facility, within 2,640 feet from any Congregate Shelter.

The order will be ready for the council’s vote within a few weeks. Ordinances like this one are illegal under federal law unless the city has adequate shelter for those who are homeless.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

April Welton Bigler
3d ago

Call 311 anytime there is a tent or tarp as a tent and the city Park and Rec seem to give them the boot pretty quick, especially in our parks where kids play. Yes they will come back but call again. I’ve called multiple times when I see it and they are usually gone in a day or two. They’ll probably just move down to the sidewalk between Walmart and Home Depot with the others already there.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Crews hold Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. The was reported Friday before 4:30 p.m. Crews worked on containing the fire through the night, and they plan to bring in additional brush trucks today. Level...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

All beagles taken in by SpokAnimal shelter find new homes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokanimal is one of the shelters taking in rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia, and despite what they’ve been through, they’re getting a new start on life. “We were so excited to be able to help,” said Dori Peck, Executive Director of SpokAnimal. Spokanimal is helping these beagles find brand new homes in the Inland Northwest....
SPOKANE, WA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fire crews continue work to contain Palisades Wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash.–Firefighters are making progress on the Palisades fire that started Friday in West Spokane. They’re checking for heat spots and monitoring for flare-ups. But one of the biggest concerns is the wind. The fire is 41.5 acres in size, and crews are working to put a fire trail around it. “We have over 80 firefighters on scene and 11...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Homelessness#Hill#Kxly4news
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Walmart
FOX 28 Spokane

One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane to spend $700,000 to aid convicts, people facing eviction

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is seeking to spend federal pandemic relief funding on programs that offer assistance to people who are facing eviction or trying to get a job after incarceration. The city has allocated $300,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for eviction defense and education,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy